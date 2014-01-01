Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Albert Wilson | Wide Receiver | #12
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/12/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 200
College:
Georgia State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins have emerged as the "front-runner" for free agent WR Albert Wilson.
Rapoport also reports the market is "hotter than expected" for Wilson, who set career-highs across the board with a 42-554-3 line in 2017. Wilson will be 25 in July and was quietly graded as Pro Football Focus' 24th-overall receiver last season. He would shore up a need for the Dolphins, who have already traded Jarvis Landry this offseason.
Mar 12 - 9:31 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Albert Wilson caught 2-of-4 targets for 26 yards in the Chiefs' Wild Card loss to the Titans.
Wilson set career highs across the board this season with a 42-554-3 line as the default No. 2 receiver after the offseason release of Jeremy Maclin. Wilson had a huge 10-147 day in Week 17 and will now head into free agency.
Jan 6 - 8:26 PM
Albert Wilson (hamstring) is active for Saturday's Wild Card Game against the Titans.
Wilson was never in danger of sitting despite being listed questionable. He'll start opposite Tyreek Hill and has a plus matchup coming off last week's 147-yard game. Kansas City's inactives are QB Tyler Bray, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, DL Stefan Charles, LB Ramik Wilson, RB C.J. Spiller, S Leon McQuay, and OL Parker Ehinger.
Jan 6 - 3:20 PM
Albert Wilson (questionable, hamstring) will play in Saturday's Wild Card Game against the Titans.
Wilson was absent to start the week but returned to a limited practice on Wednesday. Coming off a 147-yard game against Denver in Week 17, Wilson will carry some appeal as a cheap DFS streamer in what should be a favorable matchup.
Jan 4 - 2:15 PM
Source:
Terez Paylor on Twitter
Dolphins front-runner for FA Albert Wilson?
Mar 12 - 9:31 PM
Albert Wilson goes 2-26 in Wild Card loss
Jan 6 - 8:26 PM
Albert Wilson active for Wild Card matchup
Jan 6 - 3:20 PM
Wilson (hamstring) cleared for Wild Card game
Jan 4 - 2:15 PM
More Albert Wilson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
KC
13
42
554
42.6
13.2
1
3
3
6
.5
2.0
0
0
0
18
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
KC
12
16
260
21.7
16.3
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
21
0
0
0
2015
KC
14
35
451
32.2
12.9
0
2
5
26
1.9
5.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
KC
16
31
279
17.4
9.0
0
2
2
50
3.1
25.0
0
1
0
13
0
0
0
2017
KC
13
42
554
42.6
13.2
1
3
3
6
.5
2.0
0
0
0
18
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 7
@NE
5
37
7.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
PHI
2
22
11.0
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@LAC
3
18
6.0
1
1
-4
-4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
WAS
4
63
15.8
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@HOU
2
18
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 19
@OAK
1
63
63.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
BUF
3
36
12.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NYJ
3
27
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
OAK
5
72
14.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
LAC
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
3
36
12.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@DEN
10
147
14.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
18
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Pat Mahomes
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Spencer Ware
Sidelined
Spencer Ware has been diagnosed with a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee and is out for the season.
He'll undergo surgery and faces a long, grueling rehab. This is more significant than ACL and MCL damage, so Ware could be facing long odds of being ready in time for Week 1 of next season. Turning 26 in November, Ware is under contract for a modest $1.45 million in 2018, the final year of his deal. Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West, and C.J. Spiller will make up the Chiefs' backfield.
Aug 30
3
Charcandrick West
4
Akeem Hunt
5
George Atkinson III
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Spencer Ware
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Kareem Hunt
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Anthony Firkser
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Jehu Chesson
3
Gehrig Dieter
4
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Chris Conley
Sidelined
Chiefs GM Brett Veach suggested the team is in the market for fast wide receivers.
New starter Patrick Mahomes has a cannon for an arm, and Veach wants to make the most of the quarterback's ability. Kansas City already has one of the fastest guys in the league in Tyreek Hill, and Chris Conley ran a 4.35 at the Combine in 2015. Conley is recovering from an Achilles' tear and has yet to become a consistent contributor, however, while Albert Wilson is headed to free agency. The Chiefs should add to the position in free agency or the draft.
Mar 1
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
Marcus Kemp
4
Daniel Braverman
WR3
1
Demarcus Robinson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Orson Charles
4
Jace Amaro
LT
1
Eric Fisher
LG
1
Bryan Witzmann
2
Parker Ehinger
3
Kaleb Johnson
C
1
Mitch Morse
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Cameron Erving
3
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Andrew Wylie
K
1
Harrison Butker
