Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dan Rooney | Center
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
84
) / 7/20/1932
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney has passed away at the age of 84.
A giant of the game, Dan was the son of Steelers founder Art Rooney. He had led the team since 1988, and been associated in some capacity since 1955. A believer in stability, the Steelers had just three coaches during Rooney's nearly 30-year tenure. A football man all his life, Rooney briefly stepped away from 2009-12, when he served as the 30th United States Ambassador to Ireland. The "Rooney Rule," which mandates teams interview minority candidates for coaching and general manager vacancies, was Rooney's doing. The team is now fully in the hands of Rooney's son, Art Rooney II.
Apr 13 - 4:04 PM
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
Apr 13 - 4:04 PM
More Dan Rooney Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert declined to provide a timetable on Le'Veon Bell's (groin surgery) recovery.
"Our goal is to have him 100 percent for the 2017 season," is all Colbert would offer. Bell underwent surgery to repair a "core muscle injury" on March 13. Bell's recovery will almost certainly sideline him for all of OTAs, but he should be ready by or early in training camp. 25-year-old Bell has dealt with foot, groin, and multiple knee injuries entering his fifth NFL season.
Mar 26
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Knile Davis
4
Brandon Brown-Dukes
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Eli Rogers
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects third-year WR Sammie Coates to take "another leap" in 2017.
"I think he took a significant leap from Year No. 1 to Year No. 2, one that we expect," Tomlin claimed. "He faced some adversity throughout the journey, with injuries and so forth. I expect him to continue to grow, evolve and come with the level of preparedness that he had last year." Tomlin isn't kidding about the injuries, but it's hard to classify Coates' sophomore season as anything other than a major disappointment. There was no "leap." All Tomlin's comments really indicate is that the Steelers aren't prepared to throw in the towel, and that Coates will receive the benefit of the doubt for 2017. Coates will have vanishingly-little sleeper appeal if suspended WR Martavis Bryant is reinstated.
Mar 30
4
Justin Hunter
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson confirms suspended WR Martavis Bryant is expected to be reinstated.
A previous report said Bryant's return is imminent. Bryant will be 60 days removed from applying for reinstatement this week. It sounds like there's still not a firm timetable on when a decision will be announced, but all signs point to him getting reinstated.
Mar 29
WR3
1
Cobi Hamilton
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Ladarius Green (concussion) plans to be attend offseason workouts.
Green hasn't been medically cleared, but the Steelers are expecting him back. He was effective when healthy last year despite playing only six games. There should be more clarity on Green's status before OTAs.
Mar 17
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Matt Feiler
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
