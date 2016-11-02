Pat Shurmur | Center

Player Page

Pat Shurmur

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (51) / 4/14/1965
Vikings will retain Pat Shurmur as their permanent offensive coordinator.
Shurmur took over after Norv Turner surprisingly resigned in early November. Sam Bradford completed 74.5 percent of his throws after Shurmur took over and posted a 12-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in nine starts. The offense was far from prolific during that run, however, and Shurmur was never able to fix the running game. The lack of talent on the offensive line deserves most of the blame for both of those issues, and it is something the Vikings have to address this offseason if Shurmur is going to have any more success next season. Jan 7 - 9:18 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
