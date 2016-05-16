Ozzie Newsome | Guard Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (61) / 3/16/1956 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Share: Tweet

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said Ozzie Newsome will step down as GM next year. He'll transition into a consultant/evaluator role after the 2018 season. "He'll be the highest paid scout in the league," said Bisciotti. Newsome will be succeeded by Eric DeCosta, who has served as the Ravens' assistant GM since 2012. It's been a successful run for Newsome, who has led Baltimore to a pair of Super Bowls since joining the organization in 1996. However, after missing the playoffs four of the last five years, it may be time for a new voice to lead the front office. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter

The NFL is investigating the Ravens for putting players in full pads at rookie minicamp. Using full pads at rookie camps violates the CBA. A Ravens official told ESPN "there was a five-minute period on May 6 when rookies and first-year players suited up in pads during a non-contact punt protection drill." The Ravens "immediately pulled players off the field" when union rep Ben Watson informed them of the potential violation. If the Ravens are found to have violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement, they could risk losing a draft pick and/or be forced to pay a fine. Source: ESPN.com

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFL will start allowing teams to trade compensatory draft picks. Began in 1996, compensatory picks are intended to "compensate" teams for free-agent losses. The Ravens under Ozzie Newson have been the kings of the compensatory pick process, and they should earn several more this season after Pernell McPhee and Torrey Smith signed big free-agent deals elsewhere. This change will allow comp-pick conscious teams like the Ravens more flexibility on draft day. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter