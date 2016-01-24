Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Jared Cook
(TE)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Don Jackson
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Javess Blue
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Beau Sandland
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
James Starks
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Antwan Goodley
(WR)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ted Thompson | Guard
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
64
) / 1/17/1953
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 220
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers News reports GM Ted Thompson might be more aggressive in free agency this spring.
Thompson has built one of the most consistent franchises in the league through the draft, but there are plenty of people both inside and outside the organization who would like to see him be more aggressive in free agency. In fact, dissatisfaction with Thompson's approach led to rumors he would be replaced this offseason, although coach Mike McCarthy hinted that will not happen during his season-ending press conference this week. Thompson did sign Jared Cook in free agency last offseason, and it is possible he could make an even bigger splash this year. The Packers need a ton of help on defense, and a marquee signing at corner, inside linebacker, or edge rusher would certainly help.
Jan 28 - 12:52 PM
"Several sources" tell the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel Packers coach Mike McCarthy is "fed up" with GM Ted Thompson's "unwillingness to take a chance and reinforce the roster with veteran players."
Thompson has built an annual contender out of the draft, but his aversion to signing veterans drafted elsewhere borders on the pathological/neurotic. It's rarely brought up as an issue since the Pack are always in the mix, but apparently it's become a point of contention in-house. According to longtime Packers reporter Bob McGinn, Thompson functions mostly as a "glorified director of college scouting." Thompson's 2015 roster was his weakest in multiple seasons. Perhaps he'll finally take a longer look at veteran free agents this year.
Sun, Jan 24, 2016 01:28:00 PM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Packers signed GM Ted Thompson to a multi-year contract extension.
Thompson, 61, took over as the Packers' general manager in 2005 and has spent 18 years in the organization with a five-year stint in Seattle in between. Since taking over, the Packers have gone 86-57-1 and have won four NFC North titles and one Super Bowl. Thompson is one of the top decision-makers in the league.
Wed, Jul 30, 2014 02:05:00 PM
Speaking Thursday, Packers president Mark Murphy called extending GM Ted Thompson's contract a "top priority."
"I think Ted's been instrumental obviously in the run we've had," Murphy said. "So that is a real priority." Thompson is signed through 2016, but isn't the sort of executive usually allowed to get near the end of a contract. Something will likely be worked out before Week 1.
Thu, Jul 10, 2014 05:21:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Ted Thompson might be more aggressive in FA
Jan 28 - 12:52 PM
Report: McCarthy questioning GM Ted Thompson
Sun, Jan 24, 2016 01:28:00 PM
Pack gives GM Thompson multi-year extension
Wed, Jul 30, 2014 02:05:00 PM
Pack prez: Extending GM Thompson 'priority'
Thu, Jul 10, 2014 05:21:00 PM
More Ted Thompson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
3
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
3
John Crockett
4
Don Jackson
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Max McCaffrey
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Jeff Janis
3
Geronimo Allison
4
Antwan Goodley
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Beau Sandland
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
C
1
Corey Linsley
2
Jacob Flores
RG
1
Don Barclay
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
