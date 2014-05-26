Bruce Allen | Guard

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates report that NFL Network's Mike Mayock has "emerged as a candidate" for the Redskins' GM job.

Mayock, 58, has worked at NFL Network since 2005 and been involved as a broadcaster for Notre Dame games and Thursday Night Football. Known as a draft guru, Mayock's star has dimmed a bit recently, as he likely simply doesn't have the time to devote to full-blown draft study with all of his other commitments. But a famous tape grinder, Mayock interviewed for a Raiders front-office job when now-deceased owner Al Davis was running the show. If John Lynch can be hired right out of the FOX booth with zero personnel experience, we wouldn't put it past Mayock landing a similar gig.