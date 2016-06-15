John Urschel | Guard | #64

Only 26 and slated to compete for a starting job, this decision comes as a surprise, and it is likely not a coincidence the announcement comes two days after a scary study about the prevalence of CTE in NFL players was released. A doctoral candidate in mathematics at MIT, Urschel has a bright future off the football field. With Urschel out of the running, Ryan Jensen is the favorite to take over at center.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team will have open competitions at center and right tackle.

Baltimore lost RT Rick Wagner in free agency and traded C Jeremy Zuttah. John Urschel and Ryan Jensen are expected to compete for Zuttah's old spot while James Hurst, De'Ondre Wesley, and Stephane Nembot will battle for the right tackle job. Alex Lewis is also a candidate at both spots, but the Ravens want to keep him at left guard if possible. Both positions could be addressed in the draft.