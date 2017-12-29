Cody Latimer | Wide Receiver | #14

The 56th pick in the 2014 draft, Latimer caught just 35 passes across four seasons in Denver. He set career highs across the board with a 19/287/2 receiving line last season. Latimer has been a bust to date, but he's still only 25 years old and worth a flier for a Giants team that figures to cut Brandon Marshall soon.

It's a missed opportunity with Emmanuel Sanders sidelined. Jordan Taylor will continue to play with Demaryius Thomas and Bennie Fowler in three-wide sets.

Cody Latimer (thigh) has been ruled out for Week 17.

Latimer, who could have potentially been a bottom-dollar DFS dart throw with Emmanuel Sanders expected to be sidelined, seems poised to miss his second-straight game.

Broncos WR Cody Latimer (thigh) has been declared out for Week 16 against the Redskins.

With Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) also sidelined, Latimer would have been in line for a start. It's a missed opportunity for the 2014 second-rounder. Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor will see snaps behind Demaryius Thomas.