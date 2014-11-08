Player Page

Trai Turner | Guard | #70

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 6/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 315
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (92) / CAR
Panthers signed RG Trai Turner to a four-year, $45 million extension through 2021.
The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed, and makes Turner a top-three guard in terms of average annual salary. Interim GM Marty Hurney immediately got to work on what had been one of ex-GM Dave Gettleman's goals. The No. 92 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Turner has turned in back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns, though Pro Football Focus charted him as having a down 2016. He dealt with both knee and ankle injuries last season. Turner turned 24 in June. Jul 20 - 2:15 PM
Source: Trai Turner on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR130000.00.0000000000000
2015CAR161010.00.0000000000000
2016CAR161010.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
4Garrett Gilbert
RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Jonathan Stewart
3Fozzy Whittaker
4Cameron Artis-Payne
5Jalen Simmons
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Christian McCaffrey
3RB1Christian McCaffrey
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Darrel Young
2Alexander Armah
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Brenton Bersin
3Russell Shepard
4Keyarris Garrett
5Kaelin Clay
WR21Devin Funchess
2Curtis Samuel
3Damiere Byrd
4Charles Johnson
5Mose Frazier
WR31Curtis Samuel
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
4Chris Manhertz
5Eric Wallace
LT1Matt Kalil
2Michael Oher
3Tyrus Thompson
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Chris Scott
3David Yankey
C1Ryan Kalil
2Gino Gradkowski
3Tyler Larsen
RG1Trai Turner
2Amini Silatolu
3Dan France
RT1Daryl Williams
2Taylor Moton
3Blaine Clausell
K1Graham Gano
2Harrison Butker
 

 