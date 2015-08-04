Avery Williamson | Linebacker | #54

Latest News Recent News

Jets agreed to terms with ILB Avery Williamson, formerly of the Titans. Williams just turned 26 last week and was the top free-agent inside linebacker on the market. A 59-game starter for the Titans the last four seasons since being drafted in the fifth round, Williamson had a breakout 2017, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 inside linebacker, behind only Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner. Williamson received elite marks for his run defense. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The Titans have moved Avery Williamson to strong side linebacker. He filled in at weak side backer last year after Zach Brown suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the season opener. Williamson exceeded expectations during his rookie year, finishing with PFF's 18th-highest inside linebacker grade out of 60 qualifiers. Just as he did during the second half of last season, Williamson will serve as the Titans' defensive play caller. Source: Nashville Tennessean

Avery Williamson played 58 of the Titans' 77 defensive snaps in Week 6. Williamson actually out-snapped Wesley Woodyard, who only played 49 snaps. Both players saw time in the Titans' subpackages, so neither was in an every-down role. Williamson's snap percentage has trended upward over the last two weeks, while Woodyard's usage is going in the opposite direction.