Player Page

Weather | Roster

Richard Rodgers | Tight End | #82

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 1/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 257
College: California
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (98) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Packer Report suggests TE Richard Rodgers' roster spot isn't secure.
Rodgers is a poor blocker and molasses-slow receiver, and he is arguably overpaid at his $1.797 million base salary, no portion of which is guaranteed. Martellus Bennett is locked in as the Packers' every-down tight end. Jun 13 - 8:37 PM
Source: Scout.com
More Richard Rodgers Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014GB162022514.111.30200.0.00000000
2015GB165851031.98.818111.711.00000000
2016GB163027116.99.00200.0.00000000
Richard Rodgers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Richard Rodgers's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Richard Rodgers's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Richard Rodgers's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC12222.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@MIN22512.5000.0000000
3Sep 25DET294.5100.0000000
5Oct 9NYG166.0000.0000000
6Oct 16DAL2157.5000.0000000
7Oct 20CHI177.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@ATL00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6IND66410.7000.0000000
10Nov 13@TEN4276.8000.0000000
11Nov 20@WAS4287.0000.0000000
12Nov 28@PHI00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4HOU2168.0000.0000000
14Dec 11SEA188.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI11010.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MIN22010.0100.0000000
17Jan 1@DET11414.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3Joe Callahan
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3Aaron Jones
4Devante Mays
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
4DeAngelo Yancey
5Max McCaffrey
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Malachi Dupre
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
4Beau Sandland
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Justin McCray
C1Corey Linsley
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
3Kofi Amichia
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 