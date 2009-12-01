Dan Rooney | Center

Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Ben Roethlisberger

2 Landry Jones

3 Zach Mettenberger

RB 1 Le'Veon Bell Sidelined

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert declined to provide a timetable on Le'Veon Bell's (groin surgery) recovery. "Our goal is to have him 100 percent for the 2017 season," is all Colbert would offer. Bell underwent surgery to repair a "core muscle injury" on March 13. Bell's recovery will almost certainly sideline him for all of OTAs, but he should be ready by or early in training camp. 25-year-old Bell has dealt with foot, groin, and multiple knee injuries entering his fifth NFL season.

2 Fitzgerald Toussaint

3 Knile Davis

5 Gus Johnson

GLB 1 Le'Veon Bell

2 Knile Davis

3RB 1 Le'Veon Bell

2 Fitzgerald Toussaint

FB 1 Roosevelt Nix

WR1 1 Antonio Brown

2 Cobi Hamilton

3 DeMarcus Ayers Sidelined

Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday. It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.

4 Dez Stewart

5 Marcus Tucker

WR2 1 Eli Rogers

3 Sammie Coates Sidelined

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects third-year WR Sammie Coates to take "another leap" in 2017. "I think he took a significant leap from Year No. 1 to Year No. 2, one that we expect," Tomlin claimed. "He faced some adversity throughout the journey, with injuries and so forth. I expect him to continue to grow, evolve and come with the level of preparedness that he had last year." Tomlin isn't kidding about the injuries, but it's hard to classify Coates' sophomore season as anything other than a major disappointment. There was no "leap." All Tomlin's comments really indicate is that the Steelers aren't prepared to throw in the towel, and that Coates will receive the benefit of the doubt for 2017. Coates will have vanishingly-little sleeper appeal if suspended WR Martavis Bryant is reinstated.

4 Justin Hunter

5 Martavis Bryant Suspended

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson confirms suspended WR Martavis Bryant is expected to be reinstated. A previous report said Bryant's return is imminent. Bryant will be 60 days removed from applying for reinstatement this week. It sounds like there's still not a firm timetable on when a decision will be announced, but all signs point to him getting reinstated.

WR3 1 Cobi Hamilton

TE 1 Jesse James

2 Ladarius Green Sidelined

Ladarius Green (concussion) plans to be attend offseason workouts. Green hasn't been medically cleared, but the Steelers are expecting him back. He was effective when healthy last year despite playing only six games. There should be more clarity on Green's status before OTAs.

3 Xavier Grimble

4 David Johnson

5 Ryan Malleck

LT 1 Ali Villanueva

2 Jerald Hawkins

3 Keavon Milton

LG 1 Ramon Foster

2 Matt Feiler

C 1 Maurkice Pouncey

2 Mike Matthews

3 Kyle Friend

RG 1 David DeCastro

RT 1 Marcus Gilbert

2 Chris Hubbard

3 Brian Mihalik