Damien Williams | Running Back | #26 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (25) / 4/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 228 College: Oklahoma Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.797 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dolphins re-signed RB Damien Williams to a one-year, $1.797 million contract. As recently as eight days ago, Williams was "refusing" to sign. He, of course, had no choice. Williams may have been lucky to even get $1.797 million, as the Dolphins want to get change-of-pace back Kenyan Drake more involved behind workhorse Jay Ajayi. Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter

Dolphins restricted free agent RB Damien Williams is refusing to sign his tender. Williams is going to lose this battle. Extended an original-pick tender at one year and $1.797 million, Williams wants even more money. Unfortunately for him, no other team signed him to an offer sheet and that deadline to do so passed over a week ago. It's the Dolphins or retirement for Williams. He's refused to report to voluntary workouts. Miami has no reason to budge on this. Source: Miami Herald

Dolphins restricted free agent RB Damien Williams visited the Patriots. Bills restricted free agent RB Mike Gillislee was also there. Both were given original-round tenders by their respective teams, but Williams would not cost the Patriots any compensation as a former undrafted free agent. Gillislee would cost a fifth-round pick. Of course, Gillislee is a better player and a better fit for the early-down back the Patriots need. April 21 is the deadline to sign RFAs to an offer sheet. Source: Field Yates on Twitter