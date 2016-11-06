Richard Rodgers | Tight End | #82

Sidelined

Packers C Corey Linsley is recovering from ankle surgery, and could be sidelined until training camp.

It's apparently a "clean up" operation stemming from Linsley's 2015 high-ankle sprain. Linsley missed seven games in 2016 with a hamstring issue. He's expected to be close to 100 percent by "mid-May," but the notoriously injury-cautious Pack will likely hold him out until camp. Linsley is an above average pivot when healthy.