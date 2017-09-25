Brent Urban | Defensive Lineman | #96

Sidelined

Ravens fourth-round OG Nico Siragusa has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, MCL and PCL, and is done for the season.

Devastating. The No. 122 overall pick had been getting some first-team reps at the Ravens' unsettled left guard position. Now he'll be settling in for what will probably be a year-long rehab. Siragusa has impressive college film and measurables, but was old for a rookie. He will be a 24-year-old sophomore with a shredded knee in 2018. Enduring an unfathomable run of injuries, the Ravens have lost seven players for the season since June 1.