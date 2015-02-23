Steve Keim | Guard

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Nunez vs. Kinsler
Feb 12
Just Missed The Top 100
Feb 12
Lowdown: Keeping it Realmuto
Feb 12
Lowdown: Hey Yu, You're a Cub
Feb 11
Showdown: Freeman vs. Votto
Feb 10
Lowdown: Getting Fed Up
Feb 9
Podcast: 1B/2B Rankings
Feb 9
2018 Category Sleepers - Wins
Feb 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Padres remain in touch on Eric Hosmer
Report: Cardinals to sign RHP Bud Norris
Boras met with D-Backs owner on J.D. Martinez
Odorizzi drawing interest on trade market
Passan: Darvish has opt-out after second year
Astros talking to Marlins about J.T. Realmuto
Yu Darvish agrees to six-year deal with Cubs
Dustin Fowler the favorite for A's CF job?
Report: Sergio Romo re-signs with Tampa Bay
Red Sox, LoMo 'have been in touch recently'
Giants ink Derek Holland to minor league deal
Blue Jays interested in Andrew Cashner
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 10
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 7
They Did It!
Feb 6
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Reuben Foster accused of dragging girlfriend
Skins S Su'a Cravens plans to return in 2018
Kareem Hunt accused of shoving 19yo woman
Eagles TE Brent Celek may retire at age 33
Bills refused to let McCoy run out of the gun
Cowboys showed 2017 interest in DB Vaccaro
MLB Foster meets with 49ers following arrest
C.J. Fiedorowicz considering retirement
Cardinals sign GM Steve Keim through 2022
Agent says Evans, TB not discussing new deal
David Amerson visiting Texans on Monday
Johnny Manziel sober, wants to return to NFL
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 18
Feb 12
Daily Dose: V for Victor
Feb 12
Josh Jackson's Jump
Feb 12
Feb. 11 Waiver Wire Podcast
Feb 11
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 18
Feb 11
Dose: A Brow Beating
Feb 11
The Week Ahead: Weeks 18 & 19
Feb 11
Dose: Dual Revenge
Feb 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Emeka Okafor starting, Mirotic to bench
Kyle O'Quinn will start, Beasley to bench
Woj: Wizards may bring in Ty Lawson
John Henson (hamstring) listed as out vs. ATL
Ricky Rubio (hip) out again Monday
Lonzo Ball a limited participant at practice
Lance Thomas may start over Courtney Lee
LaMarcus Aldridge out Monday and Tuesday
Draymond Green (finger) ruled out Monday
Russell Westbrook goes through light practice
Devin Booker (hip) will not play Monday
Kris Dunn will not play on Monday vs. ORL
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Islanders Score Four on Major
Feb 12
Crosby finally gets his 400th
Feb 12
Waiver Wired: Go for Ferland
Feb 11
Daily Dose: You Better Be Leaf
Feb 11
Home Cooking for Rinne
Feb 10
Barzal, Islanders Stun Detroit
Feb 10
Bruins Racing to the Top
Feb 9
Hawks Playoff Hopes Fading
Feb 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Claude Giroux claims first star of the week
Mike Fisher joins Predators for practice
James Reimer will return to the crease Monday
Mike Smith out Tuesday, Rittich will start
Cory Schneider will not return this week
Mike Smith (LBI) leaves Flames win early
Dustin Brown suspended one game for kneeing
Jacob Markstrom, Canucks roll over Stars 6-0
Tomas Tatar scores twice in win over Capitals
Devils will go with Eddie Lack Sunday vs. BOS
Sidney Crosby surpasses 400 career goals
Michal Neuvirth will start Sunday vs. Vegas
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
8. Brad Keselowski
Feb 9
9. Ryan Blaney
Feb 8
10. Erik Jones
Feb 7
Daytona 500 in just 12 days
Feb 6
11. Jimmie Johnson
Feb 5
Rookie Watch: William Byron
Feb 4
12. Jamie McMurray
Feb 3
13. Clint Bowyer
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Noah Gragson: Lucas Oil 200 results
Ronnie Bassett Jr.: New Smyrna 175 results
Tyler Dippel: New Smyrna 175 results
Leilani Munter: Lucas Oil 200 results
Riley Herbst: Lucas Oil 200 results
Brandon McReynolds: New Smyrna 175 results
Kody Vanderwal: New Smyrna 175 results
Brad Keselowski wins from last in The Clash
Alex Bowman earns the pole for Daytona 500
Tyler Dippel tops New Smyrna final practice
Harrison Burton leads K&N PS-East Practice 1
Peters breaks ice in 2018 with Icebreaker win
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Potter, Jr. wins AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 12
Genesis Open Preview
Feb 12
Oman Open preview
Feb 12
DFS Dish: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Feb 7
Expert Picks: Pebble Beach
Feb 6
Woodland wins WMPO in playoff
Feb 5
AT&T Pebble Beach Preview
Feb 5
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jim Furyk making season debut at Riviera CC
Scheffler punches ticket into Genesis Open
Reavie R4 68 yields second straight runner-up
Jason Day R4 70 for 10th career runner-up
Dustin Johnson R4 72; dips to four-way T2
Potter, Jr. R4 69; wins AT&T Pro-Am by three
Mickelson R4 67 @ AT&T; 35th career runner-up
Hardy Aphibarnrat wins World Super 6 Perth
Stricker, 50, chasing his 13th PGA TOUR title
Jason Day two back at AT&T after R3 69
Dustin Johnson maintains share w/ R3 70
McIlroy lowlights MCs at AT&T Pebble Beach
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
National Signing Day Questions
Feb 7
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Is Jamarco Jones 'safer' than McGlinchey?
Sony Michel's fumble rate a potential issue
Browns already request visit with Mayfield
Report: Alabama targets former ECU QB Minshew
McElwain strong candidate to coach Mich. WRs
Alabama set to build $2MM 'recruiting lounge'
Swinney: Transfer rule change ideas a mess
New Mexico HC Bob Davie appeals suspension
Michigan State RB Madre London to transfer
Reports: Jim McElwain has interviewed w/ UM
Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt awarded sixth year
Brennan to open practice with LSU first team
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW27
Feb 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 27
Feb 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Feb 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Feb 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Feb 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 27
Feb 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 26
Feb 5
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Hazard scores twice as CHE snap losing skid
Baggies lose Sturridge in 3-0 defeat at CHE
Morata makes cameo in Chelsea win
Sakho should be back for the Tottenham clash
United pair miss defeat due to injury
Good news as Terriers duo could return GW28
Huddersfield end losing run in style
Town victory slighted by Mooy injury
Ritchie goal propels Magpies to famous win
Martial twice denied a 2nd half equalizer
Coleman returns to the Everton injury list
Salah and Firmino combine to send LFC third
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(TE)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Darius Victor
(RB)
John Brown
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Steve Keim | Guard
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cardinals signed GM Steve Keim to an extension through 2022.
The deal lines up Keim's contract with new coach Steve Wilks. Keim just wrapped up his fifth season as Cardinals general manager. 2018 will be his first without Bruce Arians. Keim has had a largely successful tenure, but some shaky drafts. Replacing Carson Palmer is his unenviable offseason priority.
Feb 12 - 1:51 PM
Source:
Dan Graziano on Twitter
Cardinals signed GM Steve Keim to a contract extension through 2018.
Keim was promoted to GM in January 2013 after spending 14 seasons in the Arizona front office. His first order of business was hiring coach Bruce Arians, who was also extended through 2018 on Monday. Keim then went out and traded for Carson Palmer, solidifying the quarterback position. He's also nailed free-agent signings OLB Matt Shaughnessy, ILB Karlos Dansby, CB Antonio Cromartie, and LT Jared Veldheer. Keim hasn't gotten much out of first-round picks LG Jonathan Cooper and S Deone Bucannon, but has made up for it in the middle rounds with WR John Brown and DB Tyrann Mathieu.
Mon, Feb 23, 2015 06:12:00 PM
Cardinals sign GM Steve Keim through 2022
Feb 12 - 1:51 PM
Cardinals sign GM Keim to extension thru 2018
Mon, Feb 23, 2015 06:12:00 PM
More Steve Keim Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(3026)
2
J. Garoppolo
SF
(2870)
3
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2816)
4
M. Butler
NE
(2161)
5
T. Brady
NE
(1990)
6
B. Cooks
NE
(1981)
7
N. Foles
PHI
(1960)
8
R. Sherman
SEA
(1800)
9
J. Graham
SEA
(1789)
10
D. Lewis
NE
(1783)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
RB
1
David Johnson
2
Adrian Peterson
3
Elijhaa Penny
4
D.J. Foster
5
T.J. Logan
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
D.J. Foster
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Chad Williams
WR2
1
J.J. Nelson
2
Carlton Agudosi
3
Rashad Ross
WR3
1
Chad Williams
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
Sidelined
Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-3 targets for 24 yards before tearing his Achilles' in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.
It's the worst possible ending to a season that saw Gresham start strong and then fade. Thankfully for the eight-year veteran, he signed a new contract that included $13 million guaranteed last March. He will be back in Arizona but will be highly questionable for Week 1. Gresham turns 30 in June. He has not cleared 400 yards receiving since 2014, his final year in Cincinnati.
Dec 31
2
Ifeanyi Momah
3
Ricky Seals-Jones
4
Gabe Holmes
LT
1
D.J. Humphries
Sidelined
Cardinals placed LT D.J. Humphries on injured reserve with an MCL injury and dislocated kneecap, ending his season.
They'll go forward with Jared Veldheer at left tackle and John Wetzel on the right side. Humphries has been a bust as the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, struggling with injuries and effectiveness on the rare occasions he has cracked the lineup. Arizona may have to go back to the drawing board at left tackle this offseason. Veldheer has considered retirement in recent years.
Nov 13
2
John Wetzel
3
Vinston Painter
LG
1
Mike Iupati
2
Daniel Munyer
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
Evan Boehm
2
Josh Allen
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Will Holden
K
1
Phil Dawson
Headlines
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 10
Rotoworld keeps a running list of 2018 NFL Free Agents by position.
More NFL Columns
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 10
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 7
»
They Did It!
Feb 6
»
2018 NFL Team Needs
Feb 5
»
Watch Now: Eagles vs. Pats
Feb 4
»
Silva's Super Bowl Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl
Feb 3
»
Roundtable: Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
NFL Headlines
»
Reuben Foster accused of dragging girlfriend
»
Skins S Su'a Cravens plans to return in 2018
»
Kareem Hunt accused of shoving 19yo woman
»
Eagles TE Brent Celek may retire at age 33
»
Bills refused to let McCoy run out of the gun
»
Cowboys showed 2017 interest in DB Vaccaro
»
MLB Foster meets with 49ers following arrest
»
C.J. Fiedorowicz considering retirement
»
Cardinals sign GM Steve Keim through 2022
»
Agent says Evans, TB not discussing new deal
»
David Amerson visiting Texans on Monday
»
Johnny Manziel sober, wants to return to NFL
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved