Weston Richburg | Center | #70

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Feb 27
ST Daily: Ohtani on Offense
Feb 27
Showdown: Darvish vs. Severino
Feb 26
ST Daily: Lo-Mo to Minnesota
Feb 26
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 23
Podcast: SP/RP Rankings
Feb 23
ST Daily: Dickerson Gets Dealt
Feb 23
Showdown: Polanco vs. Puig
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sano (shin) to make spring debut Wednesday
Lincecum's contract with Rangers worth $1M
Judge (shoulder) to make spring debut Wed.
Ohtani to make next start in B-game Friday
Soler blasts two homers in win over Mariners
DeGrom (back) might not start Mets' opener
Liriano out 4-5 days due to hamstring injury
Kluber fans three in Cactus League debut
Anthony Swarzak going for MRI on calf injury
Matt Duffy scratched with back tightness
Brent Honeywell undergoes Tommy John surgery
Jon Lester to start Opening Day for Cubs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 25
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 20
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 20
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers working on big extension for Rodgers
Cowboys to cut or trade CB Orlando Scandrick
Report: Raiders keeping WR Crabtree for 2018
Report: Trumaine Johnson is OAK's top target
NYG to make 'concerted effort' to ink Norwell
Report: NYJ, FA Richburg have mutual interest
Report: Patriots interested in Preston Brown
'Fins could 'genuinely consider' QB at No. 11
Report: 'Fins impressed with Baker Mayfield
Pack lose grievance against Martellus Bennett
Lions slap franchise tag on DE Ezekiel Ansah
Bills give Vontae Davis $3.5M guaranteed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Raising Eyebrows
Feb 27
Daily Dose: Brow Pleaser
Feb 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 20
Feb 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Feb 26
Dose: What's Up with RoCo?
Feb 26
Specialists: Burke's Buckets
Feb 26
Waiver Wire Podcast Feb. 25
Feb 25
The Week Ahead: Week 20
Feb 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
George Hill scores season-high 26
LeBron James triple-doubles on big night
Jeremy Lamb hits 7-of-9, gets boost
Paul Millsap (wrist) will play on Tuesday
Dwight Howard plays through rib injury
Zach LaVine returns for 21 points
Wayne Ellington (quad) will not return
Cody Zeller (sore knee) will not return
Clint Capela (illness) questionable Wednesday
Kidd-Gilchrist (hamstring) won't return
Tyreke Evans and Deyonta Davis ruled out Wed
Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) will play on Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trading Values
Feb 27
Trade Deadline Winners, Losers
Feb 27
Lightning Load up for Cup Run
Feb 27
Pod: 2018 Trade Deadline Recap
Feb 26
Avs and Flames score five
Feb 26
2018 Trade Deadline Live Blog
Feb 26
Oilers can't hold 2 goal leads
Feb 26
WW: Connor regains L1 status
Feb 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jonathan Huberdeau grabs 2 pts in OT victory
Jack Campbell will start vs. VGK on Tuesday
James Neal (UBI) won't play on Tuesday
Erik Karlsson nets 1G, 1A in loss to Capitals
Evgeny Kuznetsov scores twice in win over OTT
Taylor Hall extends point streak to 22 games
Teuvo Teravainen nets 2 pts in OTL to Bruins
Rick Nash collects 1G, 1A in Bruins' OT win
Maxime Lagace expected to start vs. LAK
Josh Anderson (knee) will miss four weeks
Kucherov will be evaluated Wednesday morning
Evander Kane will start with Pavelski vs. EDM
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Fantasy Live: Pennzoil 400
Feb 27
Power Ranking After: Atlanta
Feb 26
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Feb 25
Weekend Update: Atlanta
Feb 24
3. Chase Elliott
Feb 23
NASCAR DFS: QuickTrip 500
Feb 22
Start or Park: QuikTrip 500
Feb 21
QuikTrip 500 Cheat Sheet
Feb 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Partridge full-time in Sunrise Ford's No. 9
Sunrise Ford's K&N Pro Series 2018 team set
Crew chief change for Matt DiBenedetto
Kaz Grala: Stratosphere 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling Las Vegas Double Duty
Matt Tifft: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Dylan Lupton: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ryan Reed: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Justin Marks: Stratosphere 200 advance
Alex Bowman reflects Hendrick challenges
Cole Whitt earned 2nd straight top-30
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 27
Thomas wins Honda in playoff
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Preview
Feb 26
WGC-Mexico Championship
Feb 26
Tshwane Open preview
Feb 26
DFS Dish: The Honda Classic
Feb 22
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 20
Watson wins his third Genesis
Feb 19
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
D. Johnson looks to defend crown in Mexico
Fleetwood has strong claims on Mexican return
Fleetwood R4 69; season-best 4th at Honda
List R4 69; settles for P2 at PGA National
Thomas R4 68; wins Honda in sudden death
Alex Noren closing 67 for solo 3rd at Honda
Sponsor invite Sam Burns bags top 10 at Honda
Tiger Woods R4 70; finishes 12th at Honda
An posts 4-under at Honda; week-tying-low 65
Cejka WD (thumb) prior to Round 4 at Honda
Pepperell wins Qatar Masters; a 1st ET title
W. Simpson bogey-free 66 in R3; trails by 1
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2018 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 27
Combine Question Corner
Feb 26
NFL Draft Defensive Rankings
Feb 25
Podcast: Sigmund Bloom
Feb 25
Podcast: Waldman on QBs
Feb 20
Offensive Draft Position Ranks
Feb 15
2018 NFL Mock Draft No. 2
Feb 12
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
HC Mason 'giddy' to get RB Vaughn the ball
Kelly Bryant to receive opening spring snaps
K.J. Costello (hip) officially out for spring
Terps coach talks up WR Moore's character
Schefter: Sam Darnold won't throw at Combine
Rosen denies having concerns about Browns
Whitfield: Allen most talented QB since Cam
Jackson goes to Vikings in Pauline's mock
Former NC State HC Chuck Amato retires
Rodriguez claims harassment suit is extortion
Wyoming signs WR 'Rocket Jr' Ismael
Evaluations are 'mixed' on UTSA DE Davenport
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Feb 24
Late Fitness Check GW28
Feb 23
Stag's Take - Gameweek 28
Feb 22
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Feb 22
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Feb 22
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Feb 21
The Bargain Hunter - Week 28
Feb 20
Team News - Week 27
Feb 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Jordon Ibe catches eye for Cherries reserves
Mings likely to miss the rest of the season
Sims hoping to make impact for Saints
Shelvey injured on the south coast
Injury setback for on-loan striker
Bong puts pen to paper on new contract
Fernandinho ruled out for Thursday
Vertonghen in battle for fitness ahead of UCL
Clyne goes the full 90 for the U-23's
Zaha ahead of schedule in recovery
Sakho still struggling with calf injury
Palace striker sets his sights on a return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Travis Rudolph
(WR)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Keeon Johnson
(WR)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Weston Richburg | Center | #70
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 7/9/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 300
College:
Colorado State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (43) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Jets and impending free agent C/G Weston Richburg have mutual interest.
According to Pauline, this "is something both sides want to happen," and the Giants are "unlikely" to re-sign their starting center. It would create yet another gaping hole on the Giants' offensive line, a place new GM Dave Gettleman has his work cut out for him. Richburg turns 27 this summer and can play either guard or center. He's Rotoworld's Evan Silva's No. 2 free agent interior lineman.
Feb 27 - 9:10 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
Impending free agent C Weston Richburg (concussion) said he was medically cleared around a month ago.
Richburg missed the final 12 games with a concussion which landed him on injured reserve, a decision with which he disagreed. He is healthy heading into free agency, however, and is the best pivot available on the open market. Like most free agents, Richburg says he wants to stay with the Giants, but it is possible he is priced out of their range.
Jan 2 - 10:22 AM
Source:
ESPN
Giants placed C Weston Richburg on injured reserve with a concussion.
The Giants added CB Tim Scott to the active roster. Richburg is a big loss for the Giants as their highest graded offensive lineman according to PFF. He has missed the past three games, where C Brett Jones started in his place.
Sat, Nov 4, 2017 12:47:00 PM
Source:
New York Giants on Twitter
Giants C Weston Richburg (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
He also sat out Wednesday, making it unlikely he will return this week. It is just another blow for the star-crossed Giants. Brett Jones got the start last week.
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 12:05:00 PM
Source:
Jordan Raanan on Twitter
Report: NYJ, FA Richburg have mutual interest
Feb 27 - 9:10 PM
Weston Richburg has been cleared for weeks
Jan 2 - 10:22 AM
Giants place C Weston Richburg on IR
Sat, Nov 4, 2017 12:47:00 PM
Weston Richburg (concussion) out Thursday
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 12:05:00 PM
More Weston Richburg Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(3196)
2
B. Bortles
JAC
(3009)
3
J. Landry
MIA
(2856)
4
A. Luck
IND
(2403)
5
V. Davis
BUF
(2297)
6
M. Peters
LAR
(2183)
7
D. Brees
NO
(1998)
8
M. Bryant
PIT
(1984)
9
O. Beckham
NYG
(1909)
10
S. Bradford
MIN
(1881)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NYG
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NYG
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYG
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYG
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NYG
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Davis Webb
RB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
3
Jalen Simmons
4
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Shane Smith
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
Sidelined
Odell Beckham (ankle) doesn't expect to play in any preseason games.
This looks to be injury related, but Beckham is a holdout threat in the final year of his contract. The Giants will likely want to get Beckham preseason reps in their new offense if he's healthy, so this can change between now and training camp. Beckham will make $8.4 million if he plays 2018 under his fifth-year option.
Feb 25
2
Roger Lewis
Sidelined
Roger Lewis was not targeted in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Redskins.
Lewis was not listed on the final injury report, but he was limited all week by an ankle injury which will require offseason surgery. Despite the no-show in the finale, Lewis finishes a solid campaign with 36 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he will be no better than roster depth behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard next season even if the Giants move on from Brandon Marshall.
Dec 31
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kevin Norwood
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Tavarres King
4
Travis Rudolph
5
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Evan Engram
2
Rhett Ellison
3
Jerell Adams
4
Ryan O'Malley
5
Kyle Carter
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Laurence Gibson
3
Jessamen Dunker
LG
1
John Jerry
2
Damien Mama
3
Ethan Cooper
C
1
Brett Jones
RG
1
Jon Halapio
2
John Greco
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RT
1
Chad Wheeler
2
Adam Bisnowaty
3
Nick Becton
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
2
Marshall Koehn
Headlines
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
Marcus Peters is moving from Arrowhead to the L.A. Coliseum. Jesse Pantuosco discusses the Rams' blockbuster trade in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 25
»
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 20
»
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 20
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
»
Garoppolo Gets Paid
Feb 13
NFL Headlines
»
Packers working on big extension for Rodgers
»
Cowboys to cut or trade CB Orlando Scandrick
»
Report: Raiders keeping WR Crabtree for 2018
»
Report: Trumaine Johnson is OAK's top target
»
NYG to make 'concerted effort' to ink Norwell
»
Report: NYJ, FA Richburg have mutual interest
»
Report: Patriots interested in Preston Brown
»
'Fins could 'genuinely consider' QB at No. 11
»
Report: 'Fins impressed with Baker Mayfield
»
Pack lose grievance against Martellus Bennett
»
Lions slap franchise tag on DE Ezekiel Ansah
»
Bills give Vontae Davis $3.5M guaranteed
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved