Player Page

Weather | Roster

Greg Olson | Center

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (53) / 3/1/1963
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rams hired ex-Jaguars OC Greg Olson as QBs coach.
Olson was in the mix to be the Bills' new OC, but apparently was getting passed over and will take a position coach gig with the Rams. Olson coaxed a big year out of Blake Bortles as the Jaguars' OC in 2015 but was canned by Jacksonville back in October after a horrid start. He was also instrumental in developing Derek Carr in Oakland as a rookie. Olson previously was the Rams' OC back in 2006-07 under then-coach Scott Linehan. Olson's next project is Jared Goff. Jan 18 - 3:53 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Greg Olson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
 

 