Doug Whaley | Guard

Team: Buffalo Bills
Bills GM Doug Whaley will lead the team's coaching search.
In other words, Whaley won't be joining Rex Ryan on the street. No one could have faulted the Bills if they pink-slipped Whaley after four years. He's been a picture of mediocrity, drawn to big names, but usually failing to address the team's biggest issues. He's checked in No. 17 in Rotoworld's general manager rankings each of the past two years. Dec 27 - 2:43 PM
Source: Bills on Twitter
