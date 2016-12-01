Player Page

Dean Spanos | Center

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (66) / 5/26/1950
ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the league believes San Diego is "salvageable" as an NFL market, and that a "Hail Mary" is developing to keep the Chargers in the city at least two more years.
Trotter reports that this is not the case for the Raiders in Oakland, and that the league is working to "clear a path" for a Silver and Black move. The Raiders seem hellbent on leaving town, while the Chargers have been much more lukewarm on the prospect. Jan 10 - 6:48 PM
Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter
