Mike Shula | Center

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (52) / 6/3/1965
Giants hired Mike Shula as offensive coordinator.
This comes as a bit of a surprise since Shula's name had not shown up in reports, but he did work as the offensive coordinator for GM Dave Gettleman in Carolina. It is not an exciting hire, but the reality is Shula will be more of a glorified assistant under offensive-minded head coach Pat Shurmur, highlighted by the fact he will also be tasked with coaching the quarterbacks in New York. Feb 13 - 11:07 AM
Source: Kimberley Jones on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Davis Webb
RB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
3Jalen Simmons
4Terrell Watson
GLB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
FB1Shane Smith
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
4Hunter Sharp
5Kevin Norwood
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Tavarres King
4Travis Rudolph
5Darius Powe
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
4Ryan O'Malley
5Kyle Carter
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Laurence Gibson
3Jessamen Dunker
LG1John Jerry
2Damien Mama
3Ethan Cooper
C1Brett Jones
RG1Jon Halapio
2Kristjan Sokoli
RT1Chad Wheeler
2Adam Bisnowaty
3Nick Becton
K1Aldrick Rosas
2Marshall Koehn
 

 