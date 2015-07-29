Welcome,
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Robert Kraft | Center
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
76
) / 6/5/1941
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots owner Robert Kraft "absolutely" expects Bill Belichick to return in 2018.
This is a response to reports it could be Belichick's last year in New England. Kraft downplayed a rift in the Patriots organization and denies forcing Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. This casts more doubt on rumors Belichick has interest in coaching the Giants. The Patriots' power structure looks likely to remain in place going into next season.
Jan 6 - 3:06 PM
Source:
Sports Illustrated
Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Wednesday, saying the "decision" by the NFL to uphold Tom Brady's four-game suspension is "unfathomable to me."
Known to be tight with commissioner Roger Goodell, Kraft unloaded on the league. "Six months removed from the AFC Championship game, the league still has no hard evidence of anybody doing anything to tamper with the psi level of footballs," he said. "The league’s handling of this entire process has been extremely frustrating and disconcerting. ... there are those in the league office who are more determined to prove that they were right rather than admit any culpability ... Back in May, I had to make a difficult decision that I now regret. I tried to do what I thought was right. I chose not to take legal action. I wanted to return the focus to football. ... I was willing to accept the harshest penalty in the history of the NFL for an alleged ball violation because I believed it would help exonerate Tom. ... I was wrong to put my faith in the league."
Wed, Jul 29, 2015 11:21:00 AM
Patriots owner Robert Kraft believes the NFL should "work very hard" to have a team in London before the end of the decade.
In other words, the league won't be abandoning its fixation with bridging the pond any time soon. Kraft also believes it's "very important" for the NFL to have "one or two" teams in downtown Los Angeles. It's unclear if the league prefers London and L.A. to get their teams via expansion or relocation. Expanding from 32 teams would water down a product that already struggles to find 32 competent quarterbacks.
Thu, Jul 17, 2014 07:32:00 PM
Source:
Marc Sessler on Twitter
Kraft: Belichick 'absolutely' expected back
Jan 6 - 3:06 PM
Patriots owner Kraft: Decision is unfathomable
Wed, Jul 29, 2015 11:21:00 AM
Patriots owner: League needs team in London
Thu, Jul 17, 2014 07:32:00 PM
More Robert Kraft Player News
New England Patriots
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Rex Burkhead
Questionable
Rex Burkhead (knee) returned to practice Wednesday.
Burkhead missed the final two games of the season but is now on track to play when the Patriots are back in action next week following their first-round bye.
Jan 3
3
James White
Questionable
James White (questionable, ankle) is not expected to play Week 17 against the Jets.
It will be his second straight absence. White practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, but the Patriots will hold him out until he's 100 percent. With Mike Gillislee (knee) and Rex Burkhead (knee) also out, Dion Lewis should remain in the RB1 mix for Week 17.
Dec 31
4
Mike Gillislee
Sidelined
Mike Gillislee (knee) did not practice Thursday.
It does not matter much with Rex Burkhead (knee) on track to return, but Gillislee looks at best questionable for the Divisional Round. He has been active once since Week 8.
Jan 4
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
James White
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
Questionable
Chris Hogan (questionable, shoulder) is not expected to play Week 17 against the Jets.
New England won't rest any of its healthy players against the Jets, though it looks like they're going to play it safe with Hogan, who has sat out six of the last seven games with a shoulder injury. Hogan's absence will open up targets for Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola.
Dec 31
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Malcolm Mitchell
I.L.
Patriots WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee, I.R.) wasn't activated for Week 17 against the Jets.
This was fully expected despite Mitchell returning to practice this week. The Patriots have until mid-January to make a decision on Mitchell's status. Mitchell doesn't project for much of a role if he's added for the playoffs.
Dec 30
WR3
1
Danny Amendola
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Cole Croston
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Ted Karras
RT
1
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
