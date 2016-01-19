Greg Manusky | Defensive Lineman

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
2017 Category Sleepers: Wins
Jan 17
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Yordano Ventura dies in car accident
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Manusky taking over as Redskins' DC
Falcons expected to explore extension for Ryan
Jordy (ribs) expected to play with Kevlar vest
Ladarius Green not expected to play in AFCCG
Raye III the 'clear favorite' for Colts' GM job
Colts not considering Manning for GM vacancy
Nelson, Adams, Allison will be available Sunday
Hogan, Bennett, Mitchell all expected to play
Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson after five seasons
Report: 49ers may go 'hard' after Cousins
Report: Chip Kelly will meet with Belichick
C-Patt: I felt wanted by Vikings this season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Kawhi Is That Guy
Jan 22
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 14
Jan 22
The Week Ahead: Week 14
Jan 21
Jan. 20 NBA DFS Podcast
Jan 21
Dose: Rudy Go-Monstert
Jan 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 20
Jan 20
Stew: The Mudiay Dilemma
Jan 20
Dose: Rubio and Pau go Down
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Danilo Gallinari (ankle) probable for Sunday
Gary Harris (ankle) questionable for Sunday
Evan Fournier (heel) out again on Sunday
Shaun Livingston will rest on Sunday vs. ORL
George's Revenge: Hill scores 30 vs. Pacers
Kawhi Leonard scores career-high 41 points
David Lee scores 14 with 11 boards in win
LeBron James scores 29 points in loss
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) ruled out for Sunday
Sam Dekker scores career-high 30 points
Devin Booker scores 26, hits game-winner
Emmanuel Mudiay (back) out for game
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Washington Marches On
Jan 22
ITC: All-Star Week Edition
Jan 21
Henrik Sedin Reaches 1,000 PTS
Jan 21
The All-Star Break
Jan 20
Blues Not What They Once Were
Jan 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 15
Jan 19
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Jan 19
FanDuel Fades: January 19
Jan 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
White-hot John Tavares scores again Saturday
Jordan Eberle torches Flames with four points
Laurent Brossoit gets his first NHL win
John Gibson suffers upper-body injury on Sat
Nights like these won't help Jonathan Bernier
Philipp Grubauer solid in OT win over Stars
Carey Price gives up 3 in loss to Sabres
1G, 3A for Radim Vrbata in win over Bolts
Keith Kinkaid saves 35 in win over Flyers
Hannikainen finally scores first NHL goal
Michael Latta traded to Chicago, sent to AHL
Patrik Laine set for full contact at practice
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mizzell rushes for 96 yards in NFLPA Bowl
Elijah McGuire scores lone Shrine touchdown
Michigan QB Morris transfers to Chippewas
Four-star JUCO LB Johnson heading to Texas
FAU LB Al-Shaair undergoes shoulder surgery
Four-star S Devon Hunter commits to Hokies
Auburn hires Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Xhaka sent off as Arsenal leave it late
Andre Gray almost rescues a point
VvD injured in otherwise flawless Saints win
Captain Morgan the focus in Foxes 3-0 loss
Crystal Palace winless streak reaches eight
Bournemouth involved in another goal-fest 2-2
Carroll bags a brace as Hammers top Boro
Boro battle but fall short at the Riverside
Beautiful Fletcher goal sends WBA to win
Black Cats fall bottom of the table
Spurs steal a 2-2 draw at Manchester City
Controversy highlights draw at the Etihad
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Wes Saxton
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Alex Smith
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Pierre Garcon
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Greg Manusky | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
50
) / 8/12/1966
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 243
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Redskins are promoting OLBs coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.
Jan 22 - 11:29 AM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
ESPN's John Keim reports the Redskins will interview current OLBs coach Greg Manusky for their vacant defensive coordinator position.
Manusky has nine years of experience coordinating an NFL defense, most recently with the Colts from 2012-15. His defenses have been middling at best, and the wheels fell off his last year in Indianapolis. Manusky would not be an exciting hire, but Washington has yet to interview any better in their search.
Jan 16 - 6:39 PM
Source:
ESPN
Redskins hired ex-Colts DC Greg Manusky as OLBs coach.
A case can be made that Manusky's Colts defenses played above expectation considering their talent deficiencies. Manusky was fired as the scapegoat for the Colts' season, however, while coach Chuck Pagano and GM Ryan Grigson received surprising extensions. Manusky began his coaching career with the Redskins and will oversee the development of promising OLB Preston Smith.
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 11:20:00 PM
Source:
Alex Marvez on Twitter
Colts fired DC Greg Manusky.
That will fix things. Manusky had been with the Colts since Chuck Pagano was hired in 2012. Manusky's defenses provided rollercoaster play for the entirety of his tenure, but his firing doesn't solve the main problem of lack of talent. GM Ryan Grigson simply hasn't given his team the necessary horses on the defensive side of the ball. Perhaps Pagano will take on a bigger role on defense after saving his job on Monday. Manusky has been coordinating NFL defenses since 2007.
Tue, Jan 5, 2016 05:09:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Report: Manusky taking over as Redskins' DC
Jan 22 - 11:29 AM
Redskins will interview Manusky for DC job
Jan 16 - 6:39 PM
Redskins bring in ex-Colts DC Manusky
Tue, Jan 19, 2016 11:20:00 PM
Colts fire DC Greg Manusky after four seasons
Tue, Jan 5, 2016 05:09:00 PM
More Greg Manusky Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4823)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(4198)
3
L. Green
PIT
(4106)
4
D. Adams
GB
(4044)
5
A. Brown
PIT
(3398)
6
C. Hogan
NE
(3003)
7
T. Romo
DAL
(2734)
8
M. Mitchell
NE
(2715)
9
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2384)
10
A. Rodgers
GB
(2169)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
Scout.com's Ben Standig reports Rob Kelley underwent surgery on his right knee following Washington's season-ending loss to the Giants.
Kelley suffered the injury in Week 16, played with a brace against the Giants, and had the knee operated on shortly after the loss. A source told Standig the surgery was "relatively minor" and "dealt with the meniscus." Kelley averaged just 3.33 yards per carry over the Redskins' final six games and showed next to no passing-game ability. He'll face competition for his starting job in 2017.
Jan 21
2
Matt Jones
3
Chris Thompson
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Matt Jones
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Matt Jones
WR1
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Jamison Crowder
WR2
1
Pierre Garcon
2
Ryan Grant
3
Matt Hazel
4
Maurice Harris
WR3
1
Jamison Crowder
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
C
1
Spencer Long
2
John Sullivan
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Ty Nsekhe
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Headlines
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
Josh Norris and Evan Silva talk through every fantasy relevant player in each Championship round game.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
»
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
»
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 22
»
Conference Championship Picks
Jan 20
»
Dose: Packers WRs Banged Up
Jan 19
»
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 18
»
Championship Round Rankings
Jan 18
»
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Manusky taking over as Redskins' DC
»
Falcons expected to explore extension for Ryan
»
Jordy (ribs) expected to play with Kevlar vest
»
Ladarius Green not expected to play in AFCCG
»
Raye III the 'clear favorite' for Colts' GM job
»
Colts not considering Manning for GM vacancy
»
Nelson, Adams, Allison will be available Sunday
»
Hogan, Bennett, Mitchell all expected to play
»
Colts fire GM Ryan Grigson after five seasons
»
Report: 49ers may go 'hard' after Cousins
»
Report: Chip Kelly will meet with Belichick
»
C-Patt: I felt wanted by Vikings this season
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved