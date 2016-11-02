Pat Shurmur | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
Williams to join Browns as defensive coordinator
Amari Cooper goes 2-10 on 10 targets in loss
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
Beat reporter: Texans 'will not' fire O'Brien
Carroll wants to get Rawls the ball 20 times
Report: 49ers top landing spot for McDaniels
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 7
Jan 7
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Bogut to start, Finney-Smith to bench
Will Barton starting in place of Gary Harris
Gary Harris (groin) is a late scratch vs. OKC
Darrell Arthur in the starting lineup vs. OKC
Lucas Nogueira getting another start vs. CHI
George Hill getting the start on Saturday
Cody Zeller will start against the Spurs
Patrick Patterson (knee) out for Saturday
Jusuf Nurkic will start on Saturday night
Nikola Jokic will not play on Saturday night
Avery Bradley (Achilles) out, Smart starting
Pistons at Blazers game has been postponed
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
TOR, VAN now in playoff spots
Jan 7
The Wild and Blue Jackets
Jan 6
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
Laine gets rocked, nets point in loss to BUF
Gabriel Landeskog is on the trading block
Matt Duchene 'firmly on trade block'
Avalanche unwilling to trade Nathan MacKinnon
Smith's blunder costs Yotes' point vs Ducks
Scott Darling shines in win over Hurricanes
Artemi Panarin scores PPG in win over CAR
Jonathan Marchessault scores GWG vs. NSH
Matt Irwin, Preds agree to 1-year extension
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Championship preview
Jan 6
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Report: Pep Hamilton considering Michigan
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Shaun Hill
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
David Morgan
(TE)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Zach Line
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Pat Shurmur | Center
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 4/14/1965
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings will retain Pat Shurmur as their permanent offensive coordinator.
Shurmur took over after Norv Turner surprisingly resigned in early November. Sam Bradford completed 74.5 percent of his throws after Shurmur took over and posted a 12-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in nine starts. The offense was far from prolific during that run, however, and Shurmur was never able to fix the running game. The lack of talent on the offensive line deserves most of the blame for both of those issues, and it is something the Vikings have to address this offseason if Shurmur is going to have any more success next season.
Jan 7 - 9:18 PM
Source:
ESPN
Vikings TEs coach Pat Shurmur has been promoted to offensive coordinator.
It's a logical choice. Shurmur has a long history with Sam Bradford, as he was the quarterback's OC both in St. Louis and Philadelphia and was the one who pushed for the Vikings to trade for him. Don't expect the offense to change too much, as it was already one of the more conservative, run-first schemes in the league. There were whispers Shurmur learned some new things from coach Chip Kelly in his time with the Eagles, however, so we'll ultimately see what happens.
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said new TEs coach Pat Shurmur and new OL coach Tony Sparano will bring "different ideas" to the offense.
Zimmer was quick to say Shurmur and Sparano, who are both former head coaches and offensive coordinators, will have the same responsibilities as any other position coach, but he also implied the pair will challenge current OC Norv Turner. "The No. 1 thing is, they're all good coaches," Zimmer said. "No. 2 is, when you're a head coach, you're never afraid to speak your mind. The possibility of all of them sitting in there, and the personalities of guys like Tony and Pat, they're not afraid to speak their minds on ideas. I just think the more good coaches you can get, the better it is." The Vikings have finished 27th and 29th in total offense under Turner and had the second-fewest passing yards in the league last year. Much of that is down to Zimmer's conservative style, but the team still needs to create more explosive plays on offense moving forward.
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
New Vikings assistant Pat Shurmur is officially the TEs coach.
Shurmur hasn't been a tight ends coach since 1999-2001 with the Eagles. He'll undoubtedly have involvement with Teddy Bridgewater, as well. Now on the wrong side of 50, Shurmur could have a hard time getting another shot to coordinate someone's offense.
Mon, Jan 25, 2016 02:36:00 PM
Source:
Vikings on Twitter
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
Jan 7 - 9:18 PM
Vikings promote TEs coach Pat Shurmur to OC
Wed, Nov 2, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Shurmur and Sparano bring 'different ideas'
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 04:59:00 PM
Pat Shurmur to serve as tight ends coach
Mon, Jan 25, 2016 02:36:00 PM
More Pat Shurmur Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Cobb
GB
(4717)
2
L. Miller
HOU
(4467)
3
L. Green
PIT
(4199)
4
D. Johnson
ARZ
(4057)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(3860)
6
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3819)
7
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3789)
8
S. Ware
KC
(3681)
9
A. Cooper
OAK
(3245)
10
Z. Zenner
DET
(3208)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Shaun Hill
RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Matt Asiata
3
Bishop Sankey
4
Adrian Peterson
Sidelined
Adrian Peterson did not say if he would take a pay cut to stay with the Vikings.
Peterson is owed $17.75 million in salary and bonuses next season, which is too much to pay any running back much less a 32-year-old (in March) coming off a knee injury. Peterson did say he wants to stay in Minnesota but added it is a business. Peterson has likely played his final snap with the Vikings.
Jan 2
GLB
1
Matt Asiata
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Adrian Peterson
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
Doubtful
Stefon Diggs (hip) is inactive for Week 17 against the Bears.
Diggs falls 97 yards short of his first 1,000-yard season, but still bested his catches and yards totals from his rookie year. Diggs finishes with 84 catches for 903 yards and just three touchdowns, while seeing his YPR average drop from 13.8 in 2015 to 10.8 this year. Diggs will enter 2017 as a WR2/3. Also inactive for the Vikings are Adrian Peterson, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB C.J. Ham, OT Willie Beavers, LG Alex Boone, and QB Taylor Heinicke.
Jan 1
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Jarius Wright
4
Cayleb Jones
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Charles Johnson
3
Laquon Treadwell
WR3
1
Cordarrelle Patterson
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
Rhett Ellison
3
David Morgan
Sidelined
Vikings signed No. 188 overall pick TE David Morgan to a four-year contract.
Morgan gets a $135,456 signing bonus at his draft slot. He showed well in agility drills in pre-draft workouts, but ran extremely slow at 5.02 in the forty. Morgan's ticket to the roster will be special teams and blocking skill.
May 4
LT
1
T.J. Clemmings
2
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
C
1
Joe Berger
Questionable
Vikings C Joe Berger (concussion) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
Berger was hoping to suit up last week against Jacksonville but couldn't pass his final concussion test. He should have a better chance of playing this week against the Colts. Nick Easton has been spelling him at center.
Dec 14
2
Nick Easton
RG
1
Brandon Fusco
2
Willie Beavers
RT
1
Jeremiah Sirles
2
Marquis Lucas
K
1
Kai Forbath
Headlines
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
Josh Norris and Evan Silva talk through the four playoff matchups in this 30 minute episode of the podcast.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
»
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
NFL Headlines
»
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
»
Williams to join Browns as defensive coordinator
»
Amari Cooper goes 2-10 on 10 targets in loss
»
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
»
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
»
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
»
Beat reporter: Texans 'will not' fire O'Brien
»
Carroll wants to get Rawls the ball 20 times
»
Report: 49ers top landing spot for McDaniels
»
Browns offer coordinator job to Gregg Williams
»
Browns expected to move on from DC Ray Horton
»
Penn (knee) ruled out for Wild Card Round
NFL Links
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved