Reggie McKenzie | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: What About Cain?
Jan 5
2018 Category Sleepers - SO
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hunt for Hosmer
Jan 3
Lowdown: Saving the Da-vis
Jan 1
Lowdown: Frozen Trade Talks
Dec 29
2018 Category Sleepers - HR
Dec 28
Lowdown: Calm Before the Storm
Dec 27
Lowdown: Happy Holidays
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Padres re-sign Stammen for two years, $4.5M
Padres the favorites for Japanese RP Makita
Report: Cobb rejected 3/42 offer from Cubs
Mets keeping an eye on Moustakas, Frazier
Blue Jays, Orioles, Giants, Mets in on CarGo
Yanks check in with Orioles again on Machado
Dodgers pick up LHP Alexander in 3-team deal
Machado offers not 'close' to what O's want
TEX has 'ramped up' pursuit of Lorenzo Cain
Nats expressing interest in Christian Yelich
Nats have expressed interest in JT Realmuto
SF, PIT recently talked Andrew McCutchen
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Wild Card Forecasts
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 5
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 5
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 5
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
Wild Card Round Rankings
Jan 4
Dose: McCoy Still Out
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Raiders expected to keep GM Reggie McKenzie
Michael Thomas left off final injury report
McCoy (ankle) expected to play vs. Jaguars
Jon Gruden's deal for 10 years, $100 million
Funchess questionable, will play vs. Saints
Report: Raiders to name Gruden HC on Tuesday
Marqise Lee officially questionable vs. Bills
Rams lead league with six first-team All-Pros
Packers want to interview BAL asst GM DeCosta
Vikings deny Packers request to talk to Paton
Cardinals to also interview Panthers DC Wilks
Corey Coleman's Browns future 'uncertain'?
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Friday Night Recap Pod
Jan 6
Dose: New Year, Same KAT
Jan 6
Stew: DeRozan Domination
Jan 5
Clippers Injury Podcast
Jan 5
Dose: Green Day
Jan 5
Elite Fantasy Consistency
Jan 4
Dose: The Wright Answer: Delon
Jan 4
Notable Numbers
Jan 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jamal Murray scores 26 points with six 3s
Trey Lyles scores career-high 26 points
Markieff Morris grabs 17 boards, scores 12
Dwight Powell scores 13 on 6-of-6 FGs
Otto Porter's back tightened up on Friday
Kawhi Leonard posts 21 pts, 3 bks & 4 stls
Kris Dunn scores career-high 32 points
Otto Porter (hip strain) will not return
Marquese Chriss scores 12 points on 17 FGAs
Wayne Ellington hits six treys, scores 24 pts
Whiteside sits out 4th quarter and overtime
Kristaps Porzingis hits 5-of-14 shots in loss
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Penguins Crush Islanders
Jan 6
NHL starts the Bye Week
Jan 5
Niederreiter Sets Swiss Record
Jan 5
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 4
Athanasiou ties OT Record
Jan 4
Individual Point Percentages
Jan 3
Dose: 8th Straight For Vegas
Jan 3
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Subban saves 28 in win over CHI
Hoffman has four-point night vs. Sharks
Four-point night for Sidney Crosby
Johnson will start for Sabres on Friday
Reimer will start for FLA against DET
Subban is projected to start for VGK
Dell is likely to start for Sharks on Friday
Halak will start against Penguins on Friday
Penguins will start Tristan Jarry on Friday
Luca Sbisa (LBI) is set to return on Friday
Jeff Glass likely to start again on Friday
Chris Kreider scheduled to have rib surgery
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
NASCAR Cup racing in 49 days
Dec 31
Countdown to the 500: 54 days
Dec 26
Cup racing returns in 63 days
Dec 17
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
Lupton back with JGL Racing for 2018 season
Erik Jones back in SLM for CRA SpeedFest 2018
Martins Motorsports closes down Truck team
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
Sentry TOC Preview
Jan 1
European Tour: Five Questions
Dec 31
Split the Surface: Bentgrass
Dec 28
Split the Surface: Bermuda
Dec 21
Ben Coley interview
Dec 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Leishman bogey-free 69 in R2; maintains share
Harman holds a share of 36-hole Sentry lead
Dustin Johnson one off the pace thru 36 @ TOC
Perez 36-hole clubhouse leader w/ R2 66
Jordan Spieth rebounds from rocky Round 1
Leishman leads the way after R1 of the TOC
Vegas vaults up the TOC leaderboard in R1
Harman signs blemish-free 68 in R1 of the TOC
Si Woo Kim sets an early target at Kapalua
Thomas back on Maui for TOC title defense
Red-hot Rose takes a pass on Sentry TOC
New dad Keegan Bradley preps for 2018
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Championship Game ATS Preview
Jan 5
Small School Standouts
Jan 3
ATS Playoff Semifinal Picks
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Picks: January 1
Jan 1
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 30
Dec 29
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 29
Dec 27
ATS Bowl Predictions Dec. 28
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
LSU and OC Matt Canada mutually part ways
Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham back for 2018
Report: USC LB Gustin returning for 2018
Missouri hires Dallas WR coach Dooley as OC
Virginia S Juan Thornhill announces return
Report: Fitzpatrick (kidney) will play Monday
Report: Texas working on Orlando extension
Report: Michigan hires Dan Enos to staff
Washington T Kaleb McGary returning to school
Deebo Samuel (leg) expected for spring work
Four-star DE Tyreke Smith now in with OSU
Auburn lands blazing-fast WR Anthony Schwartz
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 1
Late Fitness Check GW22
Dec 31
Stag's Take - Gameweek 22
Dec 31
Team News - Week 21
Dec 30
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Dec 29
Late Fitness Check - GW21
Dec 29
The Bargain Hunter - Week 21
Dec 29
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Dec 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Silva uncertain due to family emergency
Puncheon ruled out for season
Chelsea complete swoop for Ross Barkley
Chelsea defender could return for FA Cup
No risks taken following a busy PL programme
In-form winger sidelined for the FA Cup
Hornets injury problems should ease in Jan
Leicester striker a doubt for FA Cup tie
Son's late rocket rescues a point for Spurs
Resolute Hammers nearly knock off Spurs
Spurs sweat on the fitness of ENG full-back
LCFC defender closes in on a return to action
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Pharaoh Brown
(TE)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Cordarrelle Patterson
(WR)
Giorgio Tavecchio
(K)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Keon Hatcher
(WR)
Marshawn Lynch
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Isaac Whitney
(WR)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Reggie McKenzie | Guard
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
54
) / 2/8/1963
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 239
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the Raiders are expected to keep GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie's status has been in question with the Raiders hiring Jon Gruden. He declined an interview for Green Bay's GM job, suggesting he'll be a carryover for Gruden in Oakland. After signing an extension last year, McKenzie is under contract through 2020.
Jan 5 - 7:36 PM
Source:
Jim Trotter on Twitter
Raiders signed GM Reggie McKenzie to a four-year extension through 2020.
The laughing stock of the league when McKenzie took over in 2012 and through his first several years on the job, the Raiders are now legit playoff contenders with young stars at every important position and perhaps the best offensive line in the AFC. In the last three drafts alone, McKenzie has landed Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper, Mario Edwards Jr., Clive Walford, and Gabe Jackson. He has absolutely transformed what was once the worst franchise in the league, making this extension more than deserved.
Sat, Jul 30, 2016 08:51:00 AM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Raiders owner Mark Davis has no plans to fire GM Reggie McKenzie.
"He's always been my guy," Davis said of McKenzie, who has overseen an 11-37 team in his three years on the job. Davis did prop the door open for a change, but hinted it was extremely unlikely. "Every day is a new day," Davis said. "But I've never had a problem with Reggie." McKenzie inherited a mess from former owner/GM Al Davis, but has somehow managed to make it worse, bungling both the draft and free agency. McKenzie finally had a good draft class in 2014, but botched free agency as bad as any decision-maker in recent memory. There was his inexplicable decision to let LT Jared Veldheer walk, and disastrous failed signing of G/T Rodger Saffold. McKenzie is out of his depth. If he's not fired this year, it will likely be next.
Mon, Dec 29, 2014 03:38:00 PM
Source:
Tim Kawakami on Twitter
The San Francisco Chronicle believes there's a "very good chance" the Raiders retain GM Reggie McKenzie for a fourth season.
McKenzie's first three years were an abject disaster, and his 2014 free agent class was an embarrassment. Oakland has some hope based on its 2014 draft, however, hitting big on first-round SLB Khalil Mack and third-round LG Gabe Jackson, and potentially on second-round QB Derek Carr and seventh-round CB T.J. Carrie. The Raiders are 3-0 over their last three home games.
Mon, Dec 22, 2014 04:36:00 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Raiders expected to keep GM Reggie McKenzie
Jan 5 - 7:36 PM
Raiders give GM McKenzie 4-year extension
Sat, Jul 30, 2016 08:51:00 AM
Raiders planning to stick with GM McKenzie
Mon, Dec 29, 2014 03:38:00 PM
Reggie McKenzie to return for 4th season?
Mon, Dec 22, 2014 04:36:00 PM
More Reggie McKenzie Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. McCoy
BUF
(6760)
2
A. Brown
PIT
(5348)
3
D. Murray
TEN
(5005)
4
M. Lee
JAC
(4823)
5
C. Hogan
NE
(4606)
6
R. Burkhead
NE
(4474)
7
J. White
NE
(4160)
8
C. Kupp
LAR
(3590)
9
M. Gillislee
NE
(3230)
10
A. Hunt
KC
(3188)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Connor Cook
RB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jalen Richard
3
DeAndre Washington
GLB
1
Marshawn Lynch
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Jalen Richard
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Cordarrelle Patterson
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Amari Cooper
2
Seth Roberts
3
Isaac Whitney
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Jared Cook
Questionable
Jared Cook (wrist) remained "limited" on Thursday.
Cook will be active against the Chargers. Faded along with the rest of the Raiders' offense, he's a low-end TE1 for Week 17.
Dec 28
2
Lee Smith
3
Pharaoh Brown
LT
1
David Sharpe
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
James Stone
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
RT
1
Marshall Newhouse
2
Ian Silberman
3
Jylan Ware
K
1
Giorgio Tavecchio
Headlines
Weather: Wild Card Forecasts
Jan 6
Connor Allen breaks down weather forecasts for Wild Card Weekend.
More NFL Columns
»
Weather: Wild Card Forecasts
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 5
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 5
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
»
Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 5
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
»
Wild Card Round Rankings
Jan 4
»
Dose: McCoy Still Out
Jan 4
NFL Headlines
»
Raiders expected to keep GM Reggie McKenzie
»
Michael Thomas left off final injury report
»
McCoy (ankle) expected to play vs. Jaguars
»
Jon Gruden's deal for 10 years, $100 million
»
Funchess questionable, will play vs. Saints
»
Report: Raiders to name Gruden HC on Tuesday
»
Marqise Lee officially questionable vs. Bills
»
Rams lead league with six first-team All-Pros
»
Packers want to interview BAL asst GM DeCosta
»
Vikings deny Packers request to talk to Paton
»
Cardinals to also interview Panthers DC Wilks
»
Corey Coleman's Browns future 'uncertain'?
NFL Links
»
Win Bitcoin in FanDuel’s Bitcoin Bowl
»
Here are 6 DFS plays for your Wild Card lineups!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved