Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marty Mornhinweg | Center

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (54) / 3/29/1962
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens OC Marty Mornhinweg is expected to be fired after the season.
Mornhinweg hasn’t been much of an upgrade after taking over for Marc Trestman in Week 6. The Ravens lacked big plays all year and never established a run game. Their offense was a large part of why they missed the playoffs for the second straight year. Baltimore will likely be searching for another offensive coordinator this offseason. Dec 31 - 3:20 PM
Source: Baltimore Sun
More Marty Mornhinweg Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 