Tom Benson | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: He's Braun Fire
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 14
ST Daily: Willie Waits
Mar 14
2018 Breakdowns: First Basemen
Mar 13
ST Daily: Walk This Way
Mar 13
ST Daily: Arrieta Finds A Home
Mar 12
Tout Wars Mixed Draft Recap
Mar 11
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zack Greinke likely out for Opening Day
Daniels says Rangers won't pursue Holland
Hill gets one out, gives up six runs vs. KC
Archer named Opening Day starter for Rays
Trumbo out 3-4 wks with Grade 2 quad strain
Javier Baez (hamstring) due back Saturday
Clevinger scratched from start due to illness
Braves have 'checked in' on RP Greg Holland
Scooter Gennett out with shoulder soreness
Danny Duffy to start Opening Day for Royals
Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) set for minors gm.
Stroman (shoulder) to make spring debut Sat.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers snap up Jerry Attaochu with 1-year deal
Eric Ebron visiting the Panthers on Friday
Saints owner Tom Benson passes away at 90
Redskins keep Zach Brown with three-year deal
Jags land Seferian-Jenkins on two-year deal
Hue: Tyrod is our starter. 'No competition'
Report: Cowboys 'out' on FA Ndamukong Suh
Raiders do two-year deal with Jordy Nelson
Raiders release Michael Crabtree, clear $7.7M
Pats acquire Jason McCourty from Cleveland
Panthers sign DT Poe as Lotulelei replacement
Bengals keep Tyler Eifert on 1-year contract
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roundtable: Our Best Calls
Mar 15
Sweet 16 Stay-Aways?
Mar 15
It's Jonathon, with an O
Mar 15
Roto, Points & DFS Values
Mar 14
Notable Numbers
Mar 14
Tuesday Recap and Injury Pod
Mar 14
Bracket Strategy
Mar 14
Dose: The Kat's Meow
Mar 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Trevor Booker (ankle) available vs. Raptors
Malcolm Miller getting the start vs. Pacers
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) will play vs. 76ers
Steven Adams (hip) questionable vs. Clippers
Paul George is questionable for Friday night
Update: Clint Capela probable for Thursday
Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out through weekend
Josh Richardson (foot) doubtful for Friday
Dwyane Wade out again for Friday vs. Lakers
Hassan Whiteside (hip) ruled out for Friday
Ante Up: Zizic will start against Portland
Update: Larry Nance Jr. will not play
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 24
Mar 15
Georgiev gives NYR goaltending
Mar 15
On William Karlsson
Mar 14
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 14
Bruins Surge Late vs. Canes
Mar 14
Alex Ovechkin gets 600
Mar 13
Maple Leafs Perfect on the PP
Mar 12
OEL gives Coyotes the Win
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tristan Jarry will start Thursday vs. MTL
Wings will go with Jared Coreau against Kings
Carey Price back at practice Thursday
Matthew Tkachuk (UBI) will not return Friday
Jarnkrok (UBI) out for rest of regular season
Anton Khudobin will start Thursday vs. FLA
Auston Matthews won't be back Thursday
Torey Krug will be a game-time call Thursday
Mark Scheifele won't return on Thursday
Jacob Trouba will be a game-time decision
Paul Stastny (LBI) is good to go Thursday
Zdeno Chara (UBI) out Thursday and Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Fantasy Live: Auto Club 400
Mar 15
Auto Club 400 Cheat Sheet
Mar 14
Power Ranking After: Phoenix
Mar 12
Wrapup: ISM (Phoenix) Raceway
Mar 11
Update: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 10
Start or Park: TicketGuardian
Mar 9
TicketGuardian 500 DFS Preview
Mar 8
TicketGuardian 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Chase Elliott fined heavily for ISM penalty
Ty Dillon is consistent on two-milers
Kyle Busch swept top 10 on 2-milers
Back-to-back top-10s possible for Suarez
David Ragan may stumble at Auto Club
Austin Cindric: NXS 300 advance
Jimmie Johnson will have new sponsor in 2019
Chase Elliott is perfect on 2-milers
Paul Menard could struggle at Auto Club
Wallace needs a top-20 at Auto Club
Michael Annett: NXS 300 advance
Tyler Reddick: NXS 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Arnold Palmer Invite
Mar 14
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
Casey steals Valspar by one
Mar 12
Arnie's Invite: Preview
Mar 12
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
Mickelson, 47, wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 5
Valspar Championship Preview
Mar 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walk-off eagle yields early lead for Walker
Tiger Woods fires one-blemish 68 in R1 of API
Harkins (2 eagles) heats up early at the API
Past champ Jason Day eyes marquee grouping
Kaymer sets Houston Open as a target return
Vaughn Taylor WDs ahead of the API
Morikawa a young star to watch at Bay Hill
Leishman looks to go back-to-back at Bay Hill
Reed R4 68 for T2 at Valspar; fifth runner-up
Tiger Woods R4 70 for 30th career runner-up
OQer Trey Mullinax R4 70 for career-best T8
Casey R4 65; wins Valspar Championship by one
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Draft Prospect Comparisons: RB
Mar 14
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Utah State hires DeAndre Smith as RB coach
Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in wreck
Mayfield adds visits to DEN & ARI to schedule
Gil Brandt: Mayfield made money on pro day
Orlando Brown shores up numbers on pro day
Nebraska RB Tre Bryant (knee) to be limited
Baylor QB Brewer (shoulder) to be limited
Bill Polian: Browns should take Barkely No. 1
Bears WR Chris Platt (knee) to sit for spring
Four CFB players nominated for Sullivan Award
Fresno State promotes LB coach Watts to DC
QB coaches near and far show up for Lauletta
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 31
Mar 15
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Mar 15
AM's Perfect XI - Week 31
Mar 14
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hughes appointed as Southampton boss
Striker caught in a club-versus-country row
Arsenal trio back in contention
Chelsea knocked out of Champions League
Sigurdsson should be fit for the World Cup
Kachunga back to help Terriers survival push
Man United bow out of Champions League
Silva drives City to easy win over Potters
Mourinho unsure if Pogba will face Sevilla
David Silva shines for Man City once again
Loftus-Cheek eyeing weekend return
Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Trey Edmunds
(RB)
Josh Hill
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tom Benson | Center
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
90
) / 7/12/1927
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints owner Tom Benson has passed away at the age of 90.
Also the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, Benson had been in the hospital with the flu since Feb. 16. The Saints' owner since 1985, Benson oversaw a perennial loser his first two decades on the job. He threatened to move the team to San Antonio following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Drew Brees and Sean Payton arrived in 2006, however, forever changing the franchise and Benson's reputation in New Orleans. Benson had been embroiled in a legal battle with his family over the succession of the team's ownership but it was settled in Feb. 2017. The terms remained confidential.
Mar 15 - 5:16 PM
The trial over Saints owner Tom Benson's will is set to begin on Feb. 6.
Two years ago, Benson cut his daughter and two grandchildren out of the line of succession for the Saints, ceding the team solely to his wife upon his death. A wave of lawsuits and depositions have followed since, culminating in next week's trial. The trial, of course, could still be avoided if the sides reach a settlement in the next week. It seems unlikely.
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 02:59:00 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
After undergoing three separate medical evaluations, Saints owner Tom Benson has been ruled mentally competent to run his businesses.
This is big news because estranged members of Benson's family were trying to sue the soon-to-be 79-year-old due to him wanting to leave the Saints and NBA's Pelicans to his wife of 10 years instead of daughter and grandchildren. Benson can do whatever he chooses with his $2 billion-plus stake.
Thu, Jun 18, 2015 04:02:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Duncan on Twitter
In a legal battle over the future of the team, Saints owner Tom Benson has been ordered to undergo three separate medical evaluations.
Benson's mental competency has been challenged after he attempted to change his will to leave the Saints — amongst other assets — to his wife instead of his daughter and grandchildren. A judge apparently believes there's enough merit to Benson's (former?) heirs' claims to at least force an evaluation. Benson has steadfastly insisted he remains capable of overseeing his affairs.
Tue, Feb 10, 2015 02:13:00 PM
Source:
New Orleans Times-Picayune
Saints owner Tom Benson passes away at 90
Mar 15 - 5:16 PM
Benson's trial beginning day after Super Bowl
Mon, Jan 30, 2017 02:59:00 PM
Saints owner Benson ruled mentally competent
Thu, Jun 18, 2015 04:02:00 PM
Saints owner ordered to undergo evaluations
Tue, Feb 10, 2015 02:13:00 PM
More Tom Benson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
MIN
(4266)
2
R. Sherman
SF
(4174)
3
J. Nelson
OAK
(3973)
4
S. Watkins
KC
(3664)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(3636)
6
J. Landry
CLE
(3503)
7
J. Graham
GB
(3303)
8
T. Taylor
CLE
(3296)
9
C. Keenum
DEN
(3118)
10
N. Suh
FA
(3094)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Tom Savage
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3
Trey Edmunds
4
Jonathan Williams
5
Daniel Lasco
Sidelined
Saints RB Daniel Lasco is out for the season with a bulging disc in his spine.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury will end Lasco's season but is not considered career threatening. Mainly a special teamer, Lasco suffered the injury in kickoff coverage during New Orleans' Week 10 win over Buffalo.
Nov 13
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3RB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Mark Ingram
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Tommylee Lewis
3
Austin Carr
4
Dan Arnold
5
Josh Huff
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Willie Snead
3
Travin Dural
4
Paul Turner
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill underwent surgery to repair the ring finger on his left hand.
The finger had apparently been locked at a "90-degree angle" during the season. Including the playoffs, Hill caught 22 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He's signed for $2 million for the 2018 season.
Feb 7
2
Coby Fleener
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Garrett Griffin
5
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Nate Theaker
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints placed LG Andrus Peat on injured reserve with a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, ending his season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the ligament damage in Peat's ankle isn't as bad as originally feared, and he'll make a full recovery. Expect the Saints to take it easy on Peat in spring work, but he should be 100% well before training camp. Senio Kelemete will handle left guard the rest of the way.
Jan 10
2
John Fullington
C
1
Max Unger
2
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Landon Turner
3
Gabe Ikard
RT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
John Theus
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Raymond Summerlin assesses the fantasy fallout from a busy opening to the NFL's free agency period.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
»
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
NFL Headlines
»
49ers snap up Jerry Attaochu with 1-year deal
»
Eric Ebron visiting the Panthers on Friday
»
Saints owner Tom Benson passes away at 90
»
Redskins keep Zach Brown with three-year deal
»
Jags land Seferian-Jenkins on two-year deal
»
Hue: Tyrod is our starter. 'No competition'
»
Report: Cowboys 'out' on FA Ndamukong Suh
»
Raiders do two-year deal with Jordy Nelson
»
Raiders release Michael Crabtree, clear $7.7M
»
Pats acquire Jason McCourty from Cleveland
»
Panthers sign DT Poe as Lotulelei replacement
»
Bengals keep Tyler Eifert on 1-year contract
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get The Best Bracket For Your NCAA Pool
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved