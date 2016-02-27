Ali Villanueva | Tackle | #78

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Blue Jays Check-In
Feb 16
Showdown: Belt vs. Thames
Feb 15
Lowdown: St. Louis Blues
Feb 15
Podcast: White Sox Check-In
Feb 14
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Syndergaard named Mets' Opening Day SP
Scherzer (finger) can't commit to Opening Day
Ryu sitting 84-86 mph early in Dodgers camp
Randy Choate retires from baseball at age 41
Zack Wheeler (elbow) played catch Thursday
NYY announce $3.5M deal with Chris Carter
Jays sign Mat Latos to minor league contract
Rays interested in knuckleballer Brian Wilson
Tommy Hunter signs minors deal with Rays
Rangers finalize $8.5M contract with Napoli
Rays have made formal offer to Matt Wieters
Nationals sign Adam Lind to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lynn thinks he'll get more from Melvin Gordon
Report: Patriots, Brady considering extension
Steelers want long-term deal with Villanueva
Report: Packers fined Lacy for weight issues
Dolphins release FA bust Mario Williams
Mariota not expected to be ready for OTAs
Werder: Tony Romo expects to be released
Werder does not expect Garoppolo to be traded
Report: Dolphins releasing LT Branden Albert
AD tweets about Giants' 'interesting moves'
Report: Pryor intent on staying with Browns
Steelers view Landry Jones as elite backup
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Wednesday stat fest!
Feb 16
We Have Clearance, Terrence
Feb 15
Matchups by Play-Type Update
Feb 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 15
Feb 15
Dose: Stir Frye Cooks!
Feb 15
Deal Breakdown: Serge for Ross
Feb 14
Dose: No Jokic! Nikola's hot
Feb 14
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Nikola Mirotic (back) is expected to play
Dwyane Wade (illness) ruled out Thursday
Jimmy Butler won't have restrictions Thursday
Robert Covington (head) says he's 'fine'
Thaddeus Young (left wrist) out Thursday
Brown expects Ben Simmons to play this season
Klay Thompson (foot) returns w/ 35 pts vs SAC
Eric Bledsoe posts triple-double in easy win
OKC wins behind Russell Westbrook's 38/14/12
Carmelo Anthony named All-Star replacement
Nurk Alert: Jusuf Nurkic scores 13 in 21 mins
Mason Plumlee plays 34 minutes in DEN debut
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Blues are Moving on Up
Feb 16
Podcast: Duchene's Upside
Feb 15
Expectation For Expected Goals
Feb 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 15
Laine has dominated the Stars
Feb 15
Line Changes: Robbed of Paul
Feb 14
Dose: Smith douses the Flames
Feb 14
Roman Josi's Big Week
Feb 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Lunqvist to test winning streak vs Islanders
Mitch Marner suffers injury in loss to CBJ
Roberto Luongo 'cramped up,' should be fine
Jagr scores 1,900th point on 45th birthday
Carter Hutton shuts out Red Wings on Wed
Nick Foligno scores 20th goal in win over TOR
Gustav Nyquist gets 6-game suspension
Joonas Korpisalo to play Wednesday vs. TOR
Jamie Benn surpasses 500 career points
McElhinney will face former team Wednesday
Antoine Vermette gets automatic 10-game ban
1G, 2A for Leon Draisaitl in win over Yotes
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Aric Almirola could center at DIS lineup
Whitt narrowly missed top-10 in last outing
Corey LaJoie to make 3rd MENC attempt
Joey Logano best at RIR during last 3 yrs
Ryan Blaney finishes worse than starts at DIS
Truex best at Dover during last 3 yrs
Michael McDowell may be worth a roll of dice
Kyle Busch best at Texas during last 3 yrs
Michael Self: Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona notes
Vinnie Miller: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
Sheldon Creed: Jet Tools 150 at New Smyrna
Gilliland: K&N-East Jet Tools 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Foster joins Rumford at top in World Super6
Rumford makes early World Super Six running
Noren readies for Perth; embracing new format
B. Watson back @ Riviera CC for title defense
Olesen back at scene of second Euro Tour win
Uihlein has all the ingredients for Perth 6
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Louisville hosts ex-Vols RB Hurd for a visit
Key Sr. says his son is healthy and 'fine'
Report: Jackson receiving treatment on ankle
Kamara unlikely to be in Waldman's top 10 RBs
Cosell: Mahomes lacks any refinement at QB
Could RB Joe Williams hit the 4.3s or 4.2s?
Pauline: Utah T Bolles could be a top 16 pick
Trubisky 'not necessarily a high lvl talent'
Cosell: QB Deshaun Watson is a distributor
Wolverines lead NCAA with 14 Combine invites
Exec comps QB Trubisky to Derek Carr
LSU edge rusher Key to take leave of absence
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arsenal collapse following Koscielny injury
Rooney and Carrick out. No place for Shaw
Pressure mounts as Arsenal crushed in CL
Aguero set for second chance at City
Gabriel Jesus to miss months with broken foot
Koeman cautious with Mirallas, McCarthy
Spurs tie down Winks to new contract
Aguero off the bench after Jesus is crocked
Howe hopeful Wilshere injury is not serious
Lukaku left behind as Everton travel to Dubai
Luiz unlikely to feature in the FA Cup
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
David Johnson
(TE)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ali Villanueva | Tackle | #78
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/22/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'9' / 320
College:
Army
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers want to sign ERFA LT Alejandro Villanueva to a long-term deal.
As an exclusive rights free agent, the Steelers can keep Villanueva on a cheap, one-year tender this year and a still cheap first- or second-round tender as a restricted free agent in 2018. They apparently want to do right by their left tackle, however, who has played reasonably well in 26 starts over the last two seasons. Buying now could also allow Pittsburgh to lock up Villanueva to a relatively cheap deal for the next several seasons. A deal worth around $9 million per year could work for both sides.
Feb 16 - 1:13 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Steelers are "intrigued" by LT Alejandro Villanueva.
Villanueva started 10 games last season in relief of LT Kelvin Beachum, who tore his ACL in October. With Beachum likely headed to the open market, Villanueva could enter 2016 as the full-time starter on the left side. Villanueva gave up seven sacks and 25 hurries in his 10 starts last season according to Pro Football Focus.
Sat, Feb 27, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Eagles waived DE Alejandro Villanueva, K Carey Spear, DE Frances Mays, TE Blake Annen, OL Michael Bamiro, OL Karim Barton, WR Kadron Boone, WR B.J. Cunningham, OL Donald Hawkins, TE Emil Igwenagu, LB Jake Knott, DE Joe Kruger, S Daytawion Lowe and S Davon Morgan.
A former Army Ranger, Villanueva served three tours in Afghanistan after graduating from West Point. He recorded six tackles and one sack this preseason. Nicknamed Murderleg, Spear was competing with Alex Henery for the place kicking duties. The Eagles' roster now stands at 76 players.
Sat, Aug 23, 2014 11:29:00 AM
Source:
Jeff McLane on Twitter
Eagles signed DE Alejandro Villanueva.
Villanueva goes a massive 6'9/277 and played some wideout at Army, but that's not the story here. He's spent the last four years serving three tours as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan. "As soon as I graduated, especially with all my classmates at West Point who were all going to serve, my mind and my heart were going to Afghanistan," Villanueva said after a regional combine earlier this year. He'll be a feel-good story but long-shot to crack the final roster.
Mon, May 5, 2014 10:26:00 AM
Steelers want long-term deal with Villanueva
Feb 16 - 1:13 PM
Steelers 'intrigued' by Alejandro Villanueva
Sat, Feb 27, 2016 10:47:00 AM
Eagles make first cuts, releasing 14 players
Sat, Aug 23, 2014 11:29:00 AM
Eagles sign Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva
Mon, May 5, 2014 10:26:00 AM
More Ali Villanueva Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
V. Cruz
FA
(2461)
2
A. Jeffery
CHI
(2162)
3
T. Taylor
BUF
(2080)
4
K. Cousins
WAS
(1933)
5
D. Jackson
WAS
(1883)
6
T. Romo
DAL
(1793)
7
M. Kendricks
PHI
(1788)
8
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1772)
9
R. Cobb
GB
(1463)
10
P. Garcon
WAS
(1340)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
PIT
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Fitzgerald Toussaint
2
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
3
Brandon Brown-Dukes
4
Gus Johnson
5
Dreamius Smith
GLB
1
Fitzgerald Toussaint
2
Karlos Williams
3RB
1
Fitzgerald Toussaint
2
Karlos Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Cobi Hamilton
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Sammie Coates is recovering from sports-hernia surgery only, and not a hand operation.
Coates' offseason health has gotten majorly muddled. It was reported last month he underwent hand surgery. It was then revealed Tuesday he underwent the sports-hernia operation, with the belief being it was in addition to the hand procedure. Now Fowler confirms Coates is recovering from just the hernia surgery. Coates' hand was a major issue during the season, while he was never listed with his groin. It's the second offseason inconsistency with the Steelers' injury report. The team could be staring at league punishment.
Feb 14
4
Canaan Severin
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Speaking Tuesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II admitted the team is not yet counting on suspended WR Martavis Bryant for 2017.
"I'm not sure at this point you can count on him," were Rooney's exact words. Rooney said Bryant still has a "ways to go" in his return process. Bryant officially applied for reinstatement earlier this month. It seems like he will be cleared at some point this year, but the Steelers are wise to take this approach. Bryant has reached Josh Gordon-levels of unreliability.
Jan 31
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette expects the Steelers to retain Ladarius Green for 2017.
Bouchette believes "the decision has been made" and Green will stay on the roster, despite president Art Rooney II expressing uncertainty about Green's future after the season. "His health will determine what happens from there," Bouchette wrote. Green was a difference maker when healthy in 2016, averaging nearly 17 yards per catch but appearing in only six games. Concussion and ankle concerns will continue to cloud 26-year-old Green's fantasy future.
Feb 14
3
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
3
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Eric Breeze reviews some of last year’s notable pass rushers and what to expect for their future.
More NFL Columns
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
»
Giants Turn the Page
Feb 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 14
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 14
»
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
NFL Headlines
»
Lynn thinks he'll get more from Melvin Gordon
»
Report: Patriots, Brady considering extension
»
Steelers want long-term deal with Villanueva
»
Report: Packers fined Lacy for weight issues
»
Dolphins release FA bust Mario Williams
»
Mariota not expected to be ready for OTAs
»
Werder: Tony Romo expects to be released
»
Werder does not expect Garoppolo to be traded
»
Report: Dolphins releasing LT Branden Albert
»
AD tweets about Giants' 'interesting moves'
»
Report: Pryor intent on staying with Browns
»
Steelers view Landry Jones as elite backup
NFL Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved