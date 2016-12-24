Paul Richardson | Wide Receiver | #10

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
Jarrod Dyson headed to Seattle for Nate Karns
Mariners get Gallardo from Orioles for Smith
Wilson (shoulder) could have Feb. showcase
Report: Braves/Phillips trade not dead yet
Report: A's interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Brandon Phillips blocked trade to Braves
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Stafford can't conjure late-game magic in SEA
Paul Richardson a highlight machine in WC win
Baldwin posts 11/104/1 line in Wild Card win
Russell Wilson turns it on late in WC win
Rawls explodes for 161 & TD in Wild Card win
Ray Horton one-and-done with Browns again
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
Williams to join Browns as defensive coordinator
Amari Cooper goes 2-10 on 10 targets in loss
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 12
Jan 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 7
Jan 7
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Davis Bertans scores career-high 21 points
George Hill plays 33 minutes in return
Russell Westbrook drops another trip-dub
Jimmy Butler double-doubles in OT win
Will Barton scores 21 points against OKC
J.J. Barea scores seven, hits minutes limit
Isaiah Thomas scores 38 points vs. Pelicans
Marcus Smart scores 22 points with six dimes
Anthony Davis scores 36 points in loss to BOS
Donatas Motiejunas has a strong debut vs. BOS
Andrew Bogut to start, Finney-Smith to bench
Will Barton starting in place of Gary Harris
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
TOR, VAN now in playoff spots
Jan 7
The Wild and Blue Jackets
Jan 6
Capitals end Jackets' Streak
Jan 6
Fantasy Nuggets Week 13
Jan 5
Dose: King for a Day
Jan 5
Podcast: Winter Classic Recap
Jan 4
Nylander: Leafs Power Driver
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jacob Markstrom can't maintain VAN's streak
Chad Johnson helps Flames end Canucks' run
1G, 2A for James van Riemsdyk in loss to Habs
Freshman Benning nets first goal in 2-1 win
2G, 1A for Paul Stastny in win over Stars
Brad Marchand scores 2 in win over Panthers
David Backes returns Sat vs Panthers
Predators place James Neal on IR
O'Reilly nets second straight two-point game
Laine gets rocked, nets point in loss to BUF
Gabriel Landeskog is on the trading block
Matt Duchene 'firmly on trade block'
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
National Championship preview
Jan 6
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Davis hauls in nice TD as Dukes win FCS title
Stanford reels in four-star T Foster Sarell
OSU adds five-star CB Jeffrey Okudah
UCLA lands huge five-star pledge in CB Holmes
Pauline: Russell (ankle) to attend Sen. Bowl
Report: Pep Hamilton considering Michigan
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Remy makes Palace debut in FA Cup
Sunderland draws to force FA Cup replay
Everton blows lead vs. Leicester in FA Cup
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Steven Hauschka
(K)
Anthony McCoy
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Devin Hester
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Bryce Brown
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
George Farmer
(RB)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Paul Richardson | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 4/13/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 183
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (45) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/20/2014: Signed a four-year, $4,712,836 contract. The deal contained $2,381,736 guaranteed, including a $1,747,516 signing bonus. 2016: $848,440, 2017: $1,062,660, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Paul Richardson hauled in 3-of-4 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Wild Card win over the Lions.
All three of Richardson's catches are worth putting on the highlight reel, but the first was the most spectacular. On fourth-and-goal with the game tied at zeros in the second quarter, Richardson was able to make a great adjustment to an underthrown ball from Russell Wilson, fight through (perhaps illegally) contact from Tavon Wilson, and make a one-handed grab around Wilson's body for the touchdown. It is a legit catch-of-the-year candidate. He also added a contested grab on the sideline on the next drive, and he hauled in another tough grab in the fourth quarter. With Tyler Lockett out, the Seahawks will need more of the same from Richardson next week in Atlanta.
Jan 7 - 11:28 PM
Seahawks WR Paul Richardson caught 4-of-5 targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 16 loss to Arizona.
Richardson took over a much bigger role in the absence of Tyler Lockett, returning kickoffs and becoming Seattle's No. 3 wideout behind Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse. Richardson ran a 4.4-flat forty coming out of Colorado in 2014. Without Lockett, the Seahawks need Richardson to step up as a vertical playmaker.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:56:00 PM
Seahawks WR Paul Richardson caught 2-of-3 targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's third preseason game.
His touchdown came from eight yards out on a rainbow from Russell Wilson. A 4.4-flat speedster whose first two NFL seasons were washed out by injuries, Richardson was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft. He played more first-team snaps than Tyler Lockett in Thursday's exhibition game and looks to have secured a role in Seattle's receiver rotation. Richardson is worth stashing in deep Dynasty leagues. He is a threat to Lockett's 2016 re-draft value.
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 12:12:00 AM
Paul Richardson has been training with Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett at USC.
Richardson only appeared in one game last season, catching his lone target for 40 yards in Week 10. He missed the last nine games with a hamstring injury but was declared 100 percent in late February. Richardson is no higher than fourth on Seattle's receiver depth chart. Despite his limited role in the offense, putting in extra offseason time with Wilson probably isn't a bad idea.
Sun, Apr 10, 2016 09:45:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Paul Richardson a highlight machine in WC win
Jan 7 - 11:28 PM
Paul Richardson goes 4-42-1 against ARZ
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 08:56:00 PM
P. Richardson enters Seahawks WR rotation
Fri, Aug 26, 2016 12:12:00 AM
Richardson working out with Wilson and Lockett
Sun, Apr 10, 2016 09:45:00 AM
More Paul Richardson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Cobb
GB
(4071)
2
L. Green
PIT
(4005)
3
L. Miller
HOU
(4004)
4
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3387)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(3203)
6
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3102)
7
A. Cooper
OAK
(2910)
8
D. Johnson
ARZ
(2900)
9
C. Prosise
SEA
(2896)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2708)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SEA
15
21
288
19.2
13.7
0
1
1
5
.3
5.0
0
0
0
105
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
SEA
15
29
271
18.1
9.3
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
376
0
0
0
2015
SEA
1
1
40
40.0
40.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
15
21
288
19.2
13.7
0
1
1
5
.3
5.0
0
0
0
105
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
20
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
1
27
27.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ARZ
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@NO
2
33
16.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
BUF
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NE
2
52
26.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@TB
1
17
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
4
42
10.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
56
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
4
40
10.0
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
10
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
Seahawks declared RB C.J. Prosise, WR Kasen Williams, DT Tony McDaniel, RB Terrence Magee, LB Ronald Powell, OG Rees Odhiambo, and TE Nick Vannett inactive for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Lions.
No surprises here. Prosise and McDaniel had already been ruled out with shoulder and concussion injuries, respectively. Prosise may be able to play next week.
Jan 7
3
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
C.J. Prosise
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Thomas Rawls
FB
1
Marcel Reece
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
J.D. McKissic
3
Devin Hester
WR3
1
Paul Richardson
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed rookie TE Nick Vannett (ankle) will not play this week.
Vannett is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. "We won’t play him this week," Carroll said. "But after that, next week he’s got a chance." Vannett could have started with Jimmy Graham (knee) doubtful, but the honor will now fall to Luke Willson.
Sep 6
4
Brandon Williams
LT
1
Bradley Sowell
2
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks LT George Fant exited Week 11 against the Eagles with a shoulder injury.
He was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and is officially questionable to return. Bradley Sowell, who opened the season as the left tackle, was a healthy scratch, leaving rookie Rees Odhiambo to fill in for Fant.
Nov 20
LG
1
Mark Glowinski
2
Rees Odhiambo
C
1
Justin Britt
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll said C Justin Britt (ankle) is expected to return for Week 13.
The Seahawks would have been better off fielding five turnstiles on their offensive line Week 12 against the Bucs. Russell Wilson was running for his life just about every play in the loss. Britt is PFF's No. 9 center.
Nov 28
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
Out of FB
Jan 1
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
Questionable
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed RG Germain Ifedi (ankle) will play Sunday.
Ifedi was taken off the injury report after returning to practice this week. He'll make his debut against the Jets. Ifedi is a huge upgrade on the interior over J'Marcus Webb.
Sep 30
RT
1
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Steven Hauschka
Headlines
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
Josh Norris and Evan Silva talk through the four playoff matchups in this 30 minute episode of the podcast.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
»
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
»
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 6
»
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
»
Wild Card Picks
Jan 6
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 5
NFL Headlines
»
Stafford can't conjure late-game magic in SEA
»
Paul Richardson a highlight machine in WC win
»
Baldwin posts 11/104/1 line in Wild Card win
»
Russell Wilson turns it on late in WC win
»
Rawls explodes for 161 & TD in Wild Card win
»
Ray Horton one-and-done with Browns again
»
Vikings will keep Pat Shurmur on as OC
»
Williams to join Browns as defensive coordinator
»
Amari Cooper goes 2-10 on 10 targets in loss
»
Osweiler accounts for 2 TDs, Texans advance
»
Cook throws 3 INTs in sad end to Raiders' '16
»
Lions minus RT Reiff, C Swanson vs. Seahawks
NFL Links
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved