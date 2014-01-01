Player Page

Damien Williams | Running Back | #26

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 228
College: Oklahoma
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins re-signed RB Damien Williams to a one-year, $1.797 million contract.
As recently as eight days ago, Williams was "refusing" to sign. He, of course, had no choice. Williams may have been lucky to even get $1.797 million, as the Dolphins want to get change-of-pace back Kenyan Drake more involved behind workhorse Jay Ajayi. May 11 - 3:54 PM
Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014MIA16361227.63.4002118711.78.9010102000
2015MIA1616593.73.700211428.96.8011457000
2016MIA15351157.73.3032324916.610.803132000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA294.5012929.00017000
3Sep 25CLE11515.003103.3100000
4Sep 29@CIN294.50166.00015000
5Oct 9TEN133.0026733.5000000
6Oct 16PIT6122.01252.5000000
7Oct 23BUF4164.0100.0000000
9Nov 6NYJ5295.8022010.0000000
10Nov 13@LAC221.0111818.0100000
11Nov 20@LAR00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27SF177.002115.5000000
13Dec 4@BAL111.00284.0000000
14Dec 11ARZ571.4021.5100000
15Dec 17@NYJ30.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@BUF00.0025125.5000000
17Jan 1NE252.503237.7010000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
4David Fales
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
4Isaiah Ford
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
5Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Terry Poole
LG1Ted Larsen
2Isaac Asiata
3Avery Young
C1Mike Pouncey
2Anthony Steen
3Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Kraig Urbik
3Jesse Davis
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 