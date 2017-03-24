Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Kyle Allen
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Reggie Bonnafon
(RB)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
D.J. Moore
(WR)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Alex Armah
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Ian Thomas
(TE)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Garrett Gilbert | Quarterback | #4
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/1/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 230
College:
Southern Methodist
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 6 (214) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers HC Ron Rivera said QB Garrett Gilbert is the leader to be the team's No. 2 quarterback.
Gilbert hasn't thrown a pass in the regular season. Unless it's a motivating tactic, this means the Panthers are unlikely to re-sign free agent QB Derek Anderson. Taylor Heinicke will also compete for the backup job behind Cam Newton in camp.
May 12 - 1:12 PM
Source:
Joe Person on Twitter
Panthers signed QB Garrett Gilbert to a one-year contract.
Gilbert spent a week on the Raiders' practice squad last season. He'll give the Panthers a camp arm with Cam Newton sidelined from shoulder surgery.
Fri, Mar 24, 2017 04:36:00 PM
Source:
Max Henson on Twitter
Raiders signed QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
The move suggests there is real concern about Matt McGloin's (shoulder) availability for the Wild Card round. Connor Cook closed out the Week 17 loss with McGloin sidelined, and he would get the start if McGloin cannot play this week.
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 10:54:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Lions claimed QB Garrett Gilbert off waivers from the Patriots.
Gilbert lost his roster spot to Matt Flynn in New England. He won't be higher than Detroit's No. 4 quarterback, but has practice squad eligibility. The Lions waived UDFA Anthony Boone in a corresponding move.
Fri, Jun 12, 2015 06:23:00 PM
Garrett Gilbert pick to be Panthers No. 2 QB
May 12 - 1:12 PM
May 12 - 1:12 PM
Garrett Gilbert joins Panthers on 1-year deal
Fri, Mar 24, 2017 04:36:00 PM
Raiders sign QB Garrett Gilbert to PS
Mon, Jan 2, 2017 10:54:00 AM
Lions add QB Garrett Gilbert off waivers
Fri, Jun 12, 2015 06:23:00 PM
More Garrett Gilbert Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Garrett Gilbert's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Garrett Gilbert's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Garrett Gilbert's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Garrett Gilbert's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
C.J. Anderson
3
Cameron Artis-Payne
4
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
C.J. Anderson
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Jarius Wright
3
Russell Shepard
4
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers re-signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
C Tyler Larsen and P Michael Palardy also signed one-year deals. All three were exclusive rights free agents. Byrd caught 10 passes for 105 yards including two Week 15 touchdowns last season, but he ended the year on injured reserve with a knee issue. With Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright now in the fold, Byrd is likely looking at a backup role.
Apr 16
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
D.J. Moore
2
Torrey Smith
3
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there is no "timetable" for Curtis Samuel (ankle).
Samuel needed surgery to repair a broken bone and ligament damage in his ankle last November. "I know they’ve gotten him running around a little bit," Rivera said. "Not a lot of cutting and breaking right now. I think they’re just slowly working him back in that process." Samuel was hurt more than he was healthy last year, and now it looks like he will miss most if not all of the offseason program. With a new offense to learn, it might be tough for Samuel to earn a big role as a sophomore.
Mar 27
4
Mose Frazier
5
Fred Ross
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Ian Thomas
4
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Korren Kirven
3
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Amini Silatolu
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Zach Banner
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Greg Van Roten
3
Dorian Johnson
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
