Doug Pederson | Center

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (50) / 1/31/1968
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 222
The Eagles have exercised their fifth-year team option for coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson signed a four-year deal with a fifth-year option when he was hired in 2016. You could say he's earned the option year. A lucrative extension should be on tap at some point in the next year or two. May 3 - 4:55 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
4Joe Callahan
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Shelton Gibson
4Greg Ward
5Markus Wheaton
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Mike Wallace
3Bryce Treggs
4Marquess Wilson
5Dom Williams
WR31Mike Wallace
TE1Zach Ertz
2Dallas Goedert
3Richard Rodgers
4Josh Perkins
5Billy Brown
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Darrell Greene
3Matt Pryor
C1Jason Kelce
2Isaac Seumalo
3Jon Toth
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
2Taylor Hart
3Jordan Mailata
K1Jake Elliott
 

 