Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (69) / 7/29/1947
The opening of the Rams' new stadium in Inglewood, Cal. has been delayed from 2019 to 2020.
The delay has been blamed on "record rainfall" during the "mass excavation phase" of the 70,240-seat stadium. It means the Rams will have to spend at least three more years in the crumbling Coliseum, while the Chargers will be playing in a pint-sized soccer stadium. Stadium construction is never straightforward, particularly in Los Angeles. Owner Stan Kroenke will be 73 when his palace finally opens. May 18 - 1:15 PM
Source: Los Angeles Times
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
3Malcolm Brown
4Aaron Green
5Brandon Wegher
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Cory Harkey
2Sam Rogers
3Zach Laskey
WR11Tavon Austin
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Nelson Spruce
5Brandon Shippen
WR21Robert Woods
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Bradley Marquez
5Paul McRoberts
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Pace Murphy
3Darrell Williams
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Jamon Brown
C1John Sullivan
2Demetrius Rhaney
3Austin Blythe
RG1Rob Havenstein
2Cody Wichmann
RT1Greg Robinson
2Andrew Donnal
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 