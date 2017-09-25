Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
John Crockett
(RB)
Vince Mayle
(TE)
Patrick Ricard
(RB)
Terrance West
(RB)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
DeVier Posey
(WR)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Josh Woodrum
(QB)
Brent Urban | Defensive Lineman | #96
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/5/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 300
College:
Virginia
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (134) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
3/6/2018: Signed a one-year contract.
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens re-signed RE Brent Urban to a one-year contract.
A 2014 fourth-rounder, Urban started the first three games last season before going down with a Lisfranc injury. With three career sacks across 25 games, Urban must not have envisioned much of a market as he recovers from his serious foot issue.
Mar 6 - 1:45 PM
The Ravens have opened talks with free agent RE Brent Urban.
This was expected after John Harbaugh said he wanted to re-sign Urban last month. Urban is recovering from September Lisfranc surgery but is hoping to get cleared for OTAs. A one year prove-it deal would make sense for both sides.
Feb 17 - 3:02 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens coach John Harbaugh wants to re-sign free agent RE Brent Urban.
Urban opened 2017 as a starter before getting shut down with Lisfranc surgery. It's a concerning injury for Urban, but not career threatening. The Ravens expect Urban to be ready for OTAs.
Jan 7 - 9:34 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens RE Brent Urban is out for the season with a Lisfranc injury.
He'll need surgery, which suggests it's a Lisfranc fracture in Urban's foot. A 2014 fourth-round pick, Urban's early NFL career has been wracked by injuries.
Mon, Sep 25, 2017 04:27:00 PM
Source:
Edward Lee on Twitter
Ravens keep Brent Urban with one-year deal
Mar 6 - 1:45 PM
Ravens in talks with DE Brent Urban
Feb 17 - 3:02 PM
Harbaugh wants Ravens to re-sign Brent Urban
Jan 7 - 9:34 AM
Brent Urban out for season (Lisfranc)
Mon, Sep 25, 2017 04:27:00 PM
More Brent Urban Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
BAL
3
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
BAL
6
6
5
11
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
16
7
3
10
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2017
BAL
3
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
CLE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@JAC
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
Alex Collins
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Kenneth Dixon
Sidelined
Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects Kenneth Dixon (knee) to be ready for OTAs.
Dixon suffered a torn meniscus which required a full repair last summer. The injury cost him the season, but he should be close to full health by this point. Dixon also was suspended for six games last season -- he served it while on injured reserve -- and watched Alex Collins take over as the lead back. Even healthy, Dixon is not a lock for a big role.
Jan 4
5
John Crockett
GLB
1
Alex Collins
2
Buck Allen
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Buck Allen
FB
1
Patrick Ricard
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Quincy Adeboyejo
3
Tim White
WR2
1
Chris Moore
2
Breshad Perriman
3
DeVier Posey
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Nick Boyle
2
Maxx Williams
3
Vince Mayle
4
Darren Waller
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens TE Darren Waller at least one year for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
It's his second substance abuse suspension in as many years. A converted wide receiver, Waller logged 10 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns over 238 snaps last year. Waller was also suspended for a drug violation during his time at Georgia Tech. If the 24-year-old plans on continuing his career, he'll eventually have to file for reinstatement.
Jun 30
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
Stephane Nembot
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Maurquice Shakir
3
Nico Siragusa
Sidelined
Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season.
Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost
seven
players for the season since June 1.
Aug 1
C
1
Matt Skura
2
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (ankle) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Yanda suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2. He will likely be healthy before camp, but the Ravens will likely take it slow with their All-Pro guard. Yanda returning will be a big boost, but the Ravens could still use more help on the offensive line.
Jan 4
2
Jermaine Eluemunor
RT
1
Austin Howard
2
Andrew Donnal
3
Steven Moore
K
1
Justin Tucker
