Ja'Wuan James | Tackle | #70

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 307
College: Tennessee
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
The Miami Herald believes the Dolphins could move on from RT Ja'Wuan James this offseason.
The 2014 first-rounder is under contract for $9 million under his fifth-year team option, which is guaranteed for injury only. James spent the second half of the season on injured reserve with a groin issue but should be able to pass a physical by the start of the new league year. James was having a solid year before going down and was also effective in 2016. Perhaps the Dolphins will try to work out a multi-year extension that lowers James' cap number. Jan 11 - 5:40 PM
Source: Miami Herald
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIA81010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2015MIA70000.00.0000000000000
2016MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2017MIA81010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Matt Moore
3David Fales
RB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
3Senorise Perry
4De'Veon Smith
GLB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
3RB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Anthony Fasano
2MarQueis Gray
3AJ Derby
4Thomas Duarte
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Zach Sterup
LG1Ted Larsen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Isaac Asiata
2Eric Smith
RT1Jesse Davis
K1Cody Parkey
 

 