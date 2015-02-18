Player Page

Vic Fangio | Defensive Lineman

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (58) / 8/22/1958
Coach John Fox said Wednesday that both DC Vic Fangio and OC Dowell Loggains will be back with the team in 2017.
Fangio was a real question mark after it was reported last month that he was on the outside looking in at keeping his job. The Bears just wrapped up a franchise-worst 3-13 year, and Fangio's defense was 22nd in DVOA, checking in at 17th against the pass and 28th versus the run. Much of the problems can be attributed to injuries up front and lack of talent on the back end. Fangio is one of the better coordinators in the league. The Bears have made some minor staff changes, firing OL coach Dave Magazu and assistant DBs coach Sam Garnes. RBs coach Stan Drayton has left to take the same job at the University of Texas. Jan 4 - 12:13 PM
Source: Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Barkley
2David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Deonte Thompson
3Bralon Addison
WR21Cameron Meredith
2Daniel Braverman
WR31Deonte Thompson
TE1Logan Paulsen
2Daniel Brown
LT1Charles Leno
2Matt McCants
LG1Josh Sitton
2Cyril Richardson
C1Cody Whitehair
2Ted Larsen
RG1Eric Kush
2Cornelius Edison
RT1Bobby Massie
2William Poehls
K1Connor Barth
 

 