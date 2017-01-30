Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tom Benson | Center

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (90) / 7/12/1927
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints owner Tom Benson has passed away at the age of 90.
Also the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, Benson had been in the hospital with the flu since Feb. 16. The Saints' owner since 1985, Benson oversaw a perennial loser his first two decades on the job. He threatened to move the team to San Antonio following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Drew Brees and Sean Payton arrived in 2006, however, forever changing the franchise and Benson's reputation in New Orleans. Benson had been embroiled in a legal battle with his family over the succession of the team's ownership but it was settled in Feb. 2017. The terms remained confidential. Mar 15 - 5:16 PM
More Tom Benson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Tom Savage
3Taysom Hill
RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3Trey Edmunds
4Jonathan Williams
5Daniel Lasco
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3RB1Alvin Kamara
2Mark Ingram
WR11Michael Thomas
2Tommylee Lewis
3Austin Carr
4Dan Arnold
5Josh Huff
WR21Ted Ginn
2Willie Snead
3Travin Dural
4Paul Turner
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Josh Hill
2Coby Fleener
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Garrett Griffin
5Alex Ellis
LT1Terron Armstead
2Nate Theaker
LG1Andrus Peat
2John Fullington
C1Max Unger
2Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Landon Turner
3Gabe Ikard
RT1Ryan Ramczyk
2John Theus
K1Wil Lutz
 

 