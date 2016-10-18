Joel Bitonio | Guard | #75

Sidelined

Browns agreed to terms with C J.C. Tretter, formerly of the Packers.

The Browns are working to improve their interior line after it got caved in last season. A reserve-turned-starter in Green Bay, Tretter was having a strong 2016 before spraining his MCL. He underwent surgery in January. His addition allows the Browns to move Cameron Erving off the pivot, where he was not a fit.