Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Vic Fangio | Defensive Lineman
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
58
) / 8/22/1958
Recent News
Coach John Fox said Wednesday that both DC Vic Fangio and OC Dowell Loggains will be back with the team in 2017.
Fangio was a real question mark after it was reported last month that he was on the outside looking in at keeping his job. The Bears just wrapped up a franchise-worst 3-13 year, and Fangio's defense was 22nd in DVOA, checking in at 17th against the pass and 28th versus the run. Much of the problems can be attributed to injuries up front and lack of talent on the back end. Fangio is one of the better coordinators in the league. The Bears have made some minor staff changes, firing OL coach Dave Magazu and assistant DBs coach Sam Garnes. RBs coach Stan Drayton has left to take the same job at the University of Texas.
Jan 4 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
Coach John Fox confirmed the Bears will install the 3-4 defense in 2015.
As expected. DC Vic Fangio ran the 3-4 scheme in San Francisco with great success. It's unclear how many pieces the current Bears roster has for the new system, but DL Lamarr Houston would seem to be a building block. DL Jeremiah Ratliff also has experience as a 3-4 nose tackle from his Dallas days, but that was a one-gap scheme as opposed to the two-gap system Fangio prefers. Fangio has a tall task on his hands to fix the Chicago defense.
Wed, Feb 18, 2015 11:27:00 AM
Source:
Jeff Dickerson on Twitter
CSN Bay Area reports Vic Fangio would not have left if the 49ers hired Adam Gase as their head coach.
Gase had been in line to be the Niners' next coach, but the team insisted he retain Tomsula as defensive coordinator. Obviously, that didn't happen. According to the report, Fangio had no interest in staying after Tomsula was given the head coaching job. Fangio and Gase both landed in Chicago, where they will have their work cut out for them. The Bears were one of the worst teams in football in 2014.
Mon, Feb 16, 2015 01:25:00 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Bears hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator.
Both new Bears coach John Fox and Redskins coach Jay Gruden wanted Fangio to head up their defense. The consistently excellent Fangio, who fled from San Francisco after getting passed over for the head-coaching job, chooses to go for the unit with a little more talent. That's not to say he doesn't have his hands full however, as Mel Tucker's Bears fielded the league's No. 30 defense in both 2014 and 2013. But note that in four seasons with Fangio as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, they annually ranked in the top five -- including this year even though they played without Patrick Willis, Navarro Bowman, Aldon Smith and Tramaine Brock for extended periods. Expect the Bears to make a leap defensively next season. The Redskins may now have to settle for Chargers LBs coach Joe Barry.
Tue, Jan 20, 2015 10:58:00 AM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Bears bringing back DC Fangio and OC Loggains
Jan 4 - 12:13 PM
John Fox confirms Bears will run 3-4 defense
Wed, Feb 18, 2015 11:27:00 AM
Fangio would have stayed if Niners hired Gase
Mon, Feb 16, 2015 01:25:00 PM
DC Vic Fangio chooses Bears over Redskins
Tue, Jan 20, 2015 10:58:00 AM
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Barkley
2
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
Sidelined
Bears declared RB Ka'Deem Carey, S Deon Bush, CB Bryce Callahan, FB Paul Lasike, WR Daniel Braverman, OLB Pernell McPhee, and OLB Leonard Floyd inactive for Week 17 against the Vikings.
Carey appeared in 12 games this season, totaling 32 carries for 126 scoreless yards. He and Jeremy Langford split No. 2 duties most of the year, but Jordan Howard emerged as a true every-down back, leaving Carey and Langford mostly useless. Carey has one year left on his rookie deal for 2017.
Jan 1
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
Questionable
Alshon Jeffery caught 1-of-3 targets for 10 yards in the Bears' Week 17 loss to the Vikings.
Jeffery again battled nagging injuries early in the season, particularly hamstring and knee problems, and was then slapped with a four-game PEDs ban in November before returning for the final three games. Jeffery ended up playing all 12 games he was allowed to, but he wasn't 100 percent in a few of those and finished with a four-year-low 52 catches for 821 yards and just two touchdowns. Jeffery appeared to take a back seat to Cameron Meredith in December with the Bears looking toward the future. Jeffery played 2016 on the franchise tag and will be a free agent in March. He won't be tagged a second time and probably played his final snap for the Bears. Jeffery will be one of the top free agents on the market as he turns 27 in February.
Jan 1
2
Deonte Thompson
3
Bralon Addison
WR2
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Daniel Braverman
WR3
1
Deonte Thompson
TE
1
Logan Paulsen
2
Daniel Brown
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Josh Sitton
Doubtful
Bears LG Josh Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 12.
As RG Kyle Long (shoulder/ankle) was lost for the season two weeks ago, the Bears will be without both of their starting guards with Matt Barkley under center and Cameron Meredith as their No. 1 receiver and Logan Paulsen as their No. 1 tight end. This is an offense to target with Tennessee's fantasy defense.
Nov 25
2
Cyril Richardson
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Ted Larsen
RG
1
Eric Kush
2
Cornelius Edison
RT
1
Bobby Massie
Doubtful
Bears RT Bobby Massie (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Week 11.
They're already without RG Kyle Long (ankle). The Bears will turn to ineffective journeymen Ted Larsen at guard and Mike Adams at right tackle to fill the voids. With Jay Cutler coming off a four-turnover game and Alshon Jeffery on suspension, the Giants are one of the top streamer D/ST plays of Week 11.
Nov 18
2
William Poehls
K
1
Connor Barth
