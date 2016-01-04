Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Grigson | Guard

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (44) / 2/23/1972
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 300
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts fired GM Ryan Grigson.
Grigson's status had been up in the air since the end of the season. The Colts are finally moving on after years of draft and free agency misses. Grigson's clashes with coach Chuck Pagano had also become a distraction over the last two-plus seasons. It's an overdue move from the Colts, who have missed the playoffs in consecutive years. President of Football Operations Jimmy Raye is a candidate to replace Grigson if Indy stays in-house. Owner Jim Irsay has been pushing Peyton Manning for a front office role. Jan 21 - 3:17 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Ryan Grigson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Bryan Bennett
5Ryan Williams
6Brad Sorensen
7Mike Bercovici
8Tim Tebow
9G.J. Kinne
10B.J. Daniels
11Johnny Manziel
12Charlie Whitehurst
13Jerrod Johnson
14Seth Lobato
15Pat Devlin
16R.J. Archer
17Dylan Thompson
18Cody Fajardo
19Shane Carden
20Griffin Neal
21Marquise Williams
22Max Wittek
23Joe Licata
24McLeod Bethel-Thompson
25Matt Blanchard
26Dan LeFevour
27Austin Trainor
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Chase Rettig
30Chandler Harnish
31Dalyn Williams
32Jake Waters
RB1Joseph Randle
2Zurlon Tipton
3Toby Gerhart
4Dominique Williams
5Joique Bell
6Alonzo Harris
7LaMichael James
8C.J. Spiller
9Jhurell Pressley
10Stevan Ridley
11Anthony Dixon
12Josh Harris
13Brandon Ross
14Zac Stacy
15Brandon Wegher
16Kenneth Harper
17Jawon Chisholm
18Brandon Brown-Dukes
19Jahwan Edwards
20Ross Scheuerman
21Darrin Reaves
22Jerome Smith
23Isaiah Pead
24Dan Herron
25Keshawn Hill
26LaVance Taylor
27Michael Dyer
28Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
FB1Erik Lorig
2Emil Igwenagu
3Jorvorskie Lane
4James Casey
5Joe Don Duncan
6Ryan Mueller
7Derrick Coleman
8Tommy Bohanon
9Henry Hynoski
10Sam Bergen
11Brad Smelley
12Rod Smith
13Patrick Skov
14Soma Vainuku
15Jordan Campbell
16John Conner
17Zach Boren
18Kiero Small
19J.C. Copeland
20Joey Iosefa
21Blake Renaud
22Alstevis Squirewell
23Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Hakeem Nicks
5Josh Morgan
6Jacoby Ford
7Tyler Davis
8Douglas McNeil
9Preston Parker
10Greg Little
11Kris Durham
12Kyle Prater
13Dwayne Bowe
14James Jones
15Kain Colter
16DeAndre Reaves
17Greg Salas
18Keshawn Martin
19Miles Austin
20Reggie Dunn
21Armon Binns
22Carlton Mitchell
23Nick Harwell
24Damian Williams
25Nate Washington
26Joshua Stangby
27Jaxon Shipley
28Zach D'Orazio
29Kenzel Doe
30Jared Dangerfield
31T.J. Graham
32Damaris Johnson
33Robert Herron
34Solomon Patton
35Josh Lenz
36Ricky Collins
37Terrell Sinkfield
38Tevin Reese
39Issac Blakeney
40David Porter
41L'Damian Washington
42Richard Mullaney
43Duke Williams
44Josh Harper
45Josh Stewart
46Travis Labhart
47Donatella Luckett
48Jarrett Boykin
49Lance Lewis
50Joseph Anderson
51Quinshad Davis
52Marcus Tucker
53Rashaun Simonise
54Reece Horn
55Devin Lucien
56Tyler Murphy
57Marquez Clark
58Chandler Worthy
59Marlon Moore
60Jeff Beathard
61Tyler McDonald
62Ezell Ruffin
63DaVaris Daniels
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Ryan Whalen
9Joe Morgan
10A.J. Jenkins
11Griff Whalen
12Emory Blake
13Jonathan Krause
14R.J. Harris
15Kevin Smith
16Austin Pettis
17Jacoby Jones
18Onterio McCalebb
19Ryan Broyles
20Nathan Palmer
21DeVier Posey
22Shakim Phillips
23Mike Brown
24Andre Debose
25Tandon Doss
26Jimmie Hunt
27Mike Williams
28Devante Davis
29Devon Wylie
30Frankie Hammond
31Jay Lee
32Reggie Bell
33DeAndre Carter
34Brandon Shippen
35Mekale McKay
36Daniel Rodriguez
37A.J. Cruz
38Milton Williams III
39Michael Preston
40Phil Bates
41Valdez Showers
42Amir Carlisle
43Clyde Gates
44Antwan Goodley
45Isiah Ferguson
46James Butler
47Paul McRoberts
48Ryan Lankford
49Kadron Boone
50Marcus Harris
51Juron Criner
52Stephen Hill
53Kashif Moore
54Kenbrell Thompkins
55Saalim Hakim
56Durron Neal
57David Glidden
58Kieran Duncan
59Jarvis Turner
60T.J. Thorpe
61Paul Browning
62Austin Willis
63Titus Davis
64Andre Davis
65Demetrius Wilson
66Josh Reese
67DiAndre Campbell
68Trevor Harman
69Tom Nelson
70Leonard Hankerson
71Chris King
72Trindon Holliday
73Michael Bennett
74Tevin Jones
75Marken Michel
76Christion Jones
77Levi Norwood
78Ed Williams
79Danny Anthrop
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Matt Spaeth
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Nic Jacobs
14E.J. Bibbs
15Chase Ford
16Bruce Miller
17Richard Gordon
18Brian Parker
19Orson Charles
20Nick Kasa
21Chase Dixon
22Cameron Clear
23Justice Cunningham
24Ryan Malleck
25Steve Maneri
26David Paulson
27Casey Pierce
28Mike McFarland
29Chase Coffman
30Henry Krieger-Coble
31D.J. Williams
32Rob Blanchflower
33Jacob Maxwell
34Anthony Denham
35Jake Murphy
36Rory Anderson
37Ryan Taylor
38Konrad Reuland
39Brett Brackett
40Michael Egnew
41Adrien Robinson
42Jay Rome
43John Peters
44Jake McGee
45J.P. Holtz
46Bryce Williams
47Braxton Deaver
48M.J. McFarland
49Clayton Echard
50Brandon Barden
51Kevin Greene
52Gerell Robinson
53Dan Light
54Arthur Lynch
55Jack Tabb
56Jordan Thompson
LT1Kyle Roberts
2Takoby Cofield
3Micah Hatchie
4Jason Fox
5Tyson Chandler
6Rob Crisp
7Reid Fragel
8Eugene Monroe
9Charles Brown
10Cameron Bradfield
11Colin Kelly
12Cody Booth
13Justin Renfrow
14David Foucault
15Andrew McDonald
16Carter Bykowski
17David Hedelin
18Taylor Fallin
19Tyler Johnstone
20Matt Feiler
21John Weidenaar
22Vince Kowalski
23Lars Hanson
24Garry Williams
25Cameron Jefferson
26Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Antoine Everett
3Clay DeBord
4Ben Heenan
5Josh James
6Edawn Coughman
7Mackenzy Bernadeau
8Jamil Douglas
9Jake Bernstein
10Collin Rahrig
11Vi Teofilo
12Darren Keyton
13Tanner Hawkinson
14Adrian Bellard
15Chris Watt
16Brian Folkerts
17Matthew Masifilo
18Al Bond
19Lene Maiava
20Jamison Lalk
21Isiah Cage
22Alex Cooper
23Chris Barker
24Garrick Mayweather
25Kaleb Eulls
C1Marcus Henry
2Fernando Velasco
3Jacques McClendon
4Drew Nowak
5Garth Gerhart
6Jack Allen
7Manuel Ramirez
8Julian Vandervelde
9Mitchell Bell
10Braxston Cave
11Robert Kugler
12Trevor Robinson
13Reese Dismukes
14Dillon Farrell
15Barrett Jones
16Dalton Freeman
17Ian Silberman
18Mike Matthews
19Ben Clarke
20Brian De La Puente
21Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Geoff Schwartz
4Amini Silatolu
5Cyril Lemon
6Garrett Gilkey
7Paul Fanaika
8Ryan Seymour
9Jared Smith
10Will Pericak
11Leon Brown
12Kitt O'Brien
13Darrion Weems
14Kadeem Edwards
15Shahbaz Ahmed
16Trip Thurman
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Terran Vaughn
20Donovan Williams
21Karim Barton
22Brett Boyko
23Malcolm Bunche
24Adam Replogle
25Antoine McClain
26Blake Muir
27Mike McQueen
RT1Kevin Graf
2J'Marcus Webb
3Avery Young
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Adrian Bellard
7Keavon Milton
8Khalif Barnes
9Jeff Adams
10Bryce Harris
11Mitchell Van Dyk
12John Kling
13Nick Ritcher
14Patrick Miller
15Zeth Ramsay
16Ryan Mack
17Torian White
18Lamar Holmes
19Luke Marquardt
20Kona Schwenke
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Travis Coons
4Josh Brown
5Blair Walsh
6Mike Meyer
7Andrew Furney
8Justin Manton
9Corey Acosta
10Ka'imi Fairbairn
11Giorgio Tavecchio
12Marshall Morgan
13Marshall Koehn
14Nick Rose
15Carey Spear
16Billy Cundiff
17Jaden Oberkrom
18Shaun Suisham
19Brandon Bogotay
20Zach Hocker
21Kyle Brindza
22Taylor Bertolet
23Brad Craddock
24Aldrick Rosas
25Devon Bell
26Shayne Graham
27Tom Obarski
28Ty Long
 

 