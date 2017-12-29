Cody Latimer | Wide Receiver | #14

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cespedes (wrist) feels good in return Monday
Bradley Zimmer sitting with mild groin strain
Rangers claim Tommy Joseph from Phillies
Teheran named Opening Day starter for ATL
Realmuto (back) expects to be ready for OD
Bumgarner spins six shutout innings vs. Rox
Gomes hits grand slam, Tribe hang 16 on M's
Garrett fires four scoreless against D'backs
Matt Joyce homers twice in rout of White Sox
Tropeano mows down Rangers in impressive win
Perez holds Angels to one run in spring debut
Soler scores three of Royals' 11 runs in win
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants take flier on ex-Broncos WR Latimer
Panthers sign ex-Vikes slot WR Jarius Wright
Skins sign O. Scandrick to fill slot CB void
Teddy Bridgewater has only $500K guaranteed
Sam Bradford's deal: $40 million over 2 years
Moncrief's one-year, $9.6M deal is fully-gtd
Terrelle Pryor scheduled to visit the Jets
Eric Ebron visiting the Colts on Monday
Bills GM 'not ready' to move up for a QB
Report: Ndamukong Suh will visit Rams
Redskins hosting LB Pernell McPhee on Monday
Patriots deal for KR/WR Cordarrelle Patterson
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) out Monday
Evan Fournier, Ross 'not close' to a return
Dennis Smith Jr. to miss multiple games
John Wall could practice by end of the week
Cook, Pachulia, and Iguodala are available
Marc Gasol (illness) is questionable Monday
Patrick McCaw (wrist) to play 15-20 minutes
Jeremy Lamb to start for Batum on Monday
Cody Zeller (knee) ruled out Monday
Aaron Gordon clears concussion protocol
Kyle Korver (foot) is questionable for Monday
Larry Nance (hamstring) ruled out Monday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Seth Jones (UBI) won't play Monday night
Henrik Lundqvist will be back in goal Tuesday
Mark Stone (leg) ruled out for Tuesday
Carey Price (concussion) back at 100 percent
Pens' Matt Murray might be ready for Tuesday
Auston Matthews will not be back Tuesday
B's Ryan Donato will make NHL debut Monday
P. Bergeron skates, out Monday and Wednesday
Tyson Barrie extends streak, hits 50 points
David Backes out for at least next two games
Oscar Klefbom out for the rest of the season
Ben Bishop (LBI) out for at least two weeks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
McKennedy completes Carolina sweep at Caraway
Top-10 for Matt Tifft in Roseanne 300
Calvin Carroll: Performance Plus 150 recap
Burton wins Rattler 250 at So. Alabama Spdway
Ryan Reed: Roseanne 300 recap
Craig Lutz 9th in Myrtle Beach NWMT opener
Jeffrey Earnhardt, StarCom Racing part ways
Kaz Grala: Roseanne 300 recap
Rob Summers: Performance Plus 150 recap
Sorenson will continue w/Premium Motorsports
Austin Dillon gets 2nd top-10 of 2018
Jimmie Johnson gets 1st top-10 in 11 races
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Luiten (wrist) WDs ahead of WGC-Match Play
Justin Rose bogey-free 67; solo 3rd at API
DeChambeau R4 68 for solo 2nd at Bay Hill
McIlroy week-tying-low 64; heists API by 3
Woods closing 69 for T5 at API; eight adrift
DeChambeau R3 72; trails by one at the API
Tiger Woods Round 3 69; five back at Bay Hill
Stenson leads Palmer Invite by one w/ R3 71
McIlroy R3 67; moves target at the API to -10
Rose posts 9-under at Arnie's Invite w/ R3 67
Brandt Snedeker among notable MCs at Bay Hill
Hoffman day-tying-low, bogey-free 66 in R2
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Darnold goes to Broncos in Rang's mock draft
Monson: SDSU RB Penny a first-round talent
Brother of five-star RB walks on at Florida
Zierlein compares Vander Esch to Dansby
Stanford S Reid to visit PIT, CAR & others
Miller schedules official visit with Cowboys
Report: N. Texas HC Littrell getting new deal
Jets trade up to No. 3 with an eye on QB
Pauline: James Washington pro day problematic
Mayock: Rosen a beautiful thrower on pro day
Utah State hires DeAndre Smith as RB coach
Dontavius Russell dislocates thumb in wreck
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kachunga back in action after injury spell
Conte provides positive update on Willian
Smith's season is hanging in the balance
Brighton duo should be back to face the Foxes
Everton without Siggy isn't a problem
Zaha picks up knock over weekend
Bournemouth win marred by injuries
Pedro heads Chelsea through to FA Cup Semis
Leicester City bow out of FA Cup
Hughes starts Saints tenure with FA Cup win
Lukaku on form as Utd through to FA Cup Semis
Salah rampant as Liverpool destroy Watford
Cody Latimer
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Aldrick Rosas
(K)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Wayne Gallman
(RB)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Travis Rudolph
(WR)
Shane Smith
(RB)
Marquis Bundy
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Keeon Johnson
(WR)
Kevin Norwood
(WR)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Rhett Ellison
(TE)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Darius Powe
(WR)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Davis Webb
(QB)
Evan Engram
(TE)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Cody Latimer | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/10/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 215
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (56) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Giants signed WR Cody Latimer, formerly of the Broncos.
The 56th pick in the 2014 draft, Latimer caught just 35 passes across four seasons in Denver. He set career highs across the board with a 19/287/2 receiving line last season. Latimer has been a bust to date, but he's still only 25 years old and worth a flier for a Giants team that figures to cut Brandon Marshall soon.
Mar 19 - 2:50 PM
Cody Latimer (thigh) has been ruled out for Week 17.
It's a missed opportunity with Emmanuel Sanders sidelined. Jordan Taylor will continue to play with Demaryius Thomas and Bennie Fowler in three-wide sets.
Fri, Dec 29, 2017 01:56:00 PM
Cody Latimer (thigh) remained sidelined at Broncos practice on Thursday.
Latimer, who could have potentially been a bottom-dollar DFS dart throw with Emmanuel Sanders expected to be sidelined, seems poised to miss his second-straight game.
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 02:45:00 PM
Source:
Jeff Legwold on Twitter
Broncos WR Cody Latimer (thigh) has been declared out for Week 16 against the Redskins.
With Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) also sidelined, Latimer would have been in line for a start. It's a missed opportunity for the 2014 second-rounder. Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor will see snaps behind Demaryius Thomas.
Sat, Dec 23, 2017 05:15:00 PM
Giants take flier on ex-Broncos WR Latimer
Mar 19 - 2:50 PM
Cody Latimer (thigh) out for Sunday
Fri, Dec 29, 2017 01:56:00 PM
Cody Latimer (thigh) still not practicing
Thu, Dec 28, 2017 02:45:00 PM
Cody Latimer (thigh) declared out for Week 16
Sat, Dec 23, 2017 05:15:00 PM
More Cody Latimer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
DEN
11
19
287
26.1
15.1
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
190
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
DEN
8
2
23
2.9
11.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
2015
DEN
14
6
59
4.2
9.8
0
1
2
1
.1
.5
0
0
0
27
0
0
0
2016
DEN
12
8
76
6.3
9.5
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
200
0
0
0
2017
DEN
11
19
287
26.1
15.1
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
190
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
36
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
DAL
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
25
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
81
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@KC
2
15
7.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
48
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@PHI
2
51
25.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
NE
3
28
9.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
CIN
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@OAK
3
48
16.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@MIA
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
NYJ
2
37
18.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 14
@IND
3
60
20.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Davis Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Wayne Gallman
3
Paul Perkins
4
Jalen Simmons
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Wayne Gallman
3RB
1
Wayne Gallman
2
Paul Perkins
FB
1
Shane Smith
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
Sidelined
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants are aware of a potentially damaging video involving Odell Beckham.
The video surfaced Friday while Beckham was on a Nike-sponsored tour of Europe. The seven-second clip shows Beckham in bed with an open pizza box clutching what appears to be a brown cigarette. The video later pans to a female, who is holding a credit card with a white powder aligned in rows. "We're aware of the video, but we don't have any comment beyond that," a Giants spokesman said via email. It's unclear if anything will come of this, but it's not a good look for Beckham, who is seeking a lucrative long-term deal with New York.
Mar 11
2
Roger Lewis
Sidelined
Roger Lewis was not targeted in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Redskins.
Lewis was not listed on the final injury report, but he was limited all week by an ankle injury which will require offseason surgery. Despite the no-show in the finale, Lewis finishes a solid campaign with 36 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he will be no better than roster depth behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard next season even if the Giants move on from Brandon Marshall.
Dec 31
3
Dwayne Harris
4
Cody Latimer
5
Kevin Norwood
WR2
1
Brandon Marshall
2
Sterling Shepard
3
Tavarres King
4
Travis Rudolph
5
Darius Powe
WR3
1
Sterling Shepard
TE
1
Evan Engram
2
Rhett Ellison
3
Jerell Adams
4
Kyle Carter
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
Laurence Gibson
3
Jessamen Dunker
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
John Jerry
3
Damien Mama
4
Ethan Cooper
C
1
Brett Jones
2
Kristjan Sokoli
RG
1
John Greco
2
Jon Halapio
3
Nick Becton
RT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Chad Wheeler
3
Adam Bisnowaty
K
1
Aldrick Rosas
2
Marshall Koehn
