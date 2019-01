CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports the Packers requested to interview Saints OC Pete Carmichael for their head-coaching vacancy.

It's amazing it's taken this long for Carmichael to get a look, especially with teams wanting offensive-minded head coaches. Carmichael, 47, has been in New Orleans with coach Sean Payton for the last 13 years, graduating from QBs coach to OC back in 2009. Carmichael has worked under both Payton and longtime Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer. He doesn't call the plays in New Orleans, but Carmichael has long been learning the lay of the land under Payton.