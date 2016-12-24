Paul Richardson | Wide Receiver | #10

Paul Richardson hauled in 3-of-4 targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Wild Card win over the Lions.

All three of Richardson's catches are worth putting on the highlight reel, but the first was the most spectacular. On fourth-and-goal with the game tied at zeros in the second quarter, Richardson was able to make a great adjustment to an underthrown ball from Russell Wilson, fight through (perhaps illegally) contact from Tavon Wilson, and make a one-handed grab around Wilson's body for the touchdown. It is a legit catch-of-the-year candidate. He also added a contested grab on the sideline on the next drive, and he hauled in another tough grab in the fourth quarter. With Tyler Lockett out, the Seahawks will need more of the same from Richardson next week in Atlanta.