Dan Rooney | Center

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (84) / 7/20/1932
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney has passed away at the age of 84.
A giant of the game, Dan was the son of Steelers founder Art Rooney. He had led the team since 1988, and been associated in some capacity since 1955. A believer in stability, the Steelers had just three coaches during Rooney's nearly 30-year tenure. A football man all his life, Rooney briefly stepped away from 2009-12, when he served as the 30th United States Ambassador to Ireland. The "Rooney Rule," which mandates teams interview minority candidates for coaching and general manager vacancies, was Rooney's doing. The team is now fully in the hands of Rooney's son, Art Rooney II. Apr 13 - 4:04 PM
