Stan Kroenke | Center Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (69) / 7/29/1947

The opening of the Rams' new stadium in Inglewood, Cal. has been delayed from 2019 to 2020. The delay has been blamed on "record rainfall" during the "mass excavation phase" of the 70,240-seat stadium. It means the Rams will have to spend at least three more years in the crumbling Coliseum, while the Chargers will be playing in a pint-sized soccer stadium. Stadium construction is never straightforward, particularly in Los Angeles. Owner Stan Kroenke will be 73 when his palace finally opens. Source: Los Angeles Times

NFL owners have officially approved the Rams' relocation to Inglewood, Cal. The Rams' relocation bid won by a 30-2 vote. The Chargers have the option to join the Rams in Inglewood but have not made a decision yet. The Raiders have pulled their relocation request and should be compensated handsomely with money to build a new stadium and "favorable consideration" the next time they submit a relocation bid. Money was obviously a huge factor in the owners choosing Inglewood over Carson, but it wasn't the only one. Having the Chargers and Raiders share a stadium in Carson likely would have prompted division and possibly conference realignment, which the owners were not in favor of. The new stadium in Inglewood is expected to open in 2019. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

The Rams and Chargers are expected to be approved for relocation to Inglewood, Cal. Stan Kroenke's project is taking the day, with Dean Spanos and Mark Davis' Carson proposal dissolving as soon as the bargaining began. The expectation is that Davis will receive extra NFL loan money as he seeks a new stadium in Oakland, a development that is sure to gall Rams and Chargers fans. Official word could come as early as Tuesday evening. It's an exciting day for football fans in the nation's second-largest market, but an awful betrayal for San Diego and St. Louis. Source: Jason Cole on Twitter