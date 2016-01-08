Dean Pees | Defensive Lineman

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 26
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 22
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 22
Dose: Conference Title Recap
Jan 22
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 21
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 20
Weather: Championship Forecast
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Blake Bortles has surgery on throwing wrist
Sproles 'leaning towards returning' for 2018
Titans hiring DC Dean Pees out of retirement
Cardinals OC McCoy expects Fitzgerald to play
Mayfield 'outlier' for typical John Dorsey QB
Bills C Wood's official retirement held up
Rob Gronkowski going 'full tilt' in practice
Joe Thomas hints he won't sign new deal w/CLE
Robinson expects to be fully recovered 'soon'
Delanie Walker, Von Miller earn Pro Bowl MVPs
3 GMs say they would not trade for Aqib Talib
Davis Webb 'afterthought' for new NYG regime
COLUMNS
Blake Griffin Trade Breakdown
Jan 29
NBA Power Rankings: Week 16
Jan 29
Dose: Boogie-less in NOLA
Jan 29
Waiver Wire Pod for Jan. 29
Jan 29
Specialists: Calling Collins
Jan 29
Top NBA pickups for Week 16
Jan 28
Dose: Curry Chefs Up 49 Points
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Mason Plumlee (calf) ruled out for Tuesday
Hassan Whiteside torches Mavs for 25 & 14
Trey Lyles scores 20 points in loss to BOS
Josh Richardson with 4 3-pointers, 4 blocks
Josh Jackson bounces back w/ 20 points
Eric Bledsoe plays three minutes in win
T.J. Warren scores 24 points in loss to MEM
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 31-18-6
Tyreke leaves game with arm/wrist injury
No revenge: Jeff Teague struggles vs. Hawks
Dillon Brooks (knee) goes to locker room
Myles Turner scores 22 points on Monday
COLUMNS
The End of an Era for Jagr
Jan 30
Penguins best in 5-on-3
Jan 29
The All-Star Game
Jan 29
WW: Beauvillier bandwagon
Jan 28
Daily Dose: Skill Show
Jan 28
ITC: Rask is Rolling
Jan 27
All-Star Weekend Preview
Jan 27
Vegas giving NHL Knightmares
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Taylor Hall could be ready to play Tuesday
Hutton to make 6th straight start Tuesday
Bruins to play Khudobin against Ducks Tuesday
Michael Hutchinson to start Tuesday vs. TBL
Kinkaid will get the nod Tuesday vs. Sabres
Flames assign Jaromir Jagr to Kladno
Jonathan Quick on IR, could be back Thursday
Canes' Sebastian Aho is close to a return
Filip Forsberg skates on top line at practice
Senators' Mark Stone lands on injured reserve
Boeser receives NHL's 1st star of the week
Jagr clears waivers, set to return to CZE
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in three weeks
Jan 28
16. Kurt Busch
Jan 27
17. Aric Almirola
Jan 25
18. Austin Dillon
Jan 23
Under a month to Cup racing
Jan 21
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Jan 20
20. Paul Menard
Jan 18
21. Trevor Bayne
Jan 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Where to Watch Kasey Kahne
Justin Marks to run limited Cup schedule
Where to Watch Matt DiBenedetto
Erik Jones, Sport Clips 4 races announced
Pickens gearing up for Whelen Modified run
Eggleston earns first Chilly Willy 150 win
Shepherd returns to Pinty's with Jim Bray
Eckes prepares for ARCA Racing season ahead
Burton tops in ARCA SpeedFest 2018 practice
Lyons gets 4-race sponsorship for #15 truck
Code Rum primary sponsor for Sieg at Daytona
Allmendinger preps for season with Rolex 24
COLUMNS
Day wins FIO in 6-hole playoff
Jan 29
WM Phoenix Open Preview
Jan 29
Maybank Championship Preview
Jan 29
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
Farmers Insurance Open Preview
Jan 22
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
John Oda Monday Qs into The People's Open
Alex Noren loses Farmers in Monday playoff
Jason Day wins Farmers in six-hole playoff
FIO sudden-death playoff suspended (darkness)
R. Palmer R4 72; settles for P2 at Farmers
Tiger Woods R4 72 at FIO; finishes T23
Hao Tong Li wins the '18 Dubai Desert Classic
Ryan Palmer dips to solo 2nd after R3 73
New-member Noren leads Farmers by one
Hossler R3 69; bogey-free for last 45 holes
Holmes rides inward 29 to clubhouse lead
Hole-in-one helps Levy move to T3 in Dubai DC
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 16
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL teams have been in contact with Bielema
Pokes replace DC Spencer with Duke's Knowles
Five-star 2019 S Williams commits to A&M
Four-star LB Peters flips from UK to FSU
Stanford's Love takes home Lombardi Award
Stoops will join twin brother at Oklahoma
UCF WR Smith goes for 79, TD in Senior Bowl
Penny has 142 total yards in Senior Bowl
QB Allen dominates in 2nd half of Senior Bowl
Richmond QB Lauletta wins Senior Bowl MVP
Chark goes for 160, South wins Senior Bowl
Report: VanGorder heading to Louisville as DC
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 25
Jan 29
Late Fitness Check GW25
Jan 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 25
Jan 29
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Jan 28
Stag's Take - Gameweek 25
Jan 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Jan 28
FPL Draft Recap - Week 24
Jan 25
Team News - Week 24
Jan 20
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lallana sidelined again with a "little tear"
Burnley duo likely to miss Newcastle trip
Wes Morgan still out with hamstring injury
Diafra Sakho completes move to Rennes
Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
Pep left fuming as Sane is sidelined
Masuaku adds to Moyes' problems
Hammer blow as Obiang is stretchered off
Leicester cruise into FA Cup fifth round
Carillo will give Southampton a direct route
United coast past Yeovil in the FA Cup
Huenemeier's Brighton future in doubt
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Tyler Ferguson
(QB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Khalfani Muhammad
(RB)
Jonnu Smith
(TE)
Taywan Taylor
(WR)
Corey Davis
(WR)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dean Pees | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
68
) / 9/4/1949
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans hired ex-Ravens DC Dean Pees as defensive coordinator.
Pees retired as the Ravens' defensive coordinator right after the season but was convinced to join the Titans by new coach Mike Vrabel. Pees led the Ravens defense to top 12 finishes in total defense and scoring defense in five of his six years in charge. He's a really good get for Vrabel and should continue to use the 3-4 base look that ex-DC Dick LeBeau featured. The likely draw for Pees in Tennessee was the permission to hire his son, a high school coach, to his staff. Now that Vrabel has his DC, the Titans more importantly need an OC.
Jan 29 - 9:59 PM
Source:
Cameron Wolfe on Twitter
Former Ravens DC Dean Pees has "been discussed" as a candidate for the Titans defensive coordinator position.
Despite retiring at the end of this season, Pees has a good relationship with Coach Mike Vrabel. Pees would be a good hire for the Titans after finishing in the top 12 of total defense five of his six years with the Ravens.
Jan 27 - 9:16 AM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens DC Dean Pees has retired.
The 68-year-old coordinator joined the Ravens in 2010 as a linebackers coach after coordinating the Patriots' defense for four seasons. He was promoted to coordinator in 2012. Baltimore finished in the top 12 of total defense and scoring defense five of his six years in charge, and they finished top five in takeaways each of the last two years. This is a loss for the Ravens, but they do have a viable replacement on staff in LBs coach Don Martindale.
Jan 1 - 9:24 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Ravens will retain DC Dean Pees.
"We still have plenty of work to do, but I trust Dean," coach John Harbaugh said. The pass defense was a disaster over the first half of the season, giving up 284 yards a game and forcing just three interceptions the first eight weeks. The defense turned around after the bye, however, riding a strong run defense and an improving pass defense to a top-eight finish in total defense. Pees has been with the Ravens since 2012.
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 09:48:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Titans hiring DC Dean Pees out of retirement
Jan 29 - 9:59 PM
Titans eyeing Dean Pees for DC
Jan 27 - 9:16 AM
Ravens DC Dean Pees decides to retire
Jan 1 - 9:24 AM
Ravens retain DC Dean Pees despite tough year
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 09:48:00 AM
More Dean Pees Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
2
Matt Cassel
3
Alex Tanney
4
Tyler Ferguson
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
4
Khalfani Muhammad
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
WR1
1
Corey Davis
2
Tajae Sharpe
3
Zach Pascal
WR2
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Taywan Taylor
3
Eric Weems
4
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Taywan Taylor
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Jonnu Smith
3
Phillip Supernaw
4
Luke Stocker
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Tyler Marz
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Cody Wichmann
C
1
Ben Jones
RG
1
Corey Levin
RT
1
Jack Conklin
Sidelined
Titans RT Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in the Divisional Round loss to the Patriots.
Coach Mike Mularkey confirmed the news. It is an awful blow for a player who has been outstanding through two seasons, and the timing of the injury makes him at best questionable for Week 1. It is likely he opens the season on the PUP list. Tennessee's line struggled after Conklin left the game on Saturday, so they will need to address their depth this offseason.
Jan 14
2
Dennis Kelly
