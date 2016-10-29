Greg Olson | Center Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (53) / 3/1/1963 Share: Tweet

Rams hired ex-Jaguars OC Greg Olson as QBs coach. Olson was in the mix to be the Bills' new OC, but apparently was getting passed over and will take a position coach gig with the Rams. Olson coaxed a big year out of Blake Bortles as the Jaguars' OC in 2015 but was canned by Jacksonville back in October after a horrid start. He was also instrumental in developing Derek Carr in Oakland as a rookie. Olson previously was the Rams' OC back in 2006-07 under then-coach Scott Linehan. Olson's next project is Jared Goff. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Ex-Jaguars OC Greg Olson is interviewing for the Bills' offensive-coordinator vacancy on Thursday. Olson guided Blake Bortles to a monster year in 2015, but the wheels fell off this season and Olson was fired in October. Olson had a tendency to abandon the run game and put too much on Bortles' plate at times. He would be an underwhelming hire in Buffalo. Chiefs co-OC Brad Childress has also been linked to the job, but he is reportedly "out of the picture." Source: Vic Carucci on Twitter

Jaguars fired OC Greg Olson. QBs coach Nathaniel Hackett is expected to take over as coordinator. This firing seemed inevitable with Blake Bortles getting worse every week. Olson certainly did not help matters by abandoning the running game even when it was working in recent weeks, something which reportedly upset coach Gus Bradley, but the offense is being held hostage by Bortles' mechanical issues, issues the new coordinator failed to fix as the QBs coach. Perhaps the team enjoys a new-coach bump, but the Jags' offensive issues are not going away as long as Bortles is playing like a bottom-tier quarterback. Source: ESPN