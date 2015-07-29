Robert Kraft | Center

This is a response to reports it could be Belichick's last year in New England. Kraft downplayed a rift in the Patriots organization and denies forcing Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. This casts more doubt on rumors Belichick has interest in coaching the Giants. The Patriots' power structure looks likely to remain in place going into next season.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement Wednesday, saying the "decision" by the NFL to uphold Tom Brady's four-game suspension is "unfathomable to me."

Known to be tight with commissioner Roger Goodell, Kraft unloaded on the league. "Six months removed from the AFC Championship game, the league still has no hard evidence of anybody doing anything to tamper with the psi level of footballs," he said. "The league’s handling of this entire process has been extremely frustrating and disconcerting. ... there are those in the league office who are more determined to prove that they were right rather than admit any culpability ... Back in May, I had to make a difficult decision that I now regret. I tried to do what I thought was right. I chose not to take legal action. I wanted to return the focus to football. ... I was willing to accept the harshest penalty in the history of the NFL for an alleged ball violation because I believed it would help exonerate Tom. ... I was wrong to put my faith in the league."