Packers coach Mike McCarthy hinted DC Dom Capers will return for 2017.

"Dom Capers is an outstanding football coach. He had a tough challenge this year," McCarthy said. "I feel really good about the coaching job that our staff did." Capers is always on the hot seat in the minds of Packers fans, and that was especially true following the 44-21 loss to the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. The defense and especially the secondary was ravaged by injury in that matchup, however, and the Falcons have one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history. The Packers will need to get more out of their defense next season, but better health and talent is much more important to that goal than a new coordinator.