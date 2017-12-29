Player Page

Cody Latimer | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/10/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (56) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Giants signed WR Cody Latimer, formerly of the Broncos.
The 56th pick in the 2014 draft, Latimer caught just 35 passes across four seasons in Denver. He set career highs across the board with a 19/287/2 receiving line last season. Latimer has been a bust to date, but he's still only 25 years old and worth a flier for a Giants team that figures to cut Brandon Marshall soon. Mar 19 - 2:50 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017DEN111928726.115.10200.0.0000190000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014DEN82232.911.50000.0.000022000
2015DEN146594.29.80121.1.500027000
2016DEN128766.39.50000.0.0000200000
2017DEN111928726.115.10200.0.0000190000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11LAC00.0000.00036000
2Sep 17DAL22211.0000.00025000
3Sep 24@BUF00.0000.00081000
8Oct 30@KC2157.5000.00048000
9Nov 5@PHI25125.5000.0000000
10Nov 12NE3289.3000.0000000
11Nov 19CIN12121.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@OAK34816.0100.0000000
13Dec 3@MIA155.0000.0000000
14Dec 10NYJ23718.5000.0000000
15Dec 14@IND36020.0100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Davis Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Wayne Gallman
3Paul Perkins
4Jalen Simmons
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Wayne Gallman
3RB1Wayne Gallman
2Paul Perkins
FB1Shane Smith
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Dwayne Harris
4Cody Latimer
5Kevin Norwood
WR21Brandon Marshall
2Sterling Shepard
3Tavarres King
4Travis Rudolph
5Darius Powe
WR31Sterling Shepard
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
4Kyle Carter
LT1Nate Solder
2Laurence Gibson
3Jessamen Dunker
LG1Patrick Omameh
2John Jerry
3Damien Mama
4Ethan Cooper
C1Brett Jones
2Kristjan Sokoli
RG1John Greco
2Jon Halapio
3Nick Becton
RT1Ereck Flowers
2Chad Wheeler
3Adam Bisnowaty
K1Aldrick Rosas
2Marshall Koehn
 

 