Kyle Fuller | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 190
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (14) / CHI
The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes the franchise tag "is in play" for Bears impending free agent CB Kyle Fuller.
A first-round pick in 2014, Fuller would still be under contract if the Bears had picked up his fifth-year option, but they understandably declined it last spring after Fuller missed all of 2016 with a knee injury the coaching staff seemed to think he could have played through. Fuller responded with a career year in 2017, putting the Bears in a tough spot. He is going to get paid if Chicago lets him hit the open market, but they are likely wary of giving him a long-term deal. The tag may end up being their best option. Feb 27 - 10:10 AM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017CHI16618690.00.02000002200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CHI165113640.00.048100031000000
2015CHI16478550.00.02240000900000
2017CHI16618690.00.02000002200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10ATL5160.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@TB4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24PIT5050.00.0000000200000
4Sep 28@GB4150.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9MIN4040.00.0000000100000
6Oct 15@BAL5160.00.0000000300000
7Oct 22CAR4150.00.0000000100000
8Oct 29@NO4150.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12GB5050.00.0000000200000
11Nov 19DET2130.00.0000000100000
12Nov 26@PHI5160.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3SF6170.00.0100000200000
14Dec 10@CIN3030.00.0000000300000
15Dec 16@DET2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24CLE1010.00.0100000600000
17Dec 31@MIN2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mitchell Trubisky
2Mike Glennon
RB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Tarik Cohen
3RB1Tarik Cohen
2Jordan Howard
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Josh Bellamy
3Tanner Gentry
4Mekale McKay
WR21Kevin White
2Markus Wheaton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Josh Bellamy
TE1Dion Sims
2Adam Shaheen
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
5Colin Thompson
LT1Charles Leno
LG1Kyle Long
2Jordan Morgan
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
3Travis Averill
RG1Eric Kush
2Cameron Lee
3Will Pericak
RT1Bobby Massie
2Brandon Greene
 

 