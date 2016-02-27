Ali Villanueva | Tackle | #78

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers want to sign ERFA LT Alejandro Villanueva to a long-term deal.

As an exclusive rights free agent, the Steelers can keep Villanueva on a cheap, one-year tender this year and a still cheap first- or second-round tender as a restricted free agent in 2018. They apparently want to do right by their left tackle, however, who has played reasonably well in 26 starts over the last two seasons. Buying now could also allow Pittsburgh to lock up Villanueva to a relatively cheap deal for the next several seasons. A deal worth around $9 million per year could work for both sides.