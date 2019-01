The Chiefs are having "internal discussions" about whether to retain DC Bob Sutton.

No decisions have been made yet, but Sutton is understandably on the hot seat after his unit developed into the Chiefs' Achilles' heel. Kansas City finished 30th in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA in 2017, and 26th in 2018. In fairness to Sutton, the Chiefs' defensive talent has eroded in recent years.