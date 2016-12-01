Dean Spanos | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
Vance Joseph set to interview with Chargers
Report: McVay strong candidate for Rams job
Geronimo Allison facing marijuana charges
Raiders promote QBs coach Todd Downing to OC
Randle signs reserve/future pact with Bears
Raiders won't renew OC Musgrave's contract
Ravens holding out hope Sr. returns in 2017
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
Tomlin: Ben's foot 'shouldn't be an issue'
Le'Veon Bell may get rest day Wed, will play
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
McConnell Money
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will start on Tuesday
Eric Gordon (toe) a game-time decision Tues
Roy Hibbert will start Tuesday vs. Houston
Nicolas Batum (knee) will not play Tuesday
Cody Zeller, Batum out Tuesday vs. Houston
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) questionable Wednesday
Trevor Booker (hip) will not play Tuesday
Jerian Grant, McDermott starting on Tuesday
Nikola Mirotic (flu) out Tuesday vs. Wizards
Kyle Korver will be available to play Tuesday
Tobias Harris will start on Tuesday vs. Kings
Patrick McCaw could start sans Klay Thompson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
Waiver Wired: More from Mantha
Jan 8
Dose: Out of Laine
Jan 8
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Antti Niemi starts against Ducks on Tuesday
Ryan Getzlaf's status uncertain for Tuesday
Jamie Benn will not return on Tuesday
Ben Bishop (LBI) nears return to lineup
Sergei Bobrovsky out Tuesday due to illness
Leafs claim Curtis McElhinney off waivers
Anders Nilsson starts Tuesday, Lehner has flu
Jets' G Connor Hellebuyck blanks Calgary
G Braden Holtby continues excellence with win
Three points for Alex Ovechkin in Caps' win
Panthers' G Roberto Luongo perfect in shutout
Denis Malgin injured on hit by Pavel Zacha
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Breaking: Carl Edwards suddenly retires
Plan ahead: Stenhouse best at Bristol
L3 Yrs.: Kurt Busch has 8th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Austin Dillon best at Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Thamel: OSU's Warinner heading to Minnesota
Buckeyes officially tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Jabrill Peppers throws name into 2017 Draft
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
FSU T Roderick Johnson declares for draft
Saban confirms broken leg for Scarbrough
Make it official: Wayne Gallman enters draft
Vegas installs Tide as favs to win '17 title
Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk enters 2017 draft
Deshaun Watson declares for 2017 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts' late TD run not enough for Tide
Renfrow hauls in go-ahead score in title win
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
Foxes set for FA Cup East Midlands derby
Nugent swaps Middlesbrough for Derby County
Niasse to Hull looks to be all but confirmed
Empty KCOM witnesses Hull beat Swans
Henriksen to stay with Hull permanently
Mourinho gives some clues about EFL Cup semi
Saints' draw with NCFC adds to fixtures woes
Boufal out of AFCON and back with Saints
Fonte saga continues with transfer request
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dean Spanos | Center
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
66
) / 5/26/1950
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the league believes San Diego is "salvageable" as an NFL market, and that a "Hail Mary" is developing to keep the Chargers in the city at least two more years.
Trotter reports that this is not the case for the Raiders in Oakland, and that the league is working to "clear a path" for a Silver and Black move. The Raiders seem hellbent on leaving town, while the Chargers have been much more lukewarm on the prospect.
Jan 10 - 6:48 PM
Source:
Jim Trotter on Twitter
Barring an "unanticipated miracle," ESPN's Jim Trotter expects both the Chargers and Raiders to relocate this offseason.
That would be the Chargers to Los Angeles and the Raiders to Las Vegas. The Chargers seemed to have a chance of staying in San Diego until a stadium ballot initiative was overwhelmingly defeated last month. Now the league seems perfectly content to uproot three teams in two years. Awful. Oakland to Las Vegas at least has an appealing circus factor. The Chargers, however, will be tenants and Stan Kroenke's little brother in L.A. The Spanos family oversees a Mickey Mouse operation.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Source:
Jim Trotter on Twitter
Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman considers the Chargers a viable backup plan if the Raiders opt not to move to Nevada.
"To me, yes," Goodman said when asked if the Chargers were a possibility. "I know they're absolutely looking to move." It's not exactly a concrete declaration. Goodman seems to be reading the tea leaves more than relaying information based on actual talks. Aside from Goodman, there's been nothing connecting the Bolts to Sin City.
Thu, May 12, 2016 07:01:00 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
The Chargers have decided to pursue a downtown stadium in San Diego.
"Our goal is to win voter approval in November 2016 for a downtown multi-use stadium/convention center facility," the team said in a statement. "We will deliver regular reports to our fans and to the community about the progress we are making." The Chargers are determined not to be Stan Kroenke's tenants in Los Angeles, but the decision ultimately lies in the hands of voters.
Tue, Feb 23, 2016 06:30:00 PM
Source:
chargers.com
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
Jan 10 - 6:48 PM
Chargers and Raiders both likely to relocate?
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:12:00 PM
Vegas mayor: Chargers are our backup option
Thu, May 12, 2016 07:01:00 PM
Chargers to pursue downtown stadium in S.D.
Tue, Feb 23, 2016 06:30:00 PM
More Dean Spanos Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Cobb
GB
(4422)
2
L. Green
PIT
(4299)
3
J. Nelson
GB
(3546)
4
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3297)
5
C. Prosise
SEA
(3233)
6
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3134)
7
T. Montgomery
GB
(3130)
8
T. Rawls
SEA
(3092)
9
L. Miller
HOU
(3048)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(2813)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
Headlines
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
Jesse Pantuosco recaps another eventful week for Odell Beckham in Tuesday's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
»
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
NFL Headlines
»
Report: NFL 'clearing path' for Raiders move
»
Report: NFL views San Diego as 'salvageable'
»
Vance Joseph set to interview with Chargers
»
Report: McVay strong candidate for Rams job
»
Geronimo Allison facing marijuana charges
»
Raiders promote QBs coach Todd Downing to OC
»
Randle signs reserve/future pact with Bears
»
Raiders won't renew OC Musgrave's contract
»
Ravens holding out hope Sr. returns in 2017
»
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
»
Tomlin: Ben's foot 'shouldn't be an issue'
»
Le'Veon Bell may get rest day Wed, will play
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved