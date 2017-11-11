Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
De'Veon Smith
(RB)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ja'Wuan James | Tackle | #70
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 6/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 307
College:
Tennessee
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (19) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/19/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract. The deal included a $4.45 million signing bonus. 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Miami Herald believes the Dolphins could move on from RT Ja'Wuan James this offseason.
The 2014 first-rounder is under contract for $9 million under his fifth-year team option, which is guaranteed for injury only. James spent the second half of the season on injured reserve with a groin issue but should be able to pass a physical by the start of the new league year. James was having a solid year before going down and was also effective in 2016. Perhaps the Dolphins will try to work out a multi-year extension that lowers James' cap number.
Jan 11 - 5:40 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
The Palm Beach Post considers RT Ja'Wuan James a candidate for a 2018 extension.
James is out for the year after landing on IR. He was a top-five pass blocker before going down, but the Dolphins aren't as high on him as his PFF grades. James is signed through 2018 at $9.3 million. He's likely to target the five-year, $33.75 million deal Bryan Bulaga got from the Packers.
Sat, Nov 11, 2017 03:01:00 PM
Source:
Palm Beach Post
Dolphins placed RT Ja'Wuan James (groin) on injured reserve.
After starting eight games and grading out as Pro Football Focus' No.2 right tackle, James will miss the remainder of the season. This is a huge loss for the Dolphins offensive line. Sam Young will likely start in his place.
Sat, Nov 11, 2017 11:58:00 AM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Dolphins RT Ja'Wuan James (groin) is expected to be out "an extended period of time" and could miss the rest of the season.
James has started all eight games this season but went down late in last Sunday night's loss to the Raiders. Journeyman Sam Young came on to replace him. James has been one of Miami's best linemen this season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 2 right tackle when it comes to pass protection.
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 11:14:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Dolphins could move on from Ja'Wuan James
Jan 11 - 5:40 PM
Ja'Wuan James could be extended in 2018
Sat, Nov 11, 2017 03:01:00 PM
Dolphins place RT Ja'Wuan James on IR
Sat, Nov 11, 2017 11:58:00 AM
Phins RT James (groin) may miss rest of year
Fri, Nov 10, 2017 11:14:00 AM
More Ja'Wuan James Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
MIA
8
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
MIA
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
MIA
8
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jay Cutler
2
Matt Moore
3
David Fales
RB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Damien Williams
3
Senorise Perry
4
De'Veon Smith
GLB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
Sidelined
Dolphins placed WR Leonte Carroo on reserve/NFI, ending his season.
DT Vincent Taylor was put on IR. Carroo will miss Week 17 after requiring an "emergency medical procedure" on Christmas. Carroo, a former third-rounder in 2016, played just 144 snaps on the year while catching seven balls for 69 yards. He'd been passed on the depth chart by Jakeem Grant. Carroo will not be assured a roster spot next year after making no impact in two seasons.
Dec 27
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Kenny Stills
WR3
1
Kenny Stills
TE
1
Anthony Fasano
2
MarQueis Gray
3
AJ Derby
I.L.
Dolphins claimed TE AJ Derby off waivers from the Broncos.
Rashawn Scott was waived in the corresponding roster move. A shoulder injury sidelined Derby earlier this month, but he must be trending toward full health if Miami was willing to use a waiver claim on him. He gives the Fins some depth behind starter Julius Thomas.
Nov 29
4
Thomas Duarte
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
Sidelined
Dolphins LT Laremy Tunsil (ankle) is doubtful for Week 17 against the Bills.
It is a disappointing end to what was a disappointing first season at left tackle for the 2016 first-round pick. The good news is Tunsil should be completely healed well before the offseason program and has the talent to make a jump next year. As always seems to be the case, the Dolphins need to upgrade their offensive line this offseason.
Dec 30
2
Zach Sterup
LG
1
Ted Larsen
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Isaac Asiata
2
Eric Smith
RT
1
Jesse Davis
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
Rich Hribar ranks all of the positions for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 11
»
Dose: Seattle Sweeping Staff
Jan 11
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
»
Daily Dose: Jonesing to Play
Jan 10
»
Dose: Divisional Round Preview
Jan 9
»
Wild Card Targets and Touches
Jan 8
NFL Headlines
»
Rhule pulls out of Colts' coaching search
»
Rams: 'No timeline' on Aaron Donald extension
»
Steve Wilks won't interview with the Colts
»
Panthers hire Norv Turner to replace Shula
»
NFL 'looking into' Raiders' hiring of Gruden
»
Dolphins could move on from Ja'Wuan James
»
'Decent chance' Murray done with the Titans
»
Le'Veon Bell: I could retire if tagged again
»
Rex Burkhead makes 'nice progress' Thursday
»
Hogan (shoulder) removed from injury report
»
Quinn confirms Julio Jones ready to go
»
Rex Burkhead (knee) practicing Thursday
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
