Michael Schofield | Tackle | #79

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 301
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (95) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Broncos waived OG Michael Schofield.
Schofield was a 29-game starter over the past two seasons, but not an asset. He struggled mightily both years. The Broncos are going with Ronald Leary and Max Garcia for 2017. Schofield turns 27 in November. Sep 2 - 1:20 PM
Source: Nicki Jhabvala on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DEN132020.00.0000001000000
2016DEN161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

