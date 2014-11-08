Trai Turner | Guard | #70

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Parra Punch
Jul 20
Daily Dose: Snake Bite
Jul 20
The Closer Market
Jul 19
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 16
Jul 18
Daily Dose: Polanco Producing
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brewers have interest in SP Justin Verlander
Reed attracting most trade interest on Mets
Dodgers 'remain in mix' on O's Zach Britton
Mariners get David Phelps for four prospects
Astros' pursuit of Sonny Gray is 'heating up'
A.J. Ramos drawing interest from three clubs
JD Martinez (hand) out for D'Backs on Thurs.
Taijuan Walker placed on paternity leave list
Bogaerts (hand) back in lineup vs. Blue Jays
Braun (calf, wrist) out Thursday vs. Pirates
Cozart goes 4-for-6 with a home run, two RBI
Kelvin Herrera left game because of illness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
Tight End Notebook
Jul 20
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Raiders Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
Panthers officially make Hurney interim GM
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Udonis Haslem signs one-year deal with Heat
Lakers to meet w/ Derrick Rose Thursday
Troy Williams agrees to 3-year deal w/ HOU
Derrick Rose in 'serious talks' w/ Cavaliers
Wolves, Wiggins working on 5-year extension
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Wings, Tatar can't avoid arbitration hearing
Colton Parayko signs 5-year/$27.5M contract
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Indy
Jul 19
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Haley: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Jeb Burton: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Kaz Grala: DNF in Eldora truck race
Cody Coughlin: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Eckes extends partnership with VMS thru 2018
Wendell Chavous: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Pitkat out of Goodale #46 Whelen Modified
Bowman to drive #88 Nationwide Chevy in 2018
Friesen: Runner-up in Eldora truck race
Bobby Pierce: Eldora Dirt Derby results
Matt Crafton wins Eldora Dirt Derby 150
Ward leads the Southern Modified points
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kuchar signs a clean card in R1 of The Open
Koepka cruises to co-lead in return to action
Spieth sets the tone in R1 of The 146th Open
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
Defending champion Stenson heads to Birkdale
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida S Harris out for season (achilles)
Ex-Ducks WR Darren Carrington visited Utah
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Brighton preview
Jul 18
The Transfer Hub-July 17
Jul 17
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Glenn Whelan leaves Stoke for Villa
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
Arsenal down Bayern Munich on penalties
Juventus confirm Wojciech Szczesny transfer
Sturridge is making a big impression
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Alexander Armah
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Cameron Posey
(WR)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Graham Gano
(K)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trai Turner | Guard | #70
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 6/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 315
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (92) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/20/2017: Signed a five-year, $45.69 million contract. 2017: $690,000 (+ $13,000 workout bonus), 2018-2021: Under Contract, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Panthers signed RG Trai Turner to a four-year, $45 million extension through 2021.
The deal includes $20.5 million guaranteed, and makes Turner a top-three guard in terms of average annual salary. Interim GM Marty Hurney immediately got to work on what had been one of ex-GM Dave Gettleman's goals. The No. 92 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Turner has turned in back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns, though Pro Football Focus charted him as having a down 2016. He dealt with both knee and ankle injuries last season. Turner turned 24 in June.
Jul 20 - 2:15 PM
Source:
Trai Turner on Twitter
The Panthers and contract-year RG Trai Turner have had preliminary extension talks.
It's going to be tough for GM Dave Gettleman. Guards are starting to get paid out the wazoo, and both Turner and LG Andrew Norwell are heading into the final years of their deals. Turner has been to a pair of Pro Bowls the past two seasons and has yet to turn 24. Norwell was Pro Football Focus' No. 8 guard last season, grading out as Carolina's top lineman. Turner would undoubtedly fetch around $12 million per year as a free agent.
Jun 2 - 9:01 AM
Source:
Charlotte Observer
Panthers contract-year RG Trai Turner has signed with Rosenhaus Sports.
Players typically sign with Drew and Jason Rosenhaus' sports agency in anticipation of a big extension. A high-dollar deal is almost certainly in Turner's future after back-to-back Pro Bowl selections. Turner turns 24 in June.
Feb 10 - 1:57 PM
Source:
Liz Mullen on Twitter
Panthers RG Trai Turner (ankle, knee) has been ruled out for Week 10.
Undrafted rookie Andrew Norwell will start his third straight game.
Sat, Nov 8, 2014 01:00:00 PM
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
Jul 20 - 2:15 PM
Panthers, Turner have had preliminary talks
Jun 2 - 9:01 AM
Trai Turner signs with Rosenhaus Sports
Feb 10 - 1:57 PM
Panthers G Trai Turner ruled out for Week 10
Sat, Nov 8, 2014 01:00:00 PM
More Trai Turner Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Cook
MIN
(5495)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(5334)
3
E. Elliott
DAL
(4417)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4183)
5
M. Floyd
MIN
(2553)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(2510)
7
D. Foreman
HOU
(2192)
8
J. Landry
MIA
(2030)
9
D. Martin
TB
(1977)
10
L. McCoy
BUF
(1918)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CAR
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
CAR
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
CAR
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Trai Turner's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Trai Turner's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Trai Turner's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Trai Turner's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Sidelined
Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Cam Newton (shoulder) is throwing to teammates in summer workouts in Baltimore.
"Apparently his shoulder is fine," said Rivera. Newton did some light throwing at last month's minicamp, but it sounds like he's ramped it up in the month-plus of off time between then and next week's training camp, where he should come back at or near 100 percent. Newton is much farther along in his rehab than Andrew Luck.
Jul 19
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
4
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
5
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Alexander Armah
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Brenton Bersin
Sidelined
Panthers WR Brenton Bersin underwent ankle surgery and will miss the remainder of the offseason program.
The surgery was to remove a bone spur from Bersin's ankle. He expects to be back for training camp. Already in a competition for one of the final roster spots, Bersin needs to get healthy as soon as possible.
Jun 2
3
Russell Shepard
4
Keyarris Garrett
5
Kaelin Clay
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Curtis Samuel
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers WR Damiere Byrd is undergoing surgery for a torn left meniscus.
A 2015 UDFA, Byrd made his NFL debut in Week 17. He's expected to be ready for training camp, where he will compete for one of the team's final 53-man roster spots.
Mar 21
4
Charles Johnson
5
Mose Frazier
WR3
1
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Michael Oher
Sidelined
Panthers OT Michael Oher stood up for fired GM Dave Gettleman on Tuesday.
Posting on social media, Oher said Gettleman "really cares about you as a person." Oher also took a veiled shot at former and current teammates who were in favor of Gettleman's firing. "And for the people downstairs who are happy and had something to do with it downstairs, Karma’s a (blank)!!" Oher's Panthers future remains uncertain as he awaits clearance from his 2016 concussion issues.
Jul 18
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Chris Scott
3
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
3
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Dan France
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
3
Blaine Clausell
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
Headlines
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
In our most comprehensive Draft Guide yet, you get mock drafts, updated rankings, customizable projections and much more.
More NFL Columns
»
Dominate Your Draft
Jul 20
»
Tight End Notebook
Jul 20
»
Podcast: The Real 1.01
Jul 20
»
No Deal!
Jul 19
»
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
»
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
»
Raiders Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 18
NFL Headlines
»
Panthers lock up RG Trai Turner through 2021
»
Jamaal Williams will open camp as No. 2
»
Arians: Palmer wore arm out last offseason
»
Le'Veon not planning regular-season holdout
»
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
»
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
»
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
»
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
»
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
»
Panthers officially make Hurney interim GM
»
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
»
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved