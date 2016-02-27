Player Page

Ali Villanueva | Tackle | #78

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/22/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'9' / 320
College: Army
Contract: view contract details
Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers want to sign ERFA LT Alejandro Villanueva to a long-term deal.
As an exclusive rights free agent, the Steelers can keep Villanueva on a cheap, one-year tender this year and a still cheap first- or second-round tender as a restricted free agent in 2018. They apparently want to do right by their left tackle, however, who has played reasonably well in 26 starts over the last two seasons. Buying now could also allow Pittsburgh to lock up Villanueva to a relatively cheap deal for the next several seasons. A deal worth around $9 million per year could work for both sides. Feb 16 - 1:13 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015PIT161010.00.0000000000000
2016PIT161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

