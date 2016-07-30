Reggie McKenzie | Guard Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (54) / 2/8/1963 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 239 Share: Tweet

ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the Raiders are expected to keep GM Reggie McKenzie. McKenzie's status has been in question with the Raiders hiring Jon Gruden. He declined an interview for Green Bay's GM job, suggesting he'll be a carryover for Gruden in Oakland. After signing an extension last year, McKenzie is under contract through 2020. Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter

Raiders signed GM Reggie McKenzie to a four-year extension through 2020. The laughing stock of the league when McKenzie took over in 2012 and through his first several years on the job, the Raiders are now legit playoff contenders with young stars at every important position and perhaps the best offensive line in the AFC. In the last three drafts alone, McKenzie has landed Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, Mario Edwards Jr., Clive Walford, and Gabe Jackson. He has absolutely transformed what was once the worst franchise in the league, making this extension more than deserved. Source: CSN Bay Area

Raiders owner Mark Davis has no plans to fire GM Reggie McKenzie. "He's always been my guy," Davis said of McKenzie, who has overseen an 11-37 team in his three years on the job. Davis did prop the door open for a change, but hinted it was extremely unlikely. "Every day is a new day," Davis said. "But I've never had a problem with Reggie." McKenzie inherited a mess from former owner/GM Al Davis, but has somehow managed to make it worse, bungling both the draft and free agency. McKenzie finally had a good draft class in 2014, but botched free agency as bad as any decision-maker in recent memory. There was his inexplicable decision to let LT Jared Veldheer walk, and disastrous failed signing of G/T Rodger Saffold. McKenzie is out of his depth. If he's not fired this year, it will likely be next. Source: Tim Kawakami on Twitter