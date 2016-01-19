Player Page

Greg Manusky | Defensive Lineman

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (50) / 8/12/1966
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 243
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the Redskins are promoting OLBs coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.
Jan 22 - 11:29 AM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3Chris Thompson
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Matt Jones
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Matt Jones
WR11DeSean Jackson
2Jamison Crowder
WR21Pierre Garcon
2Ryan Grant
3Matt Hazel
4Maurice Harris
WR31Jamison Crowder
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Vinston Painter
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2John Sullivan
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
RT1Morgan Moses
2Ty Nsekhe
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 