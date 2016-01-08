Player Page

Dean Pees | Defensive Lineman

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (68) / 9/4/1949
Titans hired ex-Ravens DC Dean Pees as defensive coordinator.
Pees retired as the Ravens' defensive coordinator right after the season but was convinced to join the Titans by new coach Mike Vrabel. Pees led the Ravens defense to top 12 finishes in total defense and scoring defense in five of his six years in charge. He's a really good get for Vrabel and should continue to use the 3-4 base look that ex-DC Dick LeBeau featured. The likely draw for Pees in Tennessee was the permission to hire his son, a high school coach, to his staff. Now that Vrabel has his DC, the Titans more importantly need an OC. Jan 29 - 9:59 PM
Source: Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
4Tyler Ferguson
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
WR11Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Zach Pascal
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Eric Weems
4Darius Jennings
WR31Taywan Taylor
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Phillip Supernaw
4Luke Stocker
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Tyler Marz
LG1Quinton Spain
2Cody Wichmann
C1Ben Jones
RG1Corey Levin
RT1Jack Conklin
2Dennis Kelly
 

 