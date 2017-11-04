Weston Richburg | Center | #70 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (26) / 7/9/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 300 College: Colorado State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (43) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Jets and impending free agent C/G Weston Richburg have mutual interest. According to Pauline, this "is something both sides want to happen," and the Giants are "unlikely" to re-sign their starting center. It would create yet another gaping hole on the Giants' offensive line, a place new GM Dave Gettleman has his work cut out for him. Richburg turns 27 this summer and can play either guard or center. He's Rotoworld's Evan Silva's No. 2 free agent interior lineman. Source: Draft Analyst

Impending free agent C Weston Richburg (concussion) said he was medically cleared around a month ago. Richburg missed the final 12 games with a concussion which landed him on injured reserve, a decision with which he disagreed. He is healthy heading into free agency, however, and is the best pivot available on the open market. Like most free agents, Richburg says he wants to stay with the Giants, but it is possible he is priced out of their range. Source: ESPN

Giants placed C Weston Richburg on injured reserve with a concussion. The Giants added CB Tim Scott to the active roster. Richburg is a big loss for the Giants as their highest graded offensive lineman according to PFF. He has missed the past three games, where C Brett Jones started in his place. Source: New York Giants on Twitter