Khyri Thornton | Defensive Lineman | #99

Homer Bailey could return over the weekend
Angels place Bud Norris (knee) on 10-day DL
Dustin Pedroia (ribs) remains sidelined Tues.
Austin Hedges (thigh) won't require DL stint
Ellsbury (concussion) set for live BP on Wed.
Anthony Rendon (neck) sitting out Tuesday
Aaron Hicks (Achilles) returns to NYY lineup
Schwarber (ankle), Heyward (hand) sit out
Addison Russell (ankle) back in lineup Tues.
Phillies DFA former closer Jeanmar Gomez
Michael Saunders designated for assignment
Sanchez (blister) slated for live BP Thursday
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
Boldin wants to sign 'right before' camp
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
Report: CHI has strong interest in Teodosic
Report: Houston shopping Patrick Beverley
Report: LAL-IND discussing Paul George deal
Jabari Parker (ACL tear) making progress
David Lee expected to decline player option
Report: Knicks considering trading Porzingis
Gasol opting out but plans to re-sign w/ SAS
Aron Baynes declines his player option
Dwyane Wade 'leaning toward' staying in CHI
Parsons (knee) 'close' to being 100 percent
Report: Cavs shopping Shumpert and Frye
Report: MIN-CHI have discussed Butler deal
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Source: John Tavares' extension put on hold
Report: TBL gives Peter Budaj a 2-year deal
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
Derek Kraus: Carneros 200 at Sonoma
Chris Eggleston: Carneros 200 advance
Gilliland: Carneros 200 at Sonoma notes
Cody Coughlin: M&M’S® 200 advance
Ryan Reed: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Chase Briscoe: M&M’S® 200 advance
Austin Cindric: M&M’S® 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: M&M’S® 200 advance
Preece roars to MTS 125 win at Riverhead
Alon Day: First NWES driver to make Cup debut
Sauter holds points lead after 3rd at Gateway
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Gateway
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
UConn boots LB Williams following charges
Ex-Horns starting T Hodges will transfer
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
TP: Scouts give Landry 'stratospheric grade'
UNC snags Elite 11 finalist, 4-star QB Shough
OU QB Mayfield pleads guilty to 3 charges
Oregon loses QB Travis Jonsen to transfer
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Khyri Thornton | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 11/21/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 315
College:
Southern Miss
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (85) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2017: Signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal includes a $325,000 signing bonus. Another $300,000 is available through playing-time incentives. Thornton is eligible for annual $200,000 roster bonuses, $50,000 workout bonuses, and $225,000 weight bonuses. 2017: $700,000, 2018: $1.325 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Lions DT Khyri Thornton six games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
A run stopper, Thornton was dreadful against the run last season, but that didn't stop the Lions from giving him a two-year deal in free agency. Thornton was a restricted free agent. He'll be eligible to resume taking up space in Week 8.
Jun 20 - 4:01 PM
Lions re-signed DT Khyri Thornton to a two-year, $3.3 million contract.
Thornton was scheduled to be a restricted free agent, but the Lions gave him a two-year deal to bring him back on a cheaper salary for 2017. Thornton played 328 mostly subpar snaps for the Lions last season, receiving dreadful marks from Pro Football Focus in run defense. He'll still have to earn his roster spot.
Mar 7 - 10:26 PM
Source:
Dave Birkett on Twitter
MLive's Kyle Meinke believes Khyri Thornton has been the Lions' third-best defensive tackle at times in camp.
A failed third-round pick of the Packers in 2014, Thornton has dropped more than 30 pounds this offseason and looks poised to crack a deep defensive tackle group. With Haloti Ngata, Tyrunn Walker, and second-rounder A'Shawn Robinson locks, Thornton's ascendance could force the Lions into a surprise cut. Despite $750,000 in guaranteed money, Stefan Charles is squarely on the roster bubble.
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 09:01:00 AM
Source:
MLive.com
Lions re-signed exclusive-rights free agent DT Khyri Thornton.
A 2014 third-round pick of the Packers, Thornton missed his entire rookie year to injury. He was claimed off waivers Week 7 and appeared in six games. Thornton is interior line depth behind Haloti Ngata and Tyrunn Walker.
Sat, Apr 16, 2016 03:15:00 PM
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
Jun 20 - 4:01 PM
Lions re-sign DT Thornton to two-year pact
Mar 7 - 10:26 PM
Khyri Thornton third-best tackle for Lions
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 09:01:00 AM
Khyri Thornton signs ERFA tender
Sat, Apr 16, 2016 03:15:00 PM
More Khyri Thornton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Decker
TEN
(4833)
2
M. Garrett
CLE
(3971)
3
D. Martin
TB
(3727)
4
K. Cousins
WAS
(3330)
5
K. White
CHI
(3059)
6
M. Floyd
MIN
(3052)
7
A. Boldin
FA
(2906)
8
C. Michael
IND
(2855)
9
D. Kizer
CLE
(2836)
10
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2708)
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DET
6
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
13
13
5
18
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
LAR
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
WAS
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
2
2
4
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein said don't expect Theo Riddick (wrists) to "do much" at OTAs.
Riddick is coming off surgeries on both wrists and the Lions have a reputation of bringing players along slowly after injuries. Per Rothstein, the goal is to have Riddick ready "by some point in August." Riddick will fill his usual role on passing downs when healthy.
May 28
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Keshawn Martin
4
Michael Rector
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
T.J. Jones
4
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Khari Lee
LT
1
Joe Dahl
2
Greg Robinson
3
Cyrus Kouandjio
4
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell doesn't expect LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) to miss the entire season.
Decker has a 4-6 month timetable from his surgery. He’s likely to be placed on reserve/PUP, making his earliest return sometime after Detroit’s Week 7 bye. The Lions signed veteran OT Tony Hills but plan to stay in-house to replace Decker. Joe Dahl has been getting Decker’s OTA reps.
Jun 10
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Matt Rotheram
RG
1
T.J. Lang
Sidelined
Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.
Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.
Apr 25
2
Brandon Thomas
3
Tony Hills
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Corey Robinson
K
1
Matt Prater
