Ozzie Newsome | Guard

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rangers consider new contract for Andrus
Rangers unlikely to bring back Darvish
Justin Bour wins arb. case; will make $3.4M
Orioles acquire Andrew Susac from Brewers
Nats sign Miguel Montero to minors contract
Report: Brewers in touch with Arrieta, Cobb
Brewers, Rays have talked Chris Archer deal
D'Backs and Avila finalize 2-yr, $8.25M pact
Hosmer still 'pushing for more than 7 years'
Mookie Betts wins arb. case, $10.5M salary
Darvish 'would like to return to the Dodgers'
Brewers finalize 2-yr deal with Matt Albers
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Falcons owner wants hometown deal for Ryan
Pats remove all players from injury report
Bell now willing to accept franchise tag
Mayfield considers Giants 'ideal situation'
Ravens owner throws support behind Flacco
Cousins 'hopes' Broncos are interested
Ozzie Newsome to step down as GM next year
Vikes may try to toll Bridgewater's contract
Report: Eagles tried to reacquire Shady McCoy
Report: Pats to interview Greg Schiano for DC
DE McKinley recovering from shoulder surgery
Vikings seek to interview Eagles' DeFilippo
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis scores 43 in win over OKC
Joel Embiid to play in first back-to-back
Rajon Rondo hands out 13 dimes in win
HERE'S DONNY!!!!!!: Mitchell scores 40 points
Jabari Parker scores 12 points in 15 minutes
Antetokounmpo hits game-winner vs. NYK
Tim Hardaway Jr. hits 1-of-14 shots in loss
Josh Hart scores 15 points with 14 boards
Spencer Dinwiddie posts 23/7/9 stat line
Rozier scores career-high 31 pts in 2nd start
Jarrett Allen scores career-high 20 points
Jayson Tatum scores career-high 27 points
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Haula nets 1G, 1A in loss to Wild on FRI
Eric Staal scores 3 points in win over VGK
Braden Holtby pulled in loss to Penguins
Helm's three-point night pushes DET over CAR
Alex Ovechkin nets 2G, 1A in loss to Penguins
Evgeni Malkin has four-point night vs. Caps
Boone Jenner ends 12-game goal drought on FRI
Kevin Labanc collects 2 pts in win over CBJ
Malcolm Subban will start against Wild on FRI
NHL hands Johan Larsson a two-game suspension
Kari Lehtonen will get the nod on Saturday
Ben Bishop (face) won't play on Saturday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
48 top-fives for Joey Logano in past three
William Byron notably fast in LVMS testing
Kyle Larson fastest in LVMS test, day 1
Wild Card tracks are best for AJ Allmendinger
Reddick secures BurgerFi as 2-race sponsor
DGR-CROSLEY signs Eggleston for Truck races
Smith reaches career milestone at Daytona
Sobriety Nation primary sponsor for Chavous
Anderson plans full-time in Truck Series
Korbin Forrister running partial truck series
Clicklist expands to Chris Buescher
Where to watch Michael McDowell
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Reavie R2 65; blemish-free thru 36 holes
DeChambeau (66-66); co-leads at WMPO
Fowler co-leads WMPO following twin 66s
Odds-fave Spieth lowlights MCs at WMPO
Stallings R2 65; hits 18 greens in regulation
Berger R2 bogey-free 65; 36h clubhouse leader
Defender Matsuyama WD (wrist) prior to R2
Alex Cejka WD (illness) prior to R2 at WMPO
Wiesberger among notables to miss Maybank cut
Bertasio makes it 2 atop Maybank leaderboard
Birdie burst gives Khongwatmai Maybank lead
Westwood smashes 62 to lead in Malaysia
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star Princeton QB White spurns Tide
Evan Shirreffs appealing transfer restriction
247Sports names DE Harrison top 2019 prospect
Reports: FSU QB Cosentino no longer w/ team
Mayfield: I would love for Saints to draft me
Kirby Smart named Maxwell's coach of year
Michigan, Texas in lead for Rice T Anderson
Former five-star Sooner DeBerry transferring
Report: Greg Schiano to interview w/ Patriots
Darnold wouldn't mind being mentored by Eli
Transferring Rebs putting together documents
Former TCU WR Listenbee suing school, B12
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sako ruled out for the rest of the season
David Silva remains an injury doubt for City
Morata remains unavailable with back injury
Lowe, Williams to miss Old Trafford trip
Morgan ruled out for Swansea match
Mahrez still absent for Leicester City
West Ham boosted by injury returners
Wenger confirms Mkhitaryan will start vs EVE
Aubameyang could miss WK26 due to illness
Heurelho Gomes to miss out again
Didier Ndong could debut versus Blues
Badou N'Diaye questionable for WK26
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Patrick Ricard
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Vince Mayle
(TE)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Ozzie Newsome | Guard
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
61
) / 3/16/1956
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 225
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Ozzie Newsome will step down as GM next year.
He'll transition into a consultant/evaluator role after the 2018 season. "He'll be the highest paid scout in the league," said Bisciotti. Newsome will be succeeded by Eric DeCosta, who has served as the Ravens' assistant GM since 2012. It's been a successful run for Newsome, who has led Baltimore to a pair of Super Bowls since joining the organization in 1996. However, after missing the playoffs four of the last five years, it may be time for a new voice to lead the front office.
Feb 2 - 1:37 PM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
The NFL is investigating the Ravens for putting players in full pads at rookie minicamp.
Using full pads at rookie camps violates the CBA. A Ravens official told ESPN "there was a five-minute period on May 6 when rookies and first-year players suited up in pads during a non-contact punt protection drill." The Ravens "immediately pulled players off the field" when union rep Ben Watson informed them of the potential violation. If the Ravens are found to have violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement, they could risk losing a draft pick and/or be forced to pay a fine.
Mon, May 16, 2016 05:29:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL will start allowing teams to trade compensatory draft picks.
Began in 1996, compensatory picks are intended to "compensate" teams for free-agent losses. The Ravens under Ozzie Newson have been the kings of the compensatory pick process, and they should earn several more this season after Pernell McPhee and Torrey Smith signed big free-agent deals elsewhere. This change will allow comp-pick conscious teams like the Ravens more flexibility on draft day.
Thu, Nov 19, 2015 12:30:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Ravens and Jets were each awarded four 2014 compensatory draft picks at the league meetings in Orlando.
Compensatory picks began in 1996 as a means of "compensating" clubs for free-agent losses. Ozzie Newsome's Ravens have been awarded more picks (41) than any team in football, and this year tied the Jets for the most comp picks. Baltimore picked up an additional third-rounder, two fourth-rounders, and a fifth-rounder in exchange for "losing" Paul Kruger, Dannell Ellerbe, Cary Williams, and Ed Reed in 2013 free agency. Put simply, that is
robbery
by Newsome.
Tue, Mar 25, 2014 06:55:00 AM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Ozzie Newsome to step down as GM next year
Feb 2 - 1:37 PM
Ravens investigated for going full pads
Mon, May 16, 2016 05:29:00 PM
NFL will allow trading of compensatory picks
Thu, Nov 19, 2015 12:30:00 PM
Ravens, Jets lead way with 4 comp picks each
Tue, Mar 25, 2014 06:55:00 AM
More Ozzie Newsome Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Alex Collins
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Kenneth Dixon
Sidelined
Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Kenneth Dixon (knee) to be ready for OTAs.
Dixon suffered a torn meniscus which required a full repair last summer. The injury cost him the season, but he should be close to full health by this point. Dixon also was suspended for six games last season -- he served it while on injured reserve -- and watched Alex Collins take over as the lead back. Even healthy, Dixon is not a lock for a big role.
Jan 4
5
John Crockett
GLB
1
Alex Collins
2
Buck Allen
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Buck Allen
FB
1
Patrick Ricard
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Quincy Adeboyejo
3
Tim White
WR2
1
Chris Moore
2
Breshad Perriman
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Nick Boyle
2
Maxx Williams
3
Vince Mayle
4
Darren Waller
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement.
Jun 30
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
Stephane Nembot
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Maurquice Shakir
3
Nico Siragusa
Sidelined
Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season.
Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost
seven
players for the season since June 1.
Aug 1
C
1
Matt Skura
2
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (ankle) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Yanda suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. He will likely be healthy before camp, but the Ravens will likely take it slow with their All-Pro guard. Yanda returning will be a big boost, but the Ravens could still use more help on the offensive line.
Jan 4
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
1
Austin Howard
2
Andrew Donnal
3
Steven Moore
K
1
Justin Tucker
