Avery Williamson | Linebacker | #54

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/9/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 246
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (151) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Jets agreed to terms with ILB Avery Williamson, formerly of the Titans.
Williams just turned 26 last week and was the top free-agent inside linebacker on the market. A 59-game starter for the Titans the last four seasons since being drafted in the fifth round, Williamson had a breakout 2017, grading out as Pro Football Focus' No. 3 inside linebacker, behind only Luke Kuechly and Bobby Wagner. Williamson received elite marks for his run defense. Mar 13 - 9:30 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN165240923.0124.0000002200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014TEN165128793.0196.3000200400000
2015TEN1563391023.5288.0100000100000
2016TEN1673311042.0147.0100001100000
2017TEN165240923.0124.0000002200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK4260.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@JAC3140.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24SEA4260.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@HOU2350.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@MIA4370.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16IND4260.00.0000001000000
7Oct 22@CLE68140.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5BAL1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12CIN0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 16@PIT2240.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@IND2791.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3HOU3360.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@ARZ2021.044.0000000000000
15Dec 17@SF6061.088.0000000000000
16Dec 24LAR4150.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31JAC56110.00.0000001100000
 

 