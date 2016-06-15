Player Page

John Urschel | Guard | #64

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/24/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 300
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (175) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Ravens OL John Urschel announced his retirement after three seasons in the NFL.
Only 26 and slated to compete for a starting job, this decision comes as a surprise, and it is likely not a coincidence the announcement comes two days after a scary study about the prevalence of CTE in NFL players was released. A doctoral candidate in mathematics at MIT, Urschel has a bright future off the football field. With Urschel out of the running, Ryan Jensen is the favorite to take over at center. Jul 27 - 9:44 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL111010.00.0000000000000
2015BAL160000.00.0000000000000
2016BAL130000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Bobby Rainey
5Taquan Mizzell
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
FB1Lorenzo Taliaferro
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Chris Matthews
5Tim Patrick
WR21Mike Wallace
2Breshad Perriman
3Chris Moore
4Kenny Bell
5Vince Mayle
WR31Breshad Perriman
TE1Ben Watson
2Crockett Gillmore
3Maxx Williams
4Nick Boyle
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Jarrod Pughsley
3Jermaine Eluemunor
4Maurquice Shakir
C1Ryan Jensen
2Matt Skura
3Brandon Kublanow
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Nico Siragusa
3Jarell Broxton
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
3Roubbens Joseph
K1Justin Tucker
 

 