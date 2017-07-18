Doug Pederson | Center Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (50) / 1/31/1968 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 222 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Eagles have exercised their fifth-year team option for coach Doug Pederson. Pederson signed a four-year deal with a fifth-year option when he was hired in 2016. You could say he's earned the option year. A lucrative extension should be on tap at some point in the next year or two. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Doug Pederson said he will continue to call the offensive plays. "After going through a year of calling a full season, it’s hard to give that up personally, selfishly," Pederson said. "I’m still kind of in my mind processing all of it, how it would work if I did that. But as of right now, I’m not [giving it up]." Despite one of the worst receiver corps in the league and a rookie quarterback who was asked to throw too often, a fact Pederson has acknowledged, the Eagles finished right around the middle of the league in points scored and total offense. The offense needs to take a step forward this season, but there is not much reason right now for Pederson to give up the controls. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News

Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Daily News reports Doug Pederson will be back with the Eagles in 2017. Berman reports EVP Howie Roseman and vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas will return as well. It was never likely the Eagles would move on from Pederson after one season, especially with a promising rookie under center. The Eagles need to add some more offensive talent and corner help this offseason, but they are not that far away from competing for a playoff spot. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer & Daily News