Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McCloughan's rep: Absence not alcohol-related
Chandler Jones lands 5-year, $83M extension
Eight long years: Bears end Jay Cutler era
Bills keep Tyrod Taylor for Glennon money
Report: 49ers interested in Martellus Bennett
Browns lock up Joel Bitonio through 2022
Report: Jags nearing deal to land A.J. Bouye
Report: Bucs favorites to land FA Chris Baker
Report: Saints, Fairley 'closing in' on deal
Vince Young signs with ... CFL's Saskatchewan
Report: Broncos sign Leary for 4-years, $35M
Mutual interest between Martellus & Raiders
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
J.P. Holtz
(TE)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Josh Boyce
(WR)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joel Bitonio | Guard | #75
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/11/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 305
College:
Nevada
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (35) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/9/2017: Signed a six-year, $52.165 million contract. The deal contains $23 million guaranteed.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Mar 9 - 1:15 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns have agreed to a contract extension with LG Joel Bitonio.
Terms aren't available, but Schefter called a "monster" extension. Clearly, the Browns aren't worried about the Lisfranc injury that sidelined Bitonio for most of last season. When healthy, he's one of the best run-blocking guards in football.
Mar 9 - 10:58 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Browns LG Joel Bitonio (injured reserve) underwent surgery Monday to repair a Lisfranc injury to his right foot.
Bitonio was already on injured reserve, but this officially rules him out for the rest of the season. He is expected to be ready for the start of 2017. Alvin Bailey replaced Bitonio against the Titans, but newly-signed Jonathan Cooper could see snaps soon.
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 09:44:00 AM
Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer
Browns placed LG Joel Bitonio on injured reserve with a mid-foot sprain.
FB Dan Vitale was signed in a corresponding move. Bitonio suffered the injury last week, but played through it. He can't continue to do so, and it's a huge loss to the Browns' running game, dinging Isaiah Crowell's stock some. John Greco-Cameron Erving-Alvin Bailey will be the new interior line.
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 11:02:00 AM
Browns lock up Joel Bitonio through 2022
Mar 9 - 1:15 PM
Joel Bitonio to land 'monster extension'
Mar 9 - 10:58 AM
Browns LG Joel Bitonio elects to have surgery
Tue, Oct 18, 2016 09:44:00 AM
Browns put LG Bitonio (mid-foot sprain) on IR
Fri, Oct 14, 2016 11:02:00 AM
More Joel Bitonio Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(3654)
2
M. Glennon
CHI
(3408)
3
A. Peterson
MIN
(3248)
4
B. Marshall
NYG
(2586)
5
B. Cooks
NO
(2553)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2473)
7
D. Jackson
TB
(2392)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(2141)
9
S. Gilmore
NE
(2016)
10
A. Jeffery
CHI
(2001)
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
5
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CLE
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
10
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CLE
5
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
5
Glenn Winston
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
Dennis Parks
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Rashard Higgins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
3
Seth DeValve
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Cameron Erving
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Mar 9
2
Spencer Drango
C
1
J.C. Tretter
Sidelined
Browns agreed to terms with C J.C. Tretter, formerly of the Packers.
The Browns are working to improve their interior line after it got caved in last season. A reserve-turned-starter in Green Bay, Tretter was having a strong 2016 before spraining his MCL. He underwent surgery in January. His addition allows the Browns to move Cameron Erving off the pivot, where he was not a fit.
Mar 9
2
Gabe Ikard
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
John Greco
Sidelined
The Browns could move RG John Greco to center.
Moving Greco would allow Cam Erving to play right tackle after his disastrous 2016. The Browns also want to add a starter at guard with Greco and Joel Bitonio recovering from Lisfranc surgeries. Greco isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 24
2
Alvin Bailey
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Zach Sterup
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
NFL Headlines
»
Chandler Jones lands 5-year, $83M extension
»
Eight long years: Bears end Jay Cutler era
»
Bills keep Tyrod Taylor for Glennon money
»
Report: 49ers interested in Martellus Bennett
»
Browns lock up Joel Bitonio through 2022
»
Report: Jags nearing deal to land A.J. Bouye
»
Report: Bucs favorites to land FA Chris Baker
»
Report: Saints, Fairley 'closing in' on deal
»
Vince Young signs with ... CFL's Saskatchewan
»
Report: Broncos sign Leary for 4-years, $35M
»
Mutual interest between Martellus & Raiders
»
Report: 49ers give Garcon three-year deal
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
