Joel Bitonio | Guard | #75

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/11/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 305
College: Nevada
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (35) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1. Mar 9 - 1:15 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE51010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CLE162020.00.0000000000000
2015CLE101010.00.0000000000000
2016CLE51010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
5Glenn Winston
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5Dennis Parks
WR21Kenny Britt
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Rashard Higgins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
2Cameron Erving
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
C1J.C. Tretter
2Gabe Ikard
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1John Greco
2Alvin Bailey
RT1Shon Coleman
2Zach Sterup
K1Cody Parkey
 

 