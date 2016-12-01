Dean Spanos | Center Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (66) / 5/26/1950 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the league believes San Diego is "salvageable" as an NFL market, and that a "Hail Mary" is developing to keep the Chargers in the city at least two more years. Trotter reports that this is not the case for the Raiders in Oakland, and that the league is working to "clear a path" for a Silver and Black move. The Raiders seem hellbent on leaving town, while the Chargers have been much more lukewarm on the prospect. Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter

Barring an "unanticipated miracle," ESPN's Jim Trotter expects both the Chargers and Raiders to relocate this offseason. That would be the Chargers to Los Angeles and the Raiders to Las Vegas. The Chargers seemed to have a chance of staying in San Diego until a stadium ballot initiative was overwhelmingly defeated last month. Now the league seems perfectly content to uproot three teams in two years. Awful. Oakland to Las Vegas at least has an appealing circus factor. The Chargers, however, will be tenants and Stan Kroenke's little brother in L.A. The Spanos family oversees a Mickey Mouse operation. Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman considers the Chargers a viable backup plan if the Raiders opt not to move to Nevada. "To me, yes," Goodman said when asked if the Chargers were a possibility. "I know they're absolutely looking to move." It's not exactly a concrete declaration. Goodman seems to be reading the tea leaves more than relaying information based on actual talks. Aside from Goodman, there's been nothing connecting the Bolts to Sin City. Source: CBS Sports