Jerry Attaochu | Linebacker | #97 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (25) / 1/17/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 252 College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (50) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent

49ers signed DE Jerry Attaochu, formerly of the Chargers, to a one-year contract. A promising pass-rush prospect coming out of Georgia Tech in 2014, Attaochu's early NFL career was derailed by injuries. He flashed outside-edge explosiveness when healthy and was the 50th overall pick in the draft. Attaochu is a smart investment by the Niners on this one-year, prove-it deal. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Chargers DE Jerry Attaochu was taken to the locker room during Sunday's preseason opener due to hamstring injury. Attaochu was unable to return to the game. The good news is the injury has nothing to do with the broken right foot which prematurely ended his 2016 campaign. He is entering his fourth NFL season, and he will be counted on to take a big step forward after showing promise with six sacks in 2015. Source: Eric D. Williams on Twitter

Chargers OLB Jerry Attaochu is out for the season with a broken right foot. Attaochu took a step back following a promising, six-sack sophomore year, missing three early-season games with a high ankle sprain before breaking his foot in Week 12. Attaochu turns 24 in January. A 2014 second-round pick, Attaochu will be counted on to take a step forward in his fourth NFL season. Source: San Diego Union-Tribune