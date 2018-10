Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Russell Wilson

2 Brett Hundley

RB 1 Chris Carson

2 Rashaad Penny

4 Mike Davis

5 J.D. McKissic I.L.

Seahawks placed RB J.D. McKissic (foot) on injured reserve. McKissic's timeline was only 4-6 weeks as of two weeks ago, but the Seahawks decided they couldn't wait. McKissic's placement on I.R. is an indication C.J. Prosise will open the season as Seattle's third-down back. Chris Carson will operate as the lead back, and Rashaad Penny will eventually push him for carries.

GLB 1 Chris Carson

2 Rashaad Penny

3RB 1 Chris Carson

FB 1 Tre Madden

WR1 1 Doug Baldwin

2 Jaron Brown

WR2 1 Tyler Lockett

2 Amara Darboh I.L.

Seahawks placed WR Amara Darboh (knee) on injured reserve. Darboh was waived at final cuts and spent two days with the Patriots before getting released with a failed physical. He needs knee surgery and will revert back to Seattle. A third-rounder last year, Darboh played just 191 snaps as a rookie. He'll spend all of 2018 on IR.

3 Brandon Marshall

4 David Moore

WR3 1 Brandon Marshall

TE 1 Nick Vannett

2 Will Dissly I.L.

Seahawks placed TE Will Dissly on injured reserve with a torn patella tendon, ending his season. It's one of the most serious injuries a football player can suffer. Dissly should be considered questionable for Week 1 2019. Although he's still only 22, Dissly can be safely dropped in Dynasty leagues.

3 Darrell Daniels

4 Ed Dickson PUP

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expects Ed Dickson (quad, NFI) to return when first eligible in Week 8. Dickson sat out all of training camp with a quad strain, but it was still a surprise when he landed on the reserve/NFI list to open the season. With Will Dissly (knee) out for the season, the Seahawks need him back, and it sounds like he will be ready to go once the Seahawks return from their bye in Week 8. He could provide some much-needed fantasy depth at tight end once he gets up to speed.

5 Tyrone Swoopes

LT 1 Duane Brown

2 George Fant

LG 1 Ethan Pocic

2 Jordan Simmons

C 1 Justin Britt

2 Joey Hunt

3 Marcus Henry Out of FB

Saints signed Boise State C Marcus Henry. Henry (6'3/300) made 39 starts for the Broncos, earning first-team All-WAC honors as both a junior and senior. With short arms (32") and small hands (8 7/8"), Henry is a center-only prospect, albeit a decent one with adequate athleticism and a competitive, gritty playing demeanor. Snubbed for a Combine invite and a career overachiever, Henry has a chance to overcome his physical limitations on sheer will.

RG 1 D.J. Fluker

RT 1 Germain Ifedi