Weston Richburg | Center | #70

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (26) / 7/9/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 300
College: Colorado State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (43) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Jets and impending free agent C/G Weston Richburg have mutual interest.
According to Pauline, this "is something both sides want to happen," and the Giants are "unlikely" to re-sign their starting center. It would create yet another gaping hole on the Giants' offensive line, a place new GM Dave Gettleman has his work cut out for him. Richburg turns 27 this summer and can play either guard or center. He's Rotoworld's Evan Silva's No. 2 free agent interior lineman. Feb 27 - 9:10 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NYG40000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014NYG160000.00.0000000000000
2015NYG150000.00.0000000000000
2016NYG162020.00.0000000000000
2017NYG40000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Davis Webb
RB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
3Jalen Simmons
4Terrell Watson
GLB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
FB1Shane Smith
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
4Hunter Sharp
5Kevin Norwood
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Tavarres King
4Travis Rudolph
5Darius Powe
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
4Ryan O'Malley
5Kyle Carter
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Laurence Gibson
3Jessamen Dunker
LG1John Jerry
2Damien Mama
3Ethan Cooper
C1Brett Jones
RG1Jon Halapio
2John Greco
3Kristjan Sokoli
RT1Chad Wheeler
2Adam Bisnowaty
3Nick Becton
K1Aldrick Rosas
2Marshall Koehn
 

 