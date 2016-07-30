Player Page

Weather | Roster

Reggie McKenzie | Guard

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (54) / 2/8/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 239
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Jim Trotter reports the Raiders are expected to keep GM Reggie McKenzie.
McKenzie's status has been in question with the Raiders hiring Jon Gruden. He declined an interview for Green Bay's GM job, suggesting he'll be a carryover for Gruden in Oakland. After signing an extension last year, McKenzie is under contract through 2020. Jan 5 - 7:36 PM
Source: Jim Trotter on Twitter
More Reggie McKenzie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2E.J. Manuel
3Connor Cook
RB1Marshawn Lynch
2Jalen Richard
3DeAndre Washington
GLB1Marshawn Lynch
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Jalen Richard
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Michael Crabtree
2Cordarrelle Patterson
3Johnny Holton
WR21Amari Cooper
2Seth Roberts
3Isaac Whitney
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Jared Cook
2Lee Smith
3Pharaoh Brown
LT1David Sharpe
LG1Kelechi Osemele
C1Rodney Hudson
2James Stone
RG1Gabe Jackson
RT1Marshall Newhouse
2Ian Silberman
3Jylan Ware
K1Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 