Khyri Thornton | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (27) / 11/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 315
College: Southern Miss
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (85) / GB
Contract: view contract details
NFL suspended Lions DT Khyri Thornton six games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
A run stopper, Thornton was dreadful against the run last season, but that didn't stop the Lions from giving him a two-year deal in free agency. Thornton was a restricted free agent. He'll be eligible to resume taking up space in Week 8. Jun 20 - 4:01 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET63250.00.0000000000000
2016DET13135181.077.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND0110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18TEN1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@GB0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@CHI1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9PHI0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16LAR2020.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23WAS2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@HOU2241.077.0000000000000
9Nov 6@MIN0110.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20JAC0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@NO1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@NYG3140.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1GB1010.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Zach Zenner
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Keshawn Martin
4Michael Rector
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Jared Abbrederis
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Khari Lee
LT1Joe Dahl
2Greg Robinson
3Cyrus Kouandjio
4Taylor Decker
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
C1Travis Swanson
2Matt Rotheram
RG1T.J. Lang
2Brandon Thomas
3Tony Hills
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Corey Robinson
K1Matt Prater
 

 