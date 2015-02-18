Vic Fangio | Defensive Lineman Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (58) / 8/22/1958 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Coach John Fox said Wednesday that both DC Vic Fangio and OC Dowell Loggains will be back with the team in 2017. Fangio was a real question mark after it was reported last month that he was on the outside looking in at keeping his job. The Bears just wrapped up a franchise-worst 3-13 year, and Fangio's defense was 22nd in DVOA, checking in at 17th against the pass and 28th versus the run. Much of the problems can be attributed to injuries up front and lack of talent on the back end. Fangio is one of the better coordinators in the league. The Bears have made some minor staff changes, firing OL coach Dave Magazu and assistant DBs coach Sam Garnes. RBs coach Stan Drayton has left to take the same job at the University of Texas. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter

Coach John Fox confirmed the Bears will install the 3-4 defense in 2015. As expected. DC Vic Fangio ran the 3-4 scheme in San Francisco with great success. It's unclear how many pieces the current Bears roster has for the new system, but DL Lamarr Houston would seem to be a building block. DL Jeremiah Ratliff also has experience as a 3-4 nose tackle from his Dallas days, but that was a one-gap scheme as opposed to the two-gap system Fangio prefers. Fangio has a tall task on his hands to fix the Chicago defense. Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter

CSN Bay Area reports Vic Fangio would not have left if the 49ers hired Adam Gase as their head coach. Gase had been in line to be the Niners' next coach, but the team insisted he retain Tomsula as defensive coordinator. Obviously, that didn't happen. According to the report, Fangio had no interest in staying after Tomsula was given the head coaching job. Fangio and Gase both landed in Chicago, where they will have their work cut out for them. The Bears were one of the worst teams in football in 2014. Source: CSN Bay Area