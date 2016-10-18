Player Page

Mark Davis | Center

Team: Oakland Raiders
ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the NFL believes the Raiders are done in Oakland, and is working to "clear a path" for a move to Las Vegas.
The league is meeting to discuss the situation on Wednesday. Owner Mark Davis has been frank about his desire to uproot the team for Sin City. Miracles do happen in these situations, but it appears the Bay Area will be losing its only competitive football team. Jan 10 - 6:51 PM
Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt McGloin
2Connor Cook
3Garrett Gilbert
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3Jaydon Mickens
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
3Ryan O'Malley
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
3Oni Omoile
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 