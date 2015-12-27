Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
Matchups: Lions at Cowboys
Dec 26
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Doug Whaley to lead Bills' coaching search
Wasted-pick Hackenberg not starting Week 17
Khiry Robinson fractures leg for third time
Bowles: Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Week 17
Antonio Brown likely to sit Week 17 vs Browns
Tomlin says Le'Veon Bell may not play Week 17
Tomlin: Ben, Bell, Brown, and Pouncey may sit
Bills benching Tyrod Taylor for Week 17
Failed experiment: Bills fire both Ryan brothers
JPP (hernia) still aiming for postseason return
Tyron Smith is 'all right' after knee scare
Theo Riddick ramped up 'side work' last week
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Percy Harvin
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Dri Archer
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Doug Whaley | Guard
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills GM Doug Whaley will lead the team's coaching search.
In other words, Whaley won't be joining Rex Ryan on the street. No one could have faulted the Bills if they pink-slipped Whaley after four years. He's been a picture of mediocrity, drawn to big names, but usually failing to address the team's biggest issues. He's checked in No. 17 in Rotoworld's general manager rankings each of the past two years.
Dec 27 - 2:43 PM
Source:
Bills on Twitter
Bills signed GM Doug Whaley to a four-year extension through 2019.
The Bills announced the news late in Sunday afternoon's dramatic Vikings/Seahawks game, suggesting they wanted to bury it. Whaley has helped acquire a number of interesting pieces since taking over as director of pro personnel in 2010 — before being promoted to general manager in 2013 — but most of his big bets have fallen flat. He's a moves maker, often to a fault. Whaley's contract now aligns with that of Rex Ryan, who signed a five-year deal last offseason.
Jan 10 - 4:07 PM
Source:
Ty Dunne on Twitter
WGR 550 Buffalo's Jeremy White reports the Bills are finalizing a "multi-year extension" with GM Doug Whaley.
WGRZ Buffalo's Adam Benigni reports the deal is designed to match up with the remaining four years on coach Rex Ryan's deal, tying the pair together. Owner Terry Pegula reportedly gave Ryan and Whaley a playoffs-or-out ultimatum this week, making the timing of the extension very odd. Whaley struggled early in his tenure with Buffalo, but he hit big with his free agent class last season.
Jan 5 - 1:04 PM
Source:
Jeremy White on Twitter
The Buffalo News reports GM Doug Whaley's job is likely "safe" this offseason.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday Whaley, who has just a year left on his deal, is more likely to get a contract extension than a pink slip. Whaley has rightfully caught flak for his role in drafting E.J. Manuel, but he did a solid job this offseason, moving Kiko Alonso for LeSean McCoy, signing Richie Incognito and Tyrod Taylor, and drafting Ronald Darby, John Miller and Karlos Williams despite not having a first-round pick. Whaley has more work to do this offseason to mold the defense into a unit which better fits Rex Ryan's scheme, but things are looking up in Buffalo.
Sun, Dec 27, 2015 08:37:00 PM
Source:
Buffalo News
Doug Whaley to lead Bills' coaching search
Dec 27 - 2:43 PM
Bills announce extension for GM Doug Whaley
Jan 10 - 4:07 PM
Report: Bills nearing extension for GM Whaley
Jan 5 - 1:04 PM
Report: Bills GM Whaley's job likely safe
Sun, Dec 27, 2015 08:37:00 PM
More Doug Whaley Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Cardale Jones
Questionable
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season.
"That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.
Dec 9
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Reggie Bush
4
Jonathan Williams
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Reggie Bush
FB
1
Jerome Felton
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Questionable
Sammy Watkins caught 7-of-10 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' Week 16 loss to the Dolphins.
Welcome to the season, Sammy. It was undoubtedly too little, too late for Watkins' fantasy owners, but both the catches and yards were easily new 2016 highs. The highlight was Watkins' 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Watkins was dealing with sticky coverage from Xavien Howard, but there was nothing Howard could do as Watkins still got a step on him. Bills' coaches will watch this film and wonder what might have been had Watkins been healthy this season. Watkins gets the Jets' nonexistent secondary in Week 17.
Dec 24
2
Marquise Goodwin
3
Justin Hunter
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Brandon Tate
Questionable
Bills WR Brandon Tate left Sunday's Week 8 game against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a concussion.
He hauled in two-of-three targets for 17 yards and rushed once for 14 yards before exiting early in the third quarter. With Marquise Goodwin (concussion) out and Robert Woods playing through a foot injury, the Bills' receiving corps is paper thin right now.
Oct 30
3
Marcus Easley
PUP
Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season.
He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.
Nov 17
WR3
1
Marquise Goodwin
TE
1
Charles Clay
Questionable
Charles Clay caught 8-of-10 targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' Week 16 loss to the Dolphins.
The catches, yards and scores were all new season highs for a player who spent the first 3/4 of 2016 in hibernation. It hasn't helped fantasy owners, but perhaps makes the Bills feel a little bit better about Clay's awful contract. Clay will be on the DFS radar against the embarrassing Jets in Week 17.
Dec 24
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Doubtful
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 16.
Cyrus Kouandjio will take over at left tackle. Although Kouandjio has struggled for most of his career, he was excellent in last week's win over the Browns. His challenge will be tougher this week against Miami's defensive line.
Dec 23
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job.
A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.
May 24
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Patrick Lewis
Sidelined
Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017.
Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.
Sep 9
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.
Nov 29
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Dan Carpenter
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
