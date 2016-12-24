Player Page

Paul Richardson | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (45) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Paul Richardson hauled in 3-of-4 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Wild Card win over the Lions.
All three of Richardson's catches are worth putting on the highlight reel, but the first was the most spectacular. On fourth-and-goal with the game tied at zeros in the second quarter, Richardson was able to make a great adjustment to an underthrown ball from Russell Wilson, fight through (perhaps illegally) contact from Tavon Wilson, and make a one-handed grab around Wilson's body for the touchdown. It is a legit catch-of-the-year candidate. He also added a contested grab on the sideline on the next drive, and he hauled in another tough grab in the fourth quarter. With Tyler Lockett out, the Seahawks will need more of the same from Richardson next week in Atlanta. Jan 7 - 11:28 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA152128819.213.70115.35.0000105000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014SEA152927118.19.30100.0.0000376000
2015SEA114040.040.00000.0.00000000
2016SEA152128819.213.70115.35.0000105000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA11111.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@LAR33511.7000.00020000
3Sep 25SF00.0000.00019000
4Oct 2@NYJ12727.0000.0000000
6Oct 16ATL00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@ARZ11010.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@NO23316.5000.0000000
9Nov 7BUF11515.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NE25226.0000.0000000
11Nov 20PHI166.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@TB11717.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@GB00.0000.0000000
15Dec 15LAR00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24ARZ44210.5100.00056000
17Jan 1@SF44010.00155.00010000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2C.J. Prosise
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Thomas Rawls
FB1Marcel Reece
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2J.D. McKissic
3Devin Hester
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Brandon Williams
LT1Bradley Sowell
2George Fant
LG1Mark Glowinski
2Rees Odhiambo
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
3Ross Burbank
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Garry Gilliam
K1Steven Hauschka
 

 