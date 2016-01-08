Dean Pees | Defensive Lineman Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (68) / 9/4/1949 Share: Tweet

Titans hired ex-Ravens DC Dean Pees as defensive coordinator. Pees retired as the Ravens' defensive coordinator right after the season but was convinced to join the Titans by new coach Mike Vrabel. Pees led the Ravens defense to top 12 finishes in total defense and scoring defense in five of his six years in charge. He's a really good get for Vrabel and should continue to use the 3-4 base look that ex-DC Dick LeBeau featured. The likely draw for Pees in Tennessee was the permission to hire his son, a high school coach, to his staff. Now that Vrabel has his DC, the Titans more importantly need an OC. Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter

Former Ravens DC Dean Pees has "been discussed" as a candidate for the Titans defensive coordinator position. Despite retiring at the end of this season, Pees has a good relationship with Coach Mike Vrabel. Pees would be a good hire for the Titans after finishing in the top 12 of total defense five of his six years with the Ravens. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter

Ravens DC Dean Pees has retired. The 68-year-old coordinator joined the Ravens in 2010 as a linebackers coach after coordinating the Patriots' defense for four seasons. He was promoted to coordinator in 2012. Baltimore finished in the top 12 of total defense and scoring defense five of his six years in charge, and they finished top five in takeaways each of the last two years. This is a loss for the Ravens, but they do have a viable replacement on staff in LBs coach Don Martindale. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter