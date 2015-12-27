Doug Whaley | Guard

Questionable

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season.

"That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.