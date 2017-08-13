Player Page

Jerry Attaochu | Linebacker | #97

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/17/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 252
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (50) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

49ers signed DE Jerry Attaochu, formerly of the Chargers, to a one-year contract.
A promising pass-rush prospect coming out of Georgia Tech in 2014, Attaochu's early NFL career was derailed by injuries. He flashed outside-edge explosiveness when healthy and was the 50th overall pick in the draft. Attaochu is a smart investment by the Niners on this one-year, prove-it deal. Mar 15 - 5:59 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAC46170.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014LAC1182102.0136.5000001100000
2015LAC154411556.0386.3000001100000
2016LAC8101112.0199.5000000000000
2017LAC46170.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
7Oct 22DEN2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@JAC0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19BUF3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3CLE1120.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Arik Armstead
2Solomon Thomas
3Cassius Marsh
4Ronald Blair
5Jerry Attaochu
DT1DeForest Buckner
2Earl Mitchell
3Sheldon Day
4D.J. Jones
MLB1Reuben Foster
2Brock Coyle
3Elijah Lee
4Bo Lokombo
WLB1Malcolm Smith
2Mark Nzeocha
3Donavin Newsom
SLB1Eli Harold
2Dekoda Watson
3Jimmie Gilbert
CB1Richard Sherman
2Ahkello Witherspoon
3K'Waun Williams
4Tyvis Powell
5Greg Mabin
FS1Jimmie Ward
2Adrian Colbert
3Channing Stribling
SS1Jaquiski Tartt
2Don Jones
3Dexter McCoil
4Chanceller James
P1Bradley Pinion
2Jeff Locke
 

 