Brent Urban | Defensive Lineman | #96

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/5/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 300
College: Virginia
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (134) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Ravens re-signed RE Brent Urban to a one-year contract.
A 2014 fourth-rounder, Urban started the first three games last season before going down with a Lisfranc injury. With three career sacks across 25 games, Urban must not have envisioned much of a market as he recovers from his serious foot issue. Mar 6 - 1:45 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BAL33140.00.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2015BAL665111.033.0000000000000
2016BAL1673102.094.5000000200000
2017BAL33140.00.0000000100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@CIN1010.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17CLE2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24@JAC0000.00.0000000100000

