Mike Nolan | Defensive Lineman Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (57) / 3/7/1959

Saints hired Mike Nolan as linebackers coach. The scoop came via Sirius XM NFL Radio, which employed Nolan in 2016. Nolan will be a position coach under DC Dennis Allen after spending one year out of coaching. He coached the Chargers' linebackers in 2015 following stints as a defensive coordinator in Denver (2009), Miami (2010-2011), and Atlanta (2012-2014). Nolan was the 49ers' head coach from 2005-2008. Source: Sirius XM NFL Radio

Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reports Mike Nolan is interviewing for a job with the Saints. Remember him? The former 49ers coach was out of the league last year following a one-year stint as the Chargers' LBs coach. The Saints may view him as a replacement for Joe Vitt, who was fired as LBs coach shortly after the season. Nolan was also up for the role of Jaguars' LBs coach but recently withdrew his name from consideration. Source: Alex Marvez on Twitter

Chargers hired ex-Falcons DC Mike Nolan as LBs coach. Nolan has been either coordinating defenses or serving as a head coach every year since 2002. His past two Falcons units were abysmal, but his personnel was a major issue. He's a nice addition to DC John Pagano's staff.