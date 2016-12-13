Player Page

Weather | Roster

Les Snead | Guard

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (45) / 3/13/1971
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

CBS' Jason La Canfora reports Les Snead is expected to be retained as the Rams' general manager.
The Rams just hired a 30-year-old head coach, who evidently won't be hand-picking his own general manager. Snead was handpicked by Jeff Fisher, though the two eventually began to butt heads. Snead has made some nice draft picks, but also had plenty of whiffs. It's unclear how much of the blame he deserves for the Fisher era. Jan 12 - 5:06 PM
Source: Jason La Canfora on Twitter
More Les Snead Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Jared Goff
3Sean Mannion
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Chase Reynolds
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
WR11Tavon Austin
2Brian Quick
3Mike Thomas
WR21Kenny Britt
2Pharoh Cooper
3Bradley Marquez
WR31Brian Quick
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Tyler Higbee
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Greg Robinson
2Pace Murphy
LG1Rodger Saffold
2David Arkin
C1Tim Barnes
2Demetrius Rhaney
RG1Cody Wichmann
2Andrew Donnal
RT1Rob Havenstein
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 