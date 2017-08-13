Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Jerry Attaochu | Linebacker | #97
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 1/17/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 252
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (50) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
49ers signed DE Jerry Attaochu, formerly of the Chargers, to a one-year contract.
A promising pass-rush prospect coming out of Georgia Tech in 2014, Attaochu's early NFL career was derailed by injuries. He flashed outside-edge explosiveness when healthy and was the 50th overall pick in the draft. Attaochu is a smart investment by the Niners on this one-year, prove-it deal.
Mar 15 - 5:59 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chargers DE Jerry Attaochu was taken to the locker room during Sunday's preseason opener due to hamstring injury.
Attaochu was unable to return to the game. The good news is the injury has nothing to do with the broken right foot which prematurely ended his 2016 campaign. He is entering his fourth NFL season, and he will be counted on to take a big step forward after showing promise with six sacks in 2015.
Sun, Aug 13, 2017 09:27:00 PM
Source:
Eric D. Williams on Twitter
Chargers OLB Jerry Attaochu is out for the season with a broken right foot.
Attaochu took a step back following a promising, six-sack sophomore year, missing three early-season games with a high ankle sprain before breaking his foot in Week 12. Attaochu turns 24 in January. A 2014 second-round pick, Attaochu will be counted on to take a step forward in his fourth NFL season.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Source:
San Diego Union-Tribune
Chargers GM Tom Telesco expects a breakout year from second-year OLB Jeremiah Attaochu.
"We're excited about him," Telesco said. "We think he's got a really great future for us." The 50th overall pick in last year's draft, Attaochu missed five games to injuries as a rookie, playing just 161 snaps as a situational edge rusher. Now penciled in as San Diego's starter opposite Melvin Ingram, 22-year-old Attaochu is a candidate for a sophomore leap.
Fri, Apr 24, 2015 08:07:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
49ers snap up Jerry Attaochu with 1-year deal
Mar 15 - 5:59 PM
Jerry Attaochu taken to the locker room
Sun, Aug 13, 2017 09:27:00 PM
Jerry Attaochu out for season (broken foot)
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 05:32:00 PM
Chargers GM expects 'big things' from OLB Attaochu
Fri, Apr 24, 2015 08:07:00 PM
More Jerry Attaochu Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
MIN
(4305)
2
R. Sherman
SF
(4185)
3
J. Nelson
OAK
(4054)
4
S. Watkins
KC
(3682)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(3659)
6
J. Landry
CLE
(3521)
7
T. Taylor
CLE
(3340)
8
J. Graham
GB
(3330)
9
N. Suh
FA
(3149)
10
C. Keenum
DEN
(3146)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
LAC
4
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
LAC
11
8
2
10
2.0
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAC
15
44
11
55
6.0
38
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
8
10
1
11
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
LAC
4
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
7
Oct 22
DEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@JAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
CLE
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Arik Armstead
2
Solomon Thomas
3
Cassius Marsh
4
Ronald Blair
5
Jerry Attaochu
DT
1
DeForest Buckner
2
Earl Mitchell
3
Sheldon Day
4
D.J. Jones
MLB
1
Reuben Foster
2
Brock Coyle
Sidelined
49ers re-signed LB Brock Coyle to a three-year, $11.5 million contract.
The deal includes $4.1 million guaranteed. Coyle is about midway through his recovery from major shoulder surgery, but the 49ers were confident enough in his health to bring him back. Coyle was a liability at weak-side linebacker last season, but the Niners clearly value his presence. Ideally, he will be a reserve. He turns 28 in October.
Mar 14
3
Elijah Lee
4
Bo Lokombo
WLB
1
Malcolm Smith
2
Mark Nzeocha
3
Donavin Newsom
SLB
1
Eli Harold
2
Dekoda Watson
3
Jimmie Gilbert
CB
1
Richard Sherman
Sidelined
The only guaranteed portion of Richard Sherman's three-year, $39 million contract is his $3 million signing bonus.
Sherman has been representing himself, so this contract is sure to be criticized by the agent community. So if Sherman doesn't recover smoothly from his Achilles' surgeries, the 49ers could conceivably release him before the season and be on the hook for only $3 million. Sherman also agreed to turn $6 million of his total potential earnings into per-game roster bonuses, paid only if Sherman is on the active, game-day roster. It's an incredibly team-friendly deal.
Mar 11
2
Ahkello Witherspoon
3
K'Waun Williams
4
Tyvis Powell
5
Greg Mabin
FS
1
Jimmie Ward
2
Adrian Colbert
3
Channing Stribling
SS
1
Jaquiski Tartt
2
Don Jones
3
Dexter McCoil
4
Chanceller James
P
1
Bradley Pinion
2
Jeff Locke
Headlines
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
Raymond Summerlin assesses the fantasy fallout from a busy opening to the NFL's free agency period.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 15
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 15
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Mar 14
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 14
»
Top 50 NFL Free Agents Left
Mar 14
»
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
NFL Headlines
»
Jets do one-year deal with K Cairo Santos
»
Bears sign Aaron Lynch to one-year contract
»
Ryan Grant's deal voided, headed back to FA
»
Edge rusher Adrian Clayborn visiting Patriots
»
Michael Crabtree will visit Ravens on Friday
»
49ers snap up Jerry Attaochu with 1-year deal
»
Eric Ebron visiting the Panthers on Friday
»
Saints owner Tom Benson passes away at 90
»
Redskins keep Zach Brown with three-year deal
»
Jags land Seferian-Jenkins on two-year deal
»
Hue: Tyrod is our starter. 'No competition'
»
Report: Cowboys 'out' on FA Ndamukong Suh
