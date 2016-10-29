Greg Olson | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels sign Calhoun to three-year extension
Athletics finalize one-year deal with Plouffe
Michael Brantley (shoulder) hitting off tee
Blue Jays officially re-sign OF Jose Bautista
Indians sign OF Guyer to two-year extension
Report: Greg Holland nearing decision on team
Volquez's brother stabbed to death in D.R.
D'Backs sign Gregor Blanco to minors deal
Braves sign Blaine Boyer to minors contract
Nola (elbow) says he's 100 percent for spring
Rays nearing a deal with RP Shawn Tolleson
Pads finalize $83M extension with Wil Myers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Ladarius Green upgraded to limited Wednesday
Rams hire ex-Jaguars OC Olson as QBs coach
Davante Adams (ankle) also DNP on Wednesday
Jordy Nelson still working with rehab group
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mid-Season Fantasy Rankings
Jan 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 18
Jan 18
Dose: C-Ya, CP3
Jan 18
1/17 NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 17
Stats: TTP and All-Stars
Jan 17
Dose: Down Goes Anthony Davis
Jan 17
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Update: Klay Thompson is questionable vs. OKC
Chris Paul undergoes surgery, out 6-8 weeks
Bismack Biyombo (knee) will play Wednesday
Kevin Love (back) questionable for Thursday
Jon Leuer (knee) a game-time decision vs. ATL
Anthony Davis (hip, thumb) says he'll play
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) out Weds
Drummond, Baynes will play Wednesday vs. ATL
Nerlens Noel (ankle) probable for Wednesday
Joel Embiid (illness) questionable Wednesday
T.J. McConnell (wrist) questionable vs. TOR
Ron Baker will start again on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs Love Their HOGs
Jan 18
Podcast: Pavelec returns
Jan 18
Stars Win Wild game vs Rangers
Jan 18
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 17
Line Changes: Seize the Moment
Jan 17
Dose: Pens Mightier than Caps
Jan 17
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings will stick with Jared Coreau vs. Boston
Logan Couture (illness) won't play Wednesday
Varlamov (groin) shut down until after ASG
John Carlson (LBI) doubtful for Thursday
Morgan Rielly (LBI) ruled out for Thursday
Patrik Laine skates, no timetable for return
Marian Hossa passes 600 assists
Ryan Miller gets 2nd shutout of season
John Gibson blocks 27 in OT win over Bolts
Kevin Shattenkirk nets 1G, 1A in loss to OTT
Mike Hoffman scores two in win over Blues
Jared Spurgeon scores 1G, 1A in loss to NJD
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) back in action at the CBC
Stenson hoping to add Abu Dhabi to collection
Dufner back in Cali for CBC title defense
Fowler returns to Abu Dhabi to defend title
Dustin Johnson ready for a Desert Swing bow
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Swinney blasts scouts for Rd. 2 Watson grades
QB Browning undergoes right shoulder surgery
NCAA grants medical RS to Rutgers WR Grant
Hurricanes losing RB Edwards to transfer
OU CB Cobb arrested for aggravated robbery
Deshaun Watson won't attend the Senior Bowl
Pauline hears second-round Watson buzz
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Will Tom Cleverley thrive at Watford
Matip misses match and will train at Melwood
Long and JRods' woes emanate from Puel
Max Gradel on Watford's transfer shortist
Cherries' Mings' big day besmirched by defeat
Defence causing Bournemouth major concerns
Pressure piling on picky Saints's boss
Allan McGregor set to move away on loan
Jakupovic asserts himself as number one
Hull send young striker Ter Horst out on loan
Livermore subject to bid from West Brom
United send full-back Riley out on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Tre Mason
(RB)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
D'haquille Williams
(WR)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Chase Reynolds
(RB)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Greg Olson | Center
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 3/1/1963
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams hired ex-Jaguars OC Greg Olson as QBs coach.
Olson was in the mix to be the Bills' new OC, but apparently was getting passed over and will take a position coach gig with the Rams. Olson coaxed a big year out of Blake Bortles as the Jaguars' OC in 2015 but was canned by Jacksonville back in October after a horrid start. He was also instrumental in developing Derek Carr in Oakland as a rookie. Olson previously was the Rams' OC back in 2006-07 under then-coach Scott Linehan. Olson's next project is Jared Goff.
Jan 18 - 3:53 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Ex-Jaguars OC Greg Olson is interviewing for the Bills' offensive-coordinator vacancy on Thursday.
Olson guided Blake Bortles to a monster year in 2015, but the wheels fell off this season and Olson was fired in October. Olson had a tendency to abandon the run game and put too much on Bortles' plate at times. He would be an underwhelming hire in Buffalo. Chiefs co-OC Brad Childress has also been linked to the job, but he is reportedly "out of the picture."
Jan 16 - 10:35 AM
Source:
Vic Carucci on Twitter
Jaguars fired OC Greg Olson.
QBs coach Nathaniel Hackett is expected to take over as coordinator. This firing seemed inevitable with Blake Bortles getting worse every week. Olson certainly did not help matters by abandoning the running game even when it was working in recent weeks, something which reportedly upset coach Gus Bradley, but the offense is being held hostage by Bortles' mechanical issues, issues the new coordinator failed to fix as the QBs coach. Perhaps the team enjoys a new-coach bump, but the Jags' offensive issues are not going away as long as Bortles is playing like a bottom-tier quarterback.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Jaguars hired ex-Raiders OC Greg Olson as offensive coordinator.
An NFL assistant 13 of the past 14 years, Olson coordinated the Raiders' offense in 2013-14, and Tampa Bay's from 2008-11. In between, he served as coach Mike Mularkey's QBs coach in Jacksonville. It's not a flashy hire, but Olson did good work with Derek Carr and Terrelle Pryor in Oakland, and Josh Freeman in Tampa. The Jags obviously believe he'll be able to coax improvement out of sophomore QB Blake Bortles, who was wildly erratic as a rookie. The news leaves ex-Broncos OC Adam Gase without an obvious landing spot.
Tue, Jan 20, 2015 03:54:00 PM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Rams hire ex-Jaguars OC Olson as QBs coach
Jan 18 - 3:53 PM
Bills interviewing ex-Jaguars OC Greg Olson
Jan 16 - 10:35 AM
Report: Jaguars fire OC Greg Olson
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 01:51:00 PM
Jags settle on Greg Olson as new play-caller
Tue, Jan 20, 2015 03:54:00 PM
More Greg Olson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4548)
2
L. Green
PIT
(3507)
3
J. Jones
ATL
(3497)
4
L. Blount
NE
(3319)
5
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(2907)
6
M. Mitchell
NE
(2868)
7
T. Romo
DAL
(2725)
8
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2565)
9
C. Prosise
SEA
(2490)
10
A. Brown
PIT
(2332)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St. Louis Rams Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Case Keenum
2
Jared Goff
3
Sean Mannion
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3
Chase Reynolds
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
2
Brian Quick
3
Mike Thomas
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Pharoh Cooper
3
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Brian Quick
TE
1
Lance Kendricks
2
Tyler Higbee
3
Temarrick Hemingway
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Pace Murphy
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
David Arkin
C
1
Tim Barnes
2
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
Cody Wichmann
2
Andrew Donnal
RT
1
Rob Havenstein
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Headlines
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Justin Bailey reviews the Targets and Touches Report for the Divisional playoff round.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
»
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
»
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
»
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
»
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
NFL Headlines
»
Ladarius Green upgraded to limited Wednesday
»
Rams hire ex-Jaguars OC Olson as QBs coach
»
Davante Adams (ankle) also DNP on Wednesday
»
Jordy Nelson still working with rehab group
»
Julio Jones (toe) not practicing Wednesday
»
Report: Texans promoting Mike Vrabel to DC
»
Kyle Shanahan 'almost certain' to be 49ers HC
»
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
»
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
»
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
»
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
»
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved