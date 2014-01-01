Welcome,
Damien Williams | Running Back | #26
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Damien Williams | Running Back | #26
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 4/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 228
College:
Oklahoma
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.797 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins re-signed RB Damien Williams to a one-year, $1.797 million contract.
As recently as eight days ago, Williams was "refusing" to sign. He, of course, had no choice. Williams may have been lucky to even get $1.797 million, as the Dolphins want to get change-of-pace back Kenyan Drake more involved behind workhorse Jay Ajayi.
May 11 - 3:54 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Dolphins restricted free agent RB Damien Williams is refusing to sign his tender.
Williams is going to lose this battle. Extended an original-pick tender at one year and $1.797 million, Williams wants even more money. Unfortunately for him, no other team signed him to an offer sheet and that deadline to do so passed over a week ago. It's the Dolphins or retirement for Williams. He's refused to report to voluntary workouts. Miami has no reason to budge on this.
May 3 - 12:43 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins restricted free agent RB Damien Williams visited the Patriots.
Bills restricted free agent RB Mike Gillislee was also there. Both were given original-round tenders by their respective teams, but Williams would not cost the Patriots any compensation as a former undrafted free agent. Gillislee would cost a fifth-round pick. Of course, Gillislee is a better player and a better fit for the early-down back the Patriots need. April 21 is the deadline to sign RFAs to an offer sheet.
Apr 13 - 8:32 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Dolphins tendered restricted free agent RB Damien Williams at the original-round level.
Williams was the Dolphins' No. 2 last year, but the team wants to get Kenyan Drake more involved. Owner of a career 3.4 YPC, Williams turns 25 in April.
Mar 9 - 12:32 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Damien Williams officially signs RFA tender
May 11 - 3:54 PM
Dolphins RFA Damien Williams wants a raise
May 3 - 12:43 PM
Patriots host RFA RB Damien Williams
Apr 13 - 8:32 AM
Dolphins give RFA RB Williams 'low' tender
Mar 9 - 12:32 PM
More Damien Williams Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
MIA
16
36
122
7.6
3.4
0
0
21
187
11.7
8.9
0
1
0
102
0
0
0
2015
MIA
16
16
59
3.7
3.7
0
0
21
142
8.9
6.8
0
1
1
457
0
0
0
2016
MIA
15
35
115
7.7
3.3
0
3
23
249
16.6
10.8
0
3
1
32
0
0
0
Damien Williams's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Damien Williams's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Damien Williams's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Damien Williams's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
2
9
4.5
0
1
29
29.0
0
0
17
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
1
15
15.0
0
3
10
3.3
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
2
9
4.5
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
15
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
1
3
3.0
0
2
67
33.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
6
12
2.0
1
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
4
16
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
5
29
5.8
0
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@LAC
2
2
1.0
1
1
18
18.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
1
7
7.0
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
1
1
1.0
0
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
5
7
1.4
0
2
1
.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
3
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
0
0
.0
0
2
51
25.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NE
2
5
2.5
0
3
23
7.7
0
1
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
4
David Fales
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
4
Isaiah Ford
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Ted Larsen
2
Isaac Asiata
3
Avery Young
C
1
Mike Pouncey
Sidelined
The Dolphins plan to move C Mike Pouncey (hip) slowly this offseason.
Pouncey recently had a stem cell procedure on the hip that limited him to five games last year. He'll miss OTAs and is questionable for training camp. The Dolphins plan to give Pouncey in-season rest days to keep him healthy.
May 5
2
Anthony Steen
3
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Kraig Urbik
3
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
