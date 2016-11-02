Pat Shurmur | Center

Shurmur took over after Norv Turner surprisingly resigned in early November. Sam Bradford completed 74.5 percent of his throws after Shurmur took over and posted a 12-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in nine starts. The offense was far from prolific during that run, however, and Shurmur was never able to fix the running game. The lack of talent on the offensive line deserves most of the blame for both of those issues, and it is something the Vikings have to address this offseason if Shurmur is going to have any more success next season.

It's a logical choice. Shurmur has a long history with Sam Bradford, as he was the quarterback's OC both in St. Louis and Philadelphia and was the one who pushed for the Vikings to trade for him. Don't expect the offense to change too much, as it was already one of the more conservative, run-first schemes in the league. There were whispers Shurmur learned some new things from coach Chip Kelly in his time with the Eagles, however, so we'll ultimately see what happens.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said new TEs coach Pat Shurmur and new OL coach Tony Sparano will bring "different ideas" to the offense.

Zimmer was quick to say Shurmur and Sparano, who are both former head coaches and offensive coordinators, will have the same responsibilities as any other position coach, but he also implied the pair will challenge current OC Norv Turner. "The No. 1 thing is, they're all good coaches," Zimmer said. "No. 2 is, when you're a head coach, you're never afraid to speak your mind. The possibility of all of them sitting in there, and the personalities of guys like Tony and Pat, they're not afraid to speak their minds on ideas. I just think the more good coaches you can get, the better it is." The Vikings have finished 27th and 29th in total offense under Turner and had the second-fewest passing yards in the league last year. Much of that is down to Zimmer's conservative style, but the team still needs to create more explosive plays on offense moving forward.