Kevin Colbert | Guard

Sidelined

Fitzgerald Toussaint caught his lone target for three yards before exiting with a left leg injury Saturday in the Steelers’ third preseason game.

This one was quite the head-scratcher. Toussaint was listed ahead of both James Conner and Knile Davis on Pittsburgh’s latest depth chart, but was barely heard from on Saturday. The injury may have played a role in that, though it was still a surprise to see Davis draw the start over both Toussaint and Conner. Pittsburgh’s backfield continues to be a revolving door behind Le’Veon Bell.