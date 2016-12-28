Trent Baalke | Guard Team: San Francisco 49ers Share: Tweet

Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News believes 49ers GM Trent Baalke will be "gone" after the season. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the same earlier this month, and Baalke deserves to go after letting a promising young roster devolve into a league-worst unit in just a couple of seasons. Inman does expect coach Chip Kelly to stick around, however, and speculates assistant general manager Tom Gamble could be promoted to replace Baalke. Gamble and Kelly worked together in Philadelphia and seem to have a good relationship. Source: San Jose Mercury News

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports "it would be a surprise" if 49ers GM Trent Baalke was retained after the season. According to La Canfora, coach Chip Kelly's future will be determined by the new front office. Baalke deserves some credit for being part of the team which hired Jim Harbaugh, but he inherited a roster on the rise from Scot McCloughan in 2010. Since then, he has managed to run Harbaugh, one of the best coaches in football, out of town while letting the roster devolve into arguably the worst in the league. Baalke's relationship with owner Jed York is the only reason he has kept his job this long. The 49ers need a big shakeup in the front office this offseason. Source: CBS Sports

CSN Bay Area reports "there's no question" GM Trent Baalke is on the hot seat. Baalke was on the hot seat going into the season. His future is "very much in jeopardy" after an unwatchable first month. Baalke has been one of the worst drafters in the league over his six-year tenure, managing three full-time starters (DeForest Buckner, Eli Harold, Trent Brown) over the last two seasons and getting nothing from mid-round injury flyers DeAndre Smelter (2015) and Marcus Lattimore (2013). The 49ers are going nowhere under Baalke and have negative PR from pre-game Colin Kaepernick protests. Assistant GM Tom Gamble is the top in-house candidate to replace Baalke. Source: CSN Bay Area