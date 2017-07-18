Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Page
Roster
Josh Adams
(RB)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Shelton Gibson
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Greg Ward
(WR)
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Corey Clement
(RB)
Dallas Goedert
(TE)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Rashard Davis
(WR)
Mack Hollins
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Jeremiah Briscoe
(QB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Billy Brown
(TE)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Donnel Pumphrey
(RB)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Adam Zaruba
(TE)
Doug Pederson | Center
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
50
) / 1/31/1968
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 222
Recent News
The Eagles have exercised their fifth-year team option for coach Doug Pederson.
Pederson signed a four-year deal with a fifth-year option when he was hired in 2016. You could say he's earned the option year. A lucrative extension should be on tap at some point in the next year or two.
May 3 - 4:55 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Doug Pederson said he will continue to call the offensive plays.
"After going through a year of calling a full season, it’s hard to give that up personally, selfishly," Pederson said. "I’m still kind of in my mind processing all of it, how it would work if I did that. But as of right now, I’m not [giving it up]." Despite one of the worst receiver corps in the league and a rookie quarterback who was asked to throw too often, a fact Pederson has acknowledged, the Eagles finished right around the middle of the league in points scored and total offense. The offense needs to take a step forward this season, but there is not much reason right now for Pederson to give up the controls.
Tue, Jul 18, 2017 10:00:00 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Daily News reports Doug Pederson will be back with the Eagles in 2017.
Berman reports EVP Howie Roseman and vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas will return as well. It was never likely the Eagles would move on from Pederson after one season, especially with a promising rookie under center. The Eagles need to add some more offensive talent and corner help this offseason, but they are not that far away from competing for a playoff spot.
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 10:08:00 AM
Source:
Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles aren't expected to make any major changes to their coaching staff this offseason.
Which means Doug Pederson's job appears to be safe. The Eagles have dropped out of the playoff race after a promising start, but the team still has faith in Pederson and plans to stick with him throughout the rebuilding process. Carson Wentz has taken his lumps this year but is still poised for a bright future in Philadelphia. The Eagles' priority this offseason should be to get better weapons for Wentz in the passing game.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 10:21:00 AM
Source:
NFL.com
Eagles pick up option year in Pederson's deal
May 3 - 4:55 PM
Doug Pederson will continue to call plays
Tue, Jul 18, 2017 10:00:00 AM
Report: Doug Pederson will return in 2017
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 10:08:00 AM
Rapsheet: Doug Pederson's job is safe
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 10:21:00 AM
More Doug Pederson Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
Sidelined
Carson Wentz (ACL) has advanced to running.
Wentz believes he's still on track for Week 1, though it doesn't sound like he expects to play in the preseason. The 25-year-old also said he doesn't plan on changing his aggressive playing style despite tearing his ACL late last season. Only Seattle's Russell Wilson threw for more touchdown passes than Wentz in 2017.
Apr 17
2
Nick Foles
3
Nate Sudfeld
4
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Donnel Pumphrey
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Corey Clement
3RB
1
Corey Clement
2
Jay Ajayi
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
Sidelined
Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remains in a sling but hopes to be ready for the preseason.
He's six weeks removed from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder and has already been ruled out for OTAs. Jeffery admits he hasn't done much since the surgery but as of now, there's no concern about his status for Week 1. The South Carolina alum agreed to a four-year extension in December, keeping him in Philadelphia through his age-31 season.
Apr 6
2
Mack Hollins
3
Shelton Gibson
4
Greg Ward
5
Markus Wheaton
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Mike Wallace
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Marquess Wilson
5
Dom Williams
WR3
1
Mike Wallace
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Dallas Goedert
3
Richard Rodgers
4
Josh Perkins
5
Billy Brown
LT
1
Jason Peters
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jason Peters (ACL) is his "starting left tackle."
Peters has already said he will play in 2018, and it sounds like his coach will welcome him back with open arms. "He’s a Pro Bowl left tackle," Pederson said. "Guys like that, in my opinion, in my humble opinion, they can go out when they want to go out." Peters is questionable for training camp after tearing his ACL and MCL in October.
Feb 8
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG
1
Stefen Wisniewski
2
Darrell Greene
3
Matt Pryor
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Jon Toth
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Taylor Hart
3
Jordan Mailata
K
1
Jake Elliott
