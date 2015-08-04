Avery Williamson | Linebacker | #54

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Willie Waits
Mar 14
2018 Breakdowns: First Basemen
Mar 13
ST Daily: Walk This Way
Mar 13
ST Daily: Arrieta Finds A Home
Mar 12
Tout Wars Mixed Draft Recap
Mar 11
Can You Beat Our Experts?
Mar 10
ST Daily: Return of the Moose
Mar 9
Podcast: Injury Updates
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Chatwood strikes out nine over five shutout
Scherzer fans nine in five scoreless innings
Javier Baez (hamstring) due back this week
Nelson Cruz diagnosed with right quad strain
X-rays negative on Yoenis Cespedes' wrist
Mets cut Tim Tebow from major league camp
Lance Lynn strikes out five in Twins debut
Gibbons: Donaldson dealing with calf injury
Yankees option INF Gleyber Torres to AAA
Jacob deGrom (back) to debut on March 31
Syndergaard to start Opening Day for NYM
Report: Mets could trade OF Juan Lagares
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 13
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 12
Silva's Best-Ball TE Rankings
Mar 12
Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings
Mar 11
Silva's Best-Ball RB Rankings
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions to host free agent Frank Gore this week
Raiders will cut Crabtree if they sign Jordy
Report: Broncos fielding offers for Siemian
Raiders hosting Jordy Nelson on Wednesday
Jets land top available ILB Avery Williamson
Titans snag Dion Lewis on four-year contract
Cardinals do deal with backup QB Mike Glennon
Bears ink Amukamara to keep secondary intact
Ravens give WR Ryan Grant four years, $29M
Packers reunite DE Mo Wilkerson with Pettine
Jets add Bridgewater to QB mix on 1-year deal
Jets land top free agent CB Trumaine Johnson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NCAA West Region: Top Players
Mar 13
NCAA Midwest: Top Players
Mar 13
Stats: Isaac Drops Science
Mar 13
NCAA South Region: Top Players
Mar 13
NCAA East Region: Top Players
Mar 13
Daily Dose: The Dame Game
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 22
Mar 12
Bracket Strategy
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Larry Nance (hamstring) won't return
Rudy Gobert double-doubles in easy win
Jonas Valanciunas dominates Nets w/ 26-14
LaMarcus Aldridge drops 24 in return
Paul George (groin) expects to play Friday
DeAndre Jordan explodes for 29/18/5 stat line
Anthony Davis goes crazy with 31 & 14 in win
Nicolas Batum fills stat sheet in loss
D'Angelo Russell scores 32, hits seven treys
Jerami Grant scores season-high 20 points
Myles Turner stays hot, scores 25 points
Russell Westbrook notches 100th triple-double
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Alex Ovechkin gets 600
Mar 13
Maple Leafs Perfect on the PP
Mar 12
OEL gives Coyotes the Win
Mar 12
Waiver Wired: Snatch Stastny
Mar 11
Daily Dose: Mile High Guy
Mar 11
Give Me Gibson
Mar 10
CBJ Gets Fourth Straight Win
Mar 10
The Playoff Race
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rinne wins ninth straight game for Predators
J.T. Miller scores hat trick in loss to Sens
Two-goal night for Mike Hoffman in win
Third period hat trick for Pastrnak in win
Adin Hill will start vs. Kings Tuesday
Jack Campbell will get the nod vs. Arizona
Paul Stastny a late scratch for Winnipeg
Brad Marchand is good to go for Tuesday
Report: Seth Jones should play Thursday
Matt Murray (concussion) to travel with team
Matthew Tkachuk ruled out for Tuesday
Rangers will stick with Georgiev on Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Fantasy Live: Auto Club 400
Mar 13
Power Ranking After: Phoenix
Mar 12
Wrapup: ISM (Phoenix) Raceway
Mar 11
Update: Phoenix (Spring)
Mar 10
Start or Park: TicketGuardian
Mar 9
TicketGuardian 500 DFS Preview
Mar 8
TicketGuardian 500 Cheat Sheet
Mar 7
Fantasy Live: Phoenix
Mar 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes: Music City 200 advance
Daniel Hemric: NXS 300 advance
Austin Dillon pulling Fontana Double Duty
Matt Tifft: NXS 300 advance
Ryan Reed: NXS 300 advance
Grala hopes to learn fast in first ACS start
Dylan Lupton: NXS 300 advance
Braden files entry for Nashville ARCA event
Peters pairs with Ricky Benton for M'ville
Timmy Solomito: Performance Plus 150 advance
Doug Coby: Performance Plus 150 advance
Kevin Harvick eyes happy homecoming
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 13
Casey steals Valspar by one
Mar 12
Arnie's Invite: Preview
Mar 12
DFS Dish: Valspar Championship
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 6
Mickelson, 47, wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 5
Valspar Championship Preview
Mar 5
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Leishman looks to go back-to-back at Bay Hill
Reed R4 68 for T2 at Valspar; fifth runner-up
Tiger Woods R4 70 for 30th career runner-up
OQer Trey Mullinax R4 70 for career-best T8
Casey R4 65; wins Valspar Championship by one
Garcia posts 8-under with week-tying-low 65
Cool Wallace wins the 2018 Hero Indian Open
Tiger Woods one back at Valspar with R3 67
Snedeker R3 67, T2 and one back at Valspar
Rookie Conners R3 68; leads Valspar by one
Rose moves Valspar target to 8-under; R3 66
Sam Burns posts 6-under at Valspar w/ R3 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Shoot Your Shot at QB
Mar 13
Draft Prospect Comparisons: QB
Mar 9
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 6
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 5
Mar 6
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 4
Mar 4
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 3
Mar 3
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 2
Mar 2
Podcast: NFL Combine Day 1
Mar 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Boise State RB Mattison currently booted up
UMass TE Adam Breneman announces retirement
Teddy Veal (ankle) sidelined for spring work
Mars: Patterson eligibility remains unknown
Malik Davis (knee) limited-to-out for spring
Wisconsin S Dixon (shoulder) out for spring
Simms: Lamar Jackson is the top QB prospect
Mayock moves D.J. Moore up to WR2
Scout: Crosby has best lateral moves on Earth
Presumed CSU QB starter Hill sprains ACL
Brown interviews well at the Scouting Combine
Former MSU RB London transfers to Tennessee
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 31
Mar 13
Team News - Week 30
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 9
Stag's Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 8
Perfect XI Player Picks WK30
Mar 7
The Bargain Hunter - Week 30
Mar 6
FPL Draft Recap - Week 29
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Man United bow out of Champions League
Silva drives City to easy win over Potters
Mourinho unsure if Pogba will face Sevilla
David Silva shines for Man City once again
Loftus-Cheek eyeing weekend return
Southampton sack Mauricio Pellegrino
Tottenham victory marred by injury
Aguero could be back by the end of March
Pause in PL proceedings will help Arsenal DEF
Sigurdsson season hanging in the balance
Knockaert has no defence for red card
Brighton to field first team in FA Cup
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Damore'ea Stringfellow
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Chad Hansen
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jahad Thomas
(RB)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Akeem Judd
(RB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
Elijah McGuire
(RB)
Joel Stave
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
JoJo Natson
(WR)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Daniel Williams
(WR)
Brisly Estime
(WR)
Jordan Leggett
(TE)
Charone Peake
(WR)
ArDarius Stewart
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Avery Williamson | Linebacker | #54
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/9/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 246
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 5 (151) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets agreed to terms with ILB Avery Williamson, formerly of the Titans.
Williams just turned 26 last week and was the top free-agent inside linebacker on the market. A 59-game starter for the Titans the last four seasons since being drafted in the fifth round, Williamson had a breakout 2017, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 inside linebacker, behind only Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner. Williamson received elite marks for his run defense.
Mar 13 - 9:30 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Titans have moved Avery Williamson to strong side linebacker.
He filled in at weak side backer last year after Zach Brown suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the season opener. Williamson exceeded expectations during his rookie year, finishing with PFF's 18th-highest inside linebacker grade out of 60 qualifiers. Just as he did during the second half of last season, Williamson will serve as the Titans' defensive play caller.
Tue, Aug 4, 2015 08:23:00 PM
Source:
Nashville Tennessean
Avery Williamson played 58 of the Titans' 77 defensive snaps in Week 6.
Williamson actually out-snapped Wesley Woodyard, who only played 49 snaps. Both players saw time in the Titans' subpackages, so neither was in an every-down role. Williamson's snap percentage has trended upward over the last two weeks, while Woodyard's usage is going in the opposite direction.
Tue, Oct 14, 2014 02:49:00 PM
Titans signed No. 151 overall pick ILB Avery Williamson to a four-year contract.
Williamson (6-foot-1, 246 pounds) posted a 4.66 40-yard dash to go along with a 10-foot broad jump at the Combine. He should have the necessary burst to man Mike 'backer in the pros. Williamson is not a great athlete, however, and struggled in coverage for Kentucky. He's a two-down prospect who will start off on special teams.
Tue, May 20, 2014 05:28:00 PM
Jets land top available ILB Avery Williamson
Mar 13 - 9:30 PM
Avery Williamson will start on the strong side
Tue, Aug 4, 2015 08:23:00 PM
Avery Williamson out-snaps Woodyard in Week 6
Tue, Oct 14, 2014 02:49:00 PM
Titans get Avery Williamson under contract
Tue, May 20, 2014 05:28:00 PM
More Avery Williamson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Sherman
SF
(5302)
2
K. Cousins
MIN
(3916)
3
S. Watkins
KC
(3670)
4
J. Landry
CLE
(3659)
5
A. Robinson
CHI
(3565)
6
T. Taylor
CLE
(2908)
7
J. Graham
GB
(2897)
8
M. Wilkerson
GB
(2887)
9
D. Moncrief
JAC
(2845)
10
N. Suh
FA
(2843)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
TEN
16
52
40
92
3.0
12
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TEN
16
51
28
79
3.0
19
6.3
0
0
0
2
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
15
63
39
102
3.5
28
8.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
16
73
31
104
2.0
14
7.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2017
TEN
16
52
40
92
3.0
12
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
OAK
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@JAC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
SEA
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@HOU
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@MIA
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
IND
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@CLE
6
8
14
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
BAL
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
CIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 16
@PIT
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@IND
2
7
9
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
HOU
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@ARZ
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@SF
6
0
6
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
LAR
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
JAC
5
6
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Leonard Williams
2
Xavier Cooper
3
Lawrence Thomas
4
Claude Pelon
NT
1
Steve McLendon
2
Deon Simon
ILB
1
Avery Williamson
2
Darron Lee
OLB
1
Jordan Jenkins
2
Josh Martin
3
Lorenzo Mauldin
4
Freddie Bishop
5
Dylan Donahue
CB
1
Trumaine Johnson
2
Buster Skrine
3
Juston Burris
4
Darryl Roberts
5
Rashard Robinson
FS
1
Marcus Maye
2
Doug Middleton
SS
1
Jamal Adams
2
Rontez Miles
P
1
Lac Edwards
Headlines
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 13
Rich Hribar takes a look at the fantasy implications that stemmed from the first day of free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
Fantasy Free Agency Fallout
Mar 13
»
A New Day in Cleveland
Mar 13
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Mar 12
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 12
»
Silva's Best-Ball TE Rankings
Mar 12
»
Silva's Best-Ball WR Rankings
Mar 11
»
Silva's Best-Ball RB Rankings
Mar 11
NFL Headlines
»
Lions to host free agent Frank Gore this week
»
Raiders will cut Crabtree if they sign Jordy
»
Report: Broncos fielding offers for Siemian
»
Raiders hosting Jordy Nelson on Wednesday
»
Jets land top available ILB Avery Williamson
»
Titans snag Dion Lewis on four-year contract
»
Cardinals do deal with backup QB Mike Glennon
»
Bears ink Amukamara to keep secondary intact
»
Ravens give WR Ryan Grant four years, $29M
»
Packers reunite DE Mo Wilkerson with Pettine
»
Jets add Bridgewater to QB mix on 1-year deal
»
Jets land top free agent CB Trumaine Johnson
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get The Best Bracket For Your NCAA Pool
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved