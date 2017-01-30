Tom Benson | Center Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (90) / 7/12/1927 Share: Tweet

Saints owner Tom Benson has passed away at the age of 90. Also the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, Benson had been in the hospital with the flu since Feb. 16. The Saints' owner since 1985, Benson oversaw a perennial loser his first two decades on the job. He threatened to move the team to San Antonio following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Drew Brees and Sean Payton arrived in 2006, however, forever changing the franchise and Benson's reputation in New Orleans. Benson had been embroiled in a legal battle with his family over the succession of the team's ownership but it was settled in Feb. 2017. The terms remained confidential.

The trial over Saints owner Tom Benson's will is set to begin on Feb. 6. Two years ago, Benson cut his daughter and two grandchildren out of the line of succession for the Saints, ceding the team solely to his wife upon his death. A wave of lawsuits and depositions have followed since, culminating in next week's trial. The trial, of course, could still be avoided if the sides reach a settlement in the next week. It seems unlikely. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

After undergoing three separate medical evaluations, Saints owner Tom Benson has been ruled mentally competent to run his businesses. This is big news because estranged members of Benson's family were trying to sue the soon-to-be 79-year-old due to him wanting to leave the Saints and NBA's Pelicans to his wife of 10 years instead of daughter and grandchildren. Benson can do whatever he chooses with his $2 billion-plus stake. Source: Jeff Duncan on Twitter