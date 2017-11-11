Ja'Wuan James | Tackle | #70 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (25) / 6/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 307 College: Tennessee Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 6/19/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract. The deal included a $4.45 million signing bonus. 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Miami Herald believes the Dolphins could move on from RT Ja'Wuan James this offseason. The 2014 first-rounder is under contract for $9 million under his fifth-year team option, which is guaranteed for injury only. James spent the second half of the season on injured reserve with a groin issue but should be able to pass a physical by the start of the new league year. James was having a solid year before going down and was also effective in 2016. Perhaps the Dolphins will try to work out a multi-year extension that lowers James' cap number. Source: Miami Herald

The Palm Beach Post considers RT Ja'Wuan James a candidate for a 2018 extension. James is out for the year after landing on IR. He was a top-five pass blocker before going down, but the Dolphins aren't as high on him as his PFF grades. James is signed through 2018 at $9.3 million. He's likely to target the five-year, $33.75 million deal Bryan Bulaga got from the Packers. Source: Palm Beach Post

Dolphins placed RT Ja'Wuan James (groin) on injured reserve. After starting eight games and grading out as Pro Football Focus' No.2 right tackle, James will miss the remainder of the season. This is a huge loss for the Dolphins offensive line. Sam Young will likely start in his place. Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter