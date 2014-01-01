Albert Wilson | Wide Receiver | #12

Sidelined

Spencer Ware has been diagnosed with a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee and is out for the season.

He'll undergo surgery and faces a long, grueling rehab. This is more significant than ACL and MCL damage, so Ware could be facing long odds of being ready in time for Week 1 of next season. Turning 26 in November, Ware is under contract for a modest $1.45 million in 2018, the final year of his deal. Kareem Hunt, Charcandrick West, and C.J. Spiller will make up the Chiefs' backfield.