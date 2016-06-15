Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Quincy Adeboyejo
(WR)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Terrance West
(RB)
Kenny Allen
(K)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Taquan Mizzell
(RB)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Griff Whalen
(WR)
Aaron Bailey
(WR)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Tim White
(WR)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Ricky Ortiz
(RB)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
C.J. Board
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
John Urschel | Guard | #64
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/24/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 300
College:
Penn State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (175) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens OL John Urschel announced his retirement after three seasons in the NFL.
Only 26 and slated to compete for a starting job, this decision comes as a surprise, and it is likely not a coincidence the announcement comes two days after a scary study about the prevalence of CTE in NFL players was released. A doctoral candidate in mathematics at MIT, Urschel has a bright future off the football field. With Urschel out of the running, Ryan Jensen is the favorite to take over at center.
Jul 27 - 9:44 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the team will have open competitions at center and right tackle.
Baltimore lost RT Rick Wagner in free agency and traded C Jeremy Zuttah. John Urschel and Ryan Jensen are expected to compete for Zuttah's old spot while James Hurst, De'Ondre Wesley, and Stephane Nembot will battle for the right tackle job. Alex Lewis is also a candidate at both spots, but the Ravens want to keep him at left guard if possible. Both positions could be addressed in the draft.
Mar 28 - 12:16 PM
Source:
ESPN
The Baltimore Sun calls third-year OG John Urschel the Ravens' "likely starter" at left guard.
The Ravens are trying to replace Kelechi Osemele, whom the Raiders signed away for $58.5 million. Ryan Jensen was better than Urschel when given chances to play last season, but the organization invested a higher draft pick into the latter. Rookie Alex Lewis, who played tackle at Nebraska, is also in the mix.
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 05:54:00 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens signed fifth-round OG John Urschel to a four-year contract.
Urschel exclusively played right guard at Penn State, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors twice. He projects as an early-career backup along the interior.
Wed, May 14, 2014 04:32:00 PM
Ravens OL John Urschel announces retirement
Jul 27 - 9:44 AM
Ravens have uncertainty on offensive line
Mar 28 - 12:16 PM
Urschel is Ravens likely starter at LG
Wed, Jun 15, 2016 05:54:00 AM
Ravens ink 5th-round G John Urschel
Wed, May 14, 2014 04:32:00 PM
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BAL
11
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
13
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports "no one" with the Ravens seems "overly concerned" with Joe Flacco's back injury.
Some reports have had Flacco bracing for a 3-6 week absence, but the team is saying Flacco may only need one "rest" week before he begins practicing. La Canfora has heard the latter, and reports Flacco's Wednesday MRI "looked clean," and the Ravens "seem confident" Flacco's back discomfort will "dissipate in short order." Per La Canfora, the Ravens think they "caught this early."
Jul 26
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3
Buck Allen
4
Bobby Rainey
5
Taquan Mizzell
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Lorenzo Taliaferro
2
Ricky Ortiz
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Michael Campanaro
PUP
Ravens placed WR Michael Campanaro (toe) on the PUP list.
The 26-year-old has been slow to recover from a sprained toe despite assurances from coach John Harbaugh that it's only a minor injury. Campanaro wasn't targeted in his 17 offensive snaps last season.
Jul 21
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Chris Matthews
5
Tim Patrick
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Breshad Perriman
3
Chris Moore
4
Kenny Bell
5
Vince Mayle
WR3
1
Breshad Perriman
TE
1
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens TE Ben Watson has agreed to a pay cut.
Watson has agreed to slash his salary from $3 million to $1.25 million, of which just $750,000 is fully guaranteed. He can earn back the missing $1.75 million through incentives. It's hardly surprising, as Watson is 36 and recovering from a torn Achilles'. The move greatly enhances his odds of cracking the Ravens' 53-man roster. The team would like Watson's veteran presence in an otherwise young, injury prone and inexperienced tight end group.
Jun 13
2
Crockett Gillmore
3
Maxx Williams
4
Nick Boyle
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Jarrod Pughsley
3
Jermaine Eluemunor
4
Maurquice Shakir
C
1
Ryan Jensen
2
Matt Skura
3
Brandon Kublanow
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda (shoulder) guaranteed he will be ready for Week 1.
Yanda wouldn't say if he'll be ready for training camp as he continues to rehab from labrum surgery. He's heading into his age-33 season and doesn't necessarily need to practice to be ready to play in the opener. Yanda has been Pro Football Focus' No. 1 overall guard in back-to-back-to-back years.
Jun 14
2
Nico Siragusa
3
Jarell Broxton
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
3
Roubbens Joseph
K
1
Justin Tucker
