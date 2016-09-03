Khyri Thornton | Defensive Lineman | #99

Sidelined

Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.

Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.