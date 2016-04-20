Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roberto Luongo injured vs. Flyers on Thursday
Weather |
Roster
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
David Watford
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Chase Daniel
(QB)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Howie Roseman | Guard
Team:
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 6/23/1975
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Eagles hold the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and the Colts will pick No. 15.
The two teams met for a coin flip at the Combine on Friday to determine the pick. Eagles GM Howie Roseman won the toss and netted the 14th selection via the Vikings as a result of the Sam Bradford trade. Philadelphia's first-round pick has been linked to trade talks for disgruntled Brandin Cooks.
Mar 3 - 12:37 PM
Eagles acquired the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft and a 2017 fourth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for the Nos. 8, 77, and 100 overall picks in the 2016 draft, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round pick.
As ESPN's Adam Schefter stated Wednesday morning, the Eagles wanted to get this deal done today. After the Rams traded up from No. 15 to first overall, rumors began swirling the Browns wanted to move out of No. 2. They move down six spots and get a gigantic haul to do so. At No. 2, the Eagles appear to be locking in on whichever quarterback the Rams don't choose, or they could be jumping the Cowboys at No. 4 for Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott. We'll know for sure next week.
Wed, Apr 20, 2016 01:48:00 PM
ESN's Geoff Mosher reports the Eagles have suspended their search for a personnel chief until after the NFL draft.
Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman is operating as the de facto general manager, but Philadelphia was interested in bringing in someone to head the scouting department after firing coach Chip Kelly and top personnel executive Ed Marynowitz. Teams will not allow their best and brightest to interview this close to free agency and the draft, however, and the Eagles apparently did not like any of the available candidates. They should have more luck once the draft is finished.
Tue, Feb 2, 2016 10:46:00 AM
Source:
ESN
Owner Jeffrey Lurie said Executive VP of Football Operations Howie Roseman will again head the Eagles' personnel department.
Roseman won't have the title of general manager, but it sounds like the Eagles won't be hiring one. Instead, the trio of authority will be Roseman, Senior Director of Player Personnel Tom Donahoe, and the new coach. They'll form a collaborative effort to make decisions. Roseman was the Eagles' GM from 2010-2014 before being forced out of the role by Chip Kelly last offseason.
Wed, Dec 30, 2015 12:52:00 PM
Source:
Geoff Mosher on Twitter
Coin flip drama: Eagles pick 14th, Colts 15th
Mar 3 - 12:37 PM
Eagles acquire 2nd overall pick from Browns
Wed, Apr 20, 2016 01:48:00 PM
Eagles suspend search for personnel head
Tue, Feb 2, 2016 10:46:00 AM
PHI won't hire GM, Roseman to head personnel
Wed, Dec 30, 2015 12:52:00 PM
More Howie Roseman Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski considers Ryan Mathews a candidate to be released or asked to take a pay cut.
Mathews is entering the final year of his contract, and his $4 million base salary is currently ninth-highest among all running backs. In no way is Mathews a top-10 back in this league, and he's coming off a serious neck injury suffered in Week 16. Cutting Mathews would clear $4 million in cap space.
Jan 18
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Kenjon Barner
5
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Paul Turner
3
Bryce Treggs
4
Marcus Johnson
5
David Watford
WR2
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
2
Nelson Agholor
3
Dom Williams
4
Rasheed Bailey
WR3
1
Nelson Agholor
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Josh Andrews
3
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Darrell Greene
3
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
