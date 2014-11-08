Trai Turner | Guard | #70

Sidelined

Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Cam Newton (shoulder) is throwing to teammates in summer workouts in Baltimore.

"Apparently his shoulder is fine," said Rivera. Newton did some light throwing at last month's minicamp, but it sounds like he's ramped it up in the month-plus of off time between then and next week's training camp, where he should come back at or near 100 percent. Newton is much farther along in his rehab than Andrew Luck.