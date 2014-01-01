Player Page

Weather | Roster

Albert Wilson | Wide Receiver | #12

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/12/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 200
College: Georgia State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dolphins have emerged as the "front-runner" for free agent WR Albert Wilson.
Rapoport also reports the market is "hotter than expected" for Wilson, who set career-highs across the board with a 42-554-3 line in 2017. Wilson will be 25 in July and was quietly graded as Pro Football Focus' 24th-overall receiver last season. He would shore up a need for the Dolphins, who have already traded Jarvis Landry this offseason. Mar 12 - 9:31 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Albert Wilson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC134255442.613.21336.52.000018000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014KC121626021.716.30000.0.000021000
2015KC143545132.212.9025261.95.20000000
2016KC163127917.49.0022503.125.001013000
2017KC134255442.613.21336.52.000018000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE5377.4000.0000000
2Sep 17PHI22211.00144.0000000
3Sep 24@LAC3186.011-4-4.0000000
4Oct 2WAS46315.80166.0000000
5Oct 8@HOU2189.0000.0000000
7Oct 19@OAK16363.0100.0000000
8Oct 30DEN00.0000.0000000
12Nov 26BUF33612.0100.0000000
13Dec 3@NYJ3279.0000.0000000
14Dec 10OAK57214.4000.0000000
15Dec 16LAC11515.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MIA33612.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@DEN1014714.7000.00018000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Pat Mahomes
RB1Kareem Hunt
2Spencer Ware
3Charcandrick West
4Akeem Hunt
5George Atkinson III
GLB1Kareem Hunt
2Spencer Ware
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Kareem Hunt
FB1Anthony Sherman
2Anthony Firkser
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Jehu Chesson
3Gehrig Dieter
4Brandon Shippen
WR21Chris Conley
2Demarcus Robinson
3Marcus Kemp
4Daniel Braverman
WR31Demarcus Robinson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Orson Charles
4Jace Amaro
LT1Eric Fisher
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
3Kaleb Johnson
C1Mitch Morse
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Cameron Erving
3Dillon Gordon
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Andrew Wylie
K1Harrison Butker
 

 