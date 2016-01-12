Matt Patricia | Defensive Lineman

It's Patricia's first-known interview request of 2017, but there will be more. The Rams are also believed to be interested. Patricia has done a bang-up job coordinating the Patriots' defense since 2012, but as is always the case in New England, it's tough to discern what Patricia deserves credit for, and what is simply Bill Belichick being a genius. Patricia would be a changeup from the timid, offensive-minded Mike McCoy.

Pats OC Josh McDaniels is the hotter name, but Patricia should once again garner some interest this cycle. Patricia interviewed with the Browns last January. Rapoport reports the Rams are likely to interview "8-10" candidates.

New Lions GM Bob Quinn said Patriots DC Matt Patricia and OC Josh McDaniels are "ready and willing to be head coaches."

These comments could prove telling if Quinn decides to move on from current Lions coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell and Quinn met Monday, but no decision has been reached on his future. If Quinn decides to clean house, he almost certainly would target Patricia or McDaniels as his head coach. Patricia has already interviewed for the Browns while McDaniels is waiting until after the Patriots' playoff run to meet with other organizations.