Steve Keim | Guard

Jermaine Gresham caught 3-of-3 targets for 24 yards before tearing his Achilles' in the Cardinals' Week 17 win over the Seahawks.

It's the worst possible ending to a season that saw Gresham start strong and then fade. Thankfully for the eight-year veteran, he signed a new contract that included $13 million guaranteed last March. He will be back in Arizona but will be highly questionable for Week 1. Gresham turns 30 in June. He has not cleared 400 yards receiving since 2014, his final year in Cincinnati.