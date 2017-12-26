Kyle Fuller | Defensive Back | #23 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (26) / 2/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 190 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (14) / CHI Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes the franchise tag "is in play" for Bears impending free agent CB Kyle Fuller. A first-round pick in 2014, Fuller would still be under contract if the Bears had picked up his fifth-year option, but they understandably declined it last spring after Fuller missed all of 2016 with a knee injury the coaching staff seemed to think he could have played through. Fuller responded with a career year in 2017, putting the Bears in a tough spot. He is going to get paid if Chicago lets him hit the open market, but they are likely wary of giving him a long-term deal. The tag may end up being their best option. Source: Chicago Tribune

Bears coach John Fox praised CB Kyle Fuller for his performance Week 16 against the Browns. Fuller had an interception in the end zone and defended six passes while locked up with Josh Gordon. "It’s as good a game by a corner, honestly, since I’ve been here," Fox said. On the roster bubble heading into training camp, Fuller earned his spot with a standout August and is in the midst of his best season as a pro. Set to be a free agent after the Bears decided against picking up his fifth-year option, Fuller has earned himself some money this season. Source: Chicago Sun-Times

The Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley wrote CB Kyle Fuller has "stood out" during Bears camp. Squarely on the roster bubble after missing all of last season and seeing the team decline his fifth-year option, Fuller has earned praise for his work this offseason. "I think he’s healthier now," coach John Fox said. "He’s getting back into it. I like the way he’s looked." Fuller likely is still behind newcomers Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper on the depth chart, but he is clearly making his case for a roster spot. If he shows well in the preseason, the Bears could look to move him. Source: Chicago Sun-Times