Les Snead | Guard

The Rams just hired a 30-year-old head coach, who evidently won't be hand-picking his own general manager. Snead was handpicked by Jeff Fisher, though the two eventually began to butt heads. Snead has made some nice draft picks, but also had plenty of whiffs. It's unclear how much of the blame he deserves for the Fisher era.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reports the Rams' head-coaching job is "the most desired one" by coaches.

Per Glazer, even head coaches who have stability elsewhere want the Rams job. Jeff Fisher truly ran this organization into the ground, but there's a ton of talent, especially young talent, on the roster. On top of the young talent and big market, owner Stan Kroenke showed extreme patience with Fisher, sticking with him for nearly five years when most teams would have canned him after around three. It wouldn't be a shock to see this team turn around quickly if the Rams can get a coach who has the ability to develop talent, instead of suppress it like Fisher. This roster needs a coach that enforces discipline, instead of being okay with personal foul penalties and mistakes. There are rumors (strictly rumors) that the Rams could pursue Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.