Mark Davis | Center Team: Oakland Raiders Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the NFL believes the Raiders are done in Oakland, and is working to "clear a path" for a move to Las Vegas. The league is meeting to discuss the situation on Wednesday. Owner Mark Davis has been frank about his desire to uproot the team for Sin City. Miracles do happen in these situations, but it appears the Bay Area will be losing its only competitive football team. Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter

The Washington Post reports it's uncertain if the league would approve the Raiders' move to Las Vegas if/when the team formally applies for relocation. Per reporter Mark Maske, owners' concerns have more to do with Vegas' modest size than status as a gambling mecca. Las Vegas is just the 29th largest metropolitan area in the United States, sandwiching itself between Cincinnati and Kansas City. Oakland is 11th, and St. Louis is 20th. "Most of us would prefer they stay in Oakland," a high-ranking official said. "If that’s not possible and we get to January and the Las Vegas deal is all there is, we’ll have to consider it." Owner Mark Davis seems hellbent on a desert move, but it's far from a certainty. Source: Washington Post

Nevada lawmakers approved a hotel tax increase which will provide $750 million in public funding towards a new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. This deal does not ensure the Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas, but it removes a major obstacle to the relocation. "All parties have worked extremely hard to develop and approve this tremendous stadium project that will serve as a proud new home for the entire Raider Nation," owner Mark Davis said. Davis still needs approval from three-fourths of the owners to relocate, but he seems to have quite a bit of support in league circles. It is likely the Raiders will be the Las Vegas Raiders in the near future. Source: FOX Sports