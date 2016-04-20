Howie Roseman | Guard Team: Philadelphia Eagles Age / DOB: (41) / 6/23/1975 Share: Tweet

The Eagles hold the No. 14 overall pick in the 2017 draft, and the Colts will pick No. 15. The two teams met for a coin flip at the Combine on Friday to determine the pick. Eagles GM Howie Roseman won the toss and netted the 14th selection via the Vikings as a result of the Sam Bradford trade. Philadelphia's first-round pick has been linked to trade talks for disgruntled Brandin Cooks.

Eagles acquired the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft and a 2017 fourth-round pick from the Browns in exchange for the Nos. 8, 77, and 100 overall picks in the 2016 draft, a 2017 first-round pick, and a 2018 second-round pick. As ESPN's Adam Schefter stated Wednesday morning, the Eagles wanted to get this deal done today. After the Rams traded up from No. 15 to first overall, rumors began swirling the Browns wanted to move out of No. 2. They move down six spots and get a gigantic haul to do so. At No. 2, the Eagles appear to be locking in on whichever quarterback the Rams don't choose, or they could be jumping the Cowboys at No. 4 for Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott. We'll know for sure next week.

ESN's Geoff Mosher reports the Eagles have suspended their search for a personnel chief until after the NFL draft. Executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman is operating as the de facto general manager, but Philadelphia was interested in bringing in someone to head the scouting department after firing coach Chip Kelly and top personnel executive Ed Marynowitz. Teams will not allow their best and brightest to interview this close to free agency and the draft, however, and the Eagles apparently did not like any of the available candidates. They should have more luck once the draft is finished. Source: ESN