Dom Capers | Defensive Lineman

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (66) / 8/7/1950
Packers coach Mike McCarthy hinted DC Dom Capers will return for 2017.
"Dom Capers is an outstanding football coach. He had a tough challenge this year," McCarthy said. "I feel really good about the coaching job that our staff did." Capers is always on the hot seat in the minds of Packers fans, and that was especially true following the 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. The defense and especially the secondary was ravaged by injury in that matchup, however, and the Falcons have one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history. The Packers will need to get more out of their defense next season, but better health and talent is much more important to that goal than a new coordinator. Jan 26 - 12:20 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3James Starks
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
WR21Davante Adams
2Jeff Janis
3Geronimo Allison
4Antwan Goodley
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 