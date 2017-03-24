Player Page

Garrett Gilbert | Quarterback | #4

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/1/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
College: Southern Methodist
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (214) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Panthers HC Ron Rivera said QB Garrett Gilbert is the leader to be the team's No. 2 quarterback.
Gilbert hasn't thrown a pass in the regular season. Unless it's a motivating tactic, this means the Panthers are unlikely to re-sign free agent QB Derek Anderson. Taylor Heinicke will also compete for the backup job behind Cam Newton in camp. May 12 - 1:12 PM
Source: Joe Person on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Garrett Gilbert
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2C.J. Anderson
3Cameron Artis-Payne
4Elijah Hood
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2C.J. Anderson
FB1Alex Armah
WR11Devin Funchess
2Jarius Wright
3Russell Shepard
4Damiere Byrd
5Rasheed Bailey
WR21D.J. Moore
2Torrey Smith
3Curtis Samuel
4Mose Frazier
5Fred Ross
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Greg Olsen
2Chris Manhertz
3Ian Thomas
4Evan Baylis
LT1Matt Kalil
2Korren Kirven
3Blaine Clausell
LG1Amini Silatolu
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Zach Banner
C1Ryan Kalil
2Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Greg Van Roten
3Dorian Johnson
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
K1Graham Gano
 

 