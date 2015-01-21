Marty Mornhinweg | Center

Sidelined

RT Rick Wagner (concussion) is expected to miss the Ravens' regular season finale against the Bengals in Week 17.

He's likely headed to injured reserve. Wagner suffered a concussion in the second half of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. James Hurst took over for him at right tackle and should draw the start there in Week 17. Wagner played reasonably well this year, grading out as PFF's No. 21 tackle out of 75 qualifiers. He'll be a free agent this offseason.