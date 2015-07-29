Player Page

Weather | Roster

Robert Kraft | Center

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (76) / 6/5/1941
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patriots owner Robert Kraft "absolutely" expects Bill Belichick to return in 2018.
This is a response to reports it could be Belichick's last year in New England. Kraft downplayed a rift in the Patriots organization and denies forcing Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. This casts more doubt on rumors Belichick has interest in coaching the Giants. The Patriots' power structure looks likely to remain in place going into next season. Jan 6 - 3:06 PM
Source: Sports Illustrated
More Robert Kraft Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Brian Hoyer
RB1Dion Lewis
2Rex Burkhead
3James White
4Mike Gillislee
5Brandon Bolden
GLB1Dion Lewis
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Rex Burkhead
2James White
FB1James Develin
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Phillip Dorsett
3Malcolm Mitchell
WR31Danny Amendola
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Jacob Hollister
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Cole Croston
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Ted Karras
RT1Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 