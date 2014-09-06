Player Page

Marcus Smith | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/31/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 251
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (26) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Eagles waived DE Marcus Smith.
An expected move for months, the Eagles pull the plug before having to pay Smith a $594,000 roster bonus and save nearly $1.5 million. The Smith pick at No. 26 overall in 2014 by then-coach Chip Kelly was widely criticized from the start, and Smith answered by providing just four sacks in three seasons, failing to find a position. He should be able to get a second chance, somewhere where he won't have to live up to the billing of a first-round pick. Smith turned 25 in March. Jul 26 - 2:34 PM
More Marcus Smith Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014PHI90000.00.0000000000000
2015PHI134371.585.3000000000000
2016PHI16124162.541.6000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 19@CHI0000.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25PIT0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@DET1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@WAS0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23MIN2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@DAL2021.044.0000000000000
9Nov 6@NYG0110.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13ATL2020.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@SEA0220.50.0000000000000
12Nov 28GB0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CIN2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11WAS0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@BAL1010.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22NYG0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1DAL2021.00.0000000000000

