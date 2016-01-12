Player Page

Matt Patricia | Defensive Lineman

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (42) / 9/13/1974
The Chargers have sought permission to interview Patriots DC Matt Patricia for their head-coaching vacancy.
It's Patricia's first-known interview request of 2017, but there will be more. The Rams are also believed to be interested. Patricia has done a bang-up job coordinating the Patriots' defense since 2012, but as is always the case in New England, it's tough to discern what Patricia deserves credit for, and what is simply Bill Belichick being a genius. Patricia would be a changeup from the timid, offensive-minded Mike McCoy. Jan 2 - 2:56 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Michael Floyd
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 