Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Tarik Cohen
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Mike Nugent
(K)
Colin Thompson
(TE)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
Benny Cunningham
(RB)
Mekale McKay
(WR)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Mitchell Trubisky
(QB)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Tanner Gentry
(WR)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Adam Shaheen
(TE)
Kevin White
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Kyle Fuller | Defensive Back | #23
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 190
College:
Virginia Tech
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (14) / CHI
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes the franchise tag "is in play" for Bears impending free agent CB Kyle Fuller.
A first-round pick in 2014, Fuller would still be under contract if the Bears had picked up his fifth-year option, but they understandably declined it last spring after Fuller missed all of 2016 with a knee injury the coaching staff seemed to think he could have played through. Fuller responded with a career year in 2017, putting the Bears in a tough spot. He is going to get paid if Chicago lets him hit the open market, but they are likely wary of giving him a long-term deal. The tag may end up being their best option.
Feb 27 - 10:10 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Bears coach John Fox praised CB Kyle Fuller for his performance Week 16 against the Browns.
Fuller had an interception in the end zone and defended six passes while locked up with Josh Gordon. "It’s as good a game by a corner, honestly, since I’ve been here," Fox said. On the roster bubble heading into training camp, Fuller earned his spot with a standout August and is in the midst of his best season as a pro. Set to be a free agent after the Bears decided against picking up his fifth-year option, Fuller has earned himself some money this season.
Tue, Dec 26, 2017 10:33:00 AM
Source:
Chicago Sun-Times
The Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley wrote CB Kyle Fuller has "stood out" during Bears camp.
Squarely on the roster bubble after missing all of last season and seeing the team decline his fifth-year option, Fuller has earned praise for his work this offseason. "I think he’s healthier now," coach John Fox said. "He’s getting back into it. I like the way he’s looked." Fuller likely is still behind newcomers Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper on the depth chart, but he is clearly making his case for a roster spot. If he shows well in the preseason, the Bears could look to move him.
Thu, Aug 3, 2017 12:30:00 PM
Source:
Chicago Sun-Times
The Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer believes Bears CB Kyle Fuller "may be on the outside looking in" for a roster spot.
Fuller missed all of 2016 with a knee injury, but DC Vic Fangio suggested late in the year the corner could have returned if he wanted. That type of comment suggests the Bears have almost given up on the former first-rounder, but Fangio did say he will be given a chance to compete during camp. With newcomers Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper locked into the starting lineup, Fuller will be nothing more than a sub-package player even if he makes the roster.
Thu, Jul 20, 2017 10:30:00 AM
Source:
Chicago Tribune
Franchise tag 'is in play' for CB Kyle Fuller
Feb 27 - 10:10 AM
Fuller earns praise for Week 16 performance
Tue, Dec 26, 2017 10:33:00 AM
Kyle Fuller has 'stood out' during camp
Thu, Aug 3, 2017 12:30:00 PM
Kyle Fuller 'on the outside looking in?'
Thu, Jul 20, 2017 10:30:00 AM
More Kyle Fuller Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago Bears Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
CHI
16
61
8
69
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CHI
16
51
13
64
0.0
0
.0
4
81
0
0
0
3
10
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CHI
16
47
8
55
0.0
0
.0
2
24
0
0
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2017
CHI
16
61
8
69
0.0
0
.0
2
0
0
0
0
0
22
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
ATL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@TB
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
PIT
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 28
@GB
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
MIN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@BAL
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
CAR
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@NO
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
GB
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
DET
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@PHI
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
SF
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CIN
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
@DET
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@MIN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mitchell Trubisky
2
Mike Glennon
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Tarik Cohen
3RB
1
Tarik Cohen
2
Jordan Howard
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
Sidelined
Cameron Meredith (ACL) expects to be ready for training camp.
He is not sure how much he will do in the offseason program. Meredith suffered a torn ACL and a slight MCL tear in the third preseason game. He will be almost a year removed from the injury when camp opens next summer, making it likely he is a full go by that point.
Jan 1
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Tanner Gentry
4
Mekale McKay
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (shoulder, injured reserve) will not return this season.
White suffered a broken shoulder blade in the season opener. He was not expected back this season, but Chicago made it official by using their second return spot on FS Quintin Demps on Thursday. White has now played five games since being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in 2015.
Nov 30
2
Markus Wheaton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Josh Bellamy
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
Adam Shaheen
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
5
Colin Thompson
LT
1
Charles Leno
LG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long has confirmed he's undergoing left shoulder surgery in addition to his neck operation.
Long has been dealing with labrum issues for some time. Now 29, Long figures to miss most, if not all, of the Bears' offseason program.
Jan 26
2
Jordan Morgan
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
3
Travis Averill
RG
1
Eric Kush
2
Cameron Lee
3
Will Pericak
RT
1
Bobby Massie
2
Brandon Greene
