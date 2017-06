Richard Rodgers | Tight End | #82

Rodgers is a poor blocker and molasses-slow receiver, and he is arguably overpaid at his $1.797 million base salary, no portion of which is guaranteed. Martellus Bennett is locked in as the Packers' every-down tight end.

Richard Rodgers caught 6-of-10 targets for 64 yards Week 9 against the Colts.

Despite entering the game with nine catches total on the season, Rodgers was targeted early and often in this one. He predictably failed to do much with the work, and the targets were likely game-plan specific considering how poorly the Colts cover tight ends. Despite the big game, Rodgers will not be worth using next week against the Titans, especially with Jared Cook (ankle) looking likely to return.