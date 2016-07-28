Kevin Colbert | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Get Glasnow Now
Aug 31
Dose: M's Spring For Leake
Aug 31
Holland's Fall
Aug 30
Dose: Bundy Is Balling
Aug 30
September Top 300 Overall
Aug 30
September Reliever Rankings
Aug 30
September Outfielder Rankings
Aug 30
September Starter Rankings
Aug 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
McCullers (back) to return next week at SEA
Yuli Gurriel (knee) out Thursday vs. Rangers
Byron Buxton (hand) not in lineup Thursday
Astros place Evan Gattis (wrist) back on DL
Berrios fans 11 in seven shutout innings Wed.
Rosario cranks two longballs vs White Sox
Schwarber blasts pair of homers vs Pirates
Colome fans three in ninth for 40th save
Cashner allows Astros one run in eight frames
Montero fires 8 1/3 shutout frames vs Reds
Greg Bird homers, drives in four vs. Indians
Strasburg whiffs eight in shutout of Marlins
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
Positional Tiers Preview
Aug 30
Dose: Forte on the Move?
Aug 30
Fallout: Preseason Week 3
Aug 29
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 29
Dose: Injuries Mount Up
Aug 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers sign GM Colbert to 2-year extension
Report: Seahawks trying to move Jeremy Lane
Schefter: 'Real chance' Elliott ban reduced
Irsay gives non-answer on Luck's timetable
Report: NFL investigating Dolphins' Landry
Report: Chargers have shopped WR Inman
Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Kearse
Vontaze Burfict suspension reduced to 3 games
Thomas Rawls, Lacy expected to be co-starters
Steelers land CB Joe Haden at 3 years, $27M
Raiders give WR Seth Roberts 2-year extension
Jacoby Brissett's roster spot on shaky ground
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
Jabari Parker (knee) still can't do much
Isaiah Thomas says his hip is making progress
Solomon Hill (hamstring) undergoes surgery
Robert Covington plans to be ready for camp
Nerlens Noel to sign 1-year qualifying offer
Report: Iman Shumpert made trade request
Jahlil Okafor following a 'mostly vegan' diet
Manu Ginobili signs a 2-year deal with Spurs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
Report: Andreas Athanasiou could sign in KHL
Report: Flames could be interested in Jagr
Ducks sign Francois Beauchemin to 1-year deal
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 31
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
DFS: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 18
Chasing Bristol (Summer)
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Matt Swanson: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Ben Rhodes Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ted Christopher: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Grant Enfinger Chevy Silverado 250 advance
Ryan Preece: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Liberty Univ. supports Byron's #24 thru 2019
Rowan Pennink: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Cody Coughlin Chevy Silverado 250 advance
J.J. Yeley: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Timmy Solomito: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
Dakoda Armstrong: Sport Clips VFW 200 advance
Matt Hirschman: Toyota Mod Classic 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Shinkwin hangs up early number in Czech Rnd 1
Hoffman hopes to lock up roster spot at DTC
Jordan Smith Czeching out his Ryder chances
Pieters eyeing fast start in Ryder point race
A. Scott brings Nappy Factor to TPC Boston
Henrik Stenson takes a pass on TPC Boston
Rookie Cantlay T10 in FEC Playoffs debut
Spieth closing 69; loses The NT in playoff
Dustin Johnson steals The NT in sudden death
Rahm bags T3 in FedExCup Playoffs debut
Vegas posts 9-under after bogey-free 65
W. Simpson closing 65; climbs inside top 10
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 61-50
Aug 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mead listed as starter over Badet and Brown
Franks beats out Zaire for Gators' QB job
Florida suspends RB Scarlett and WR Wells
Vols suspend starting LT Richmond for opener
WR Lamb seizes starting job in OU's offense
Terps turn to Pigrome as the starting QB
Feldman: Plenty of good buzz on TTU CB Morgan
Scarlett: UF can attack Michigan DL laterally
Sheridan: Steve Spurrier open to OC reboot?
Mattison (undisclosed) returns to practice
Flooding causes postponement of Houston-UTSA
Solomon upsets Smith to win Baylor QB job
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
Sean's Super Subs - Week 3
Aug 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Brighton boost as Murray targets quick return
THFC edge ahead of CFC in the race 4 Llorente
Man City still chasing Alexis on Deadline Day
Crystal Palace bids for Liverpool's Sakho
Swans could get big boost with Sanches loan
Permit in place, Aurier's move to Spurs soon
Eight Terriers set for international duty
Leicester remain keen on keeping Gray
Drinkwater hands in transfer request
Souare steps up his recovery from injury
Mitrovic ban after latest misdemeanour
West Brom sign Krychowiak from PSG
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
James Conner
(RB)
Bart Houston
(QB)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Jake McGee
(TE)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Josh Dobbs
(QB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Colbert | Guard
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers signed GM Kevin Colbert to a two-year extension through the 2020 NFL Draft.
In the position since 2000, the Steelers have a 175-96-1 record with two Super Bowl victories during Colbert's tenure. While it has not always been smooth on the defensive side of the ball, he has built one of the most consistently good teams of this millennium and is one of the best in the business. Pittsburgh also signed coach Mike Tomlin to an extension earlier this month.
Aug 31 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Steelers.com
The Steelers have given GM Kevin Colbert the additional title of vice president.
The Steelers' general manager since 2000, Colbert's job appeared to be a bit on the brink before back-to-back playoff appearances the past two seasons. His job is unlikely to come under threat again as long as Ben Roethlisberger is around.
Thu, Jul 28, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Steelers signed GM Kevin Colbert to a two-year extension through 2018.
Colbert's deal was set to expire after the 2016 season. The Steelers have now locked up both Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin through 2018. Colbert is technically headed into just his fifth year as Pittsburgh's GM, but he's held the job in a de facto capacity since 2000. The talent level on Colbert's roster has waned in recent years, though it rebounded for an 11-5 campaign last season. Colbert's main task remains retooling Pittsburgh's once-fearsome defense.
Sat, Jul 25, 2015 09:56:00 AM
Source:
steelers.com
Steelers sign GM Colbert to 2-year extension
Aug 31 - 11:07 AM
Kevin Colbert gets additional title
Thu, Jul 28, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Steelers extend GM Kevin Colbert through '18
Sat, Jul 25, 2015 09:56:00 AM
More Kevin Colbert Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Hunt
KC
(12466)
2
A. Luck
IND
(12204)
3
T. Rawls
SEA
(11471)
4
S. Ware
KC
(10985)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(10794)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(10451)
7
D. Martin
TB
(10425)
8
D. Cook
MIN
(9855)
9
J. Mixon
CIN
(9792)
10
R. Kelley
WAS
(9546)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Kevin Colbert's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kevin Colbert's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kevin Colbert's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Kevin Colbert's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
4
Bart Houston
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
Sidelined
Fitzgerald Toussaint caught his lone target for three yards before exiting with a left leg injury Saturday in the Steelers’ third preseason game.
This one was quite the head-scratcher. Toussaint was listed ahead of both James Conner and Knile Davis on Pittsburgh’s latest depth chart, but was barely heard from on Saturday. The injury may have played a role in that, though it was still a surprise to see Davis draw the start over both Toussaint and Conner. Pittsburgh’s backfield continues to be a revolving door behind Le’Veon Bell.
Aug 26
3
James Conner
4
Knile Davis
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sidelined
Steelers second-round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
It's not a major concern for the rookie wideout, but comes mere days after he returned from a concussion. The more practice time Smith-Schuster misses, the harder it will be to lock down No. 4 duties.
Aug 17
4
Cobi Hamilton
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
4
Justin Hunter
5
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Vance McDonald
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
5
Jake McGee
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Matt Feiler
3
Jake Rodgers
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Ethan Cooper
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
4
Keavon Milton
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Graham Barfield checks in on news from around the league in Thursday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
»
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
»
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
»
Positional Tiers Preview
Aug 30
»
Dose: Forte on the Move?
Aug 30
»
Fallout: Preseason Week 3
Aug 29
»
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 29
»
Dose: Injuries Mount Up
Aug 29
NFL Headlines
»
Steelers sign GM Colbert to 2-year extension
»
Report: Seahawks trying to move Jeremy Lane
»
Schefter: 'Real chance' Elliott ban reduced
»
Irsay gives non-answer on Luck's timetable
»
Report: NFL investigating Dolphins' Landry
»
Report: Chargers have shopped WR Inman
»
Report: Seahawks trying to trade WR Kearse
»
Vontaze Burfict suspension reduced to 3 games
»
Thomas Rawls, Lacy expected to be co-starters
»
Steelers land CB Joe Haden at 3 years, $27M
»
Raiders give WR Seth Roberts 2-year extension
»
Jacoby Brissett's roster spot on shaky ground
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved