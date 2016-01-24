Ted Thompson | Guard Team: Green Bay Packers Age / DOB: (64) / 1/17/1953 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220 Share: Tweet

Packers News reports GM Ted Thompson might be more aggressive in free agency this spring. Thompson has built one of the most consistent franchises in the league through the draft, but there are plenty of people both inside and outside the organization who would like to see him be more aggressive in free agency. In fact, dissatisfaction with Thompson's approach led to rumors he would be replaced this offseason, although coach Mike McCarthy hinted that will not happen during his season-ending press conference this week. Thompson did sign Jared Cook in free agency last offseason, and it is possible he could make an even bigger splash this year. The Packers need a ton of help on defense, and a marquee signing at corner, inside linebacker, or edge rusher would certainly help.

"Several sources" tell the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Packers coach Mike McCarthy is "fed up" with GM Ted Thompson's "unwillingness to take a chance and reinforce the roster with veteran players." Thompson has built an annual contender out of the draft, but his aversion to signing veterans drafted elsewhere borders on the pathological/neurotic. It's rarely brought up as an issue since the Pack are always in the mix, but apparently it's become a point of contention in-house. According to longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn, Thompson functions mostly as a "glorified director of college scouting." Thompson's 2015 roster was his weakest in multiple seasons. Perhaps he'll finally take a longer look at veteran free agents this year. Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Packers signed GM Ted Thompson to a multi-year contract extension. Thompson, 61, took over as the Packers' general manager in 2005 and has spent 18 years in the organization with a five-year stint in Seattle in between. Since taking over, the Packers have gone 86-57-1 and have won four NFC North titles and one Super Bowl. Thompson is one of the top decision-makers in the league.