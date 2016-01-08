Mike Shula | Center Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (52) / 6/3/1965 Share: Tweet

Giants hired Mike Shula as offensive coordinator. This comes as a bit of a surprise since Shula's name had not shown up in reports, but he did work as the offensive coordinator for GM Dave Gettleman in Carolina. It is not an exciting hire, but the reality is Shula will be more of a glorified assistant under offensive-minded head coach Pat Shurmur, highlighted by the fact he will also be tasked with coaching the quarterbacks in New York. Source: Kimberley Jones on Twitter

Panthers fired OC Mike Shula. QBs coach Ken Dorsey was also let go. Shula had been with the Panthers since 2011 -- all of Cam Newton's career -- and the offensive coordinator since 2013, but this is hardly a surprise. The passing game consistently struggled during his tenure and took another step back this season. Even though the rushing numbers look good because of Cam Newton, the running game also struggled in 2017, with Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey combining for 1,115 yards on 315 carries (3.5 YPC). It was time for a change, but a new coordinator will not help much if the Panthers fail to add some weapons on the outside. Source: panthers.com

49ers are interested in interviewing Panthers OC Mike Shula for their open head-coaching position. Shula has said he will not interview while the Panthers are still in the playoffs. With Carolina expected to go deep into the postseason, it is unlikely San Francisco waits around long enough to meet with Shula. Shula's decision to focus on the Panthers' playoff run is noble, but it might cost him a head-coaching job. Source: Sacramento Bee